2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout

With the beefy 49mm forks kicked out at a 37-degree angle, a 21-inch wheel up front, a fat 240 rear tire, and limited cornering clearance, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout is serious about its straight line intentions.

With a High Output Twin Cam 103B motor, the Breakout is a credible muscle bike on city streets. The drag bars and forward controls make for aggressive profiling, though Harley-Davidson does make accommodations for a passenger. Chopped fenders add to the purposeful appearance of the Breakout.

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Specs:

ENGINE

Motor: High Output Twin Cam 103B; pushrod, 2vpc

Bore x stroke: 3.87” x 4.374”

Displacement: 103 cubic inches

Maximum torque: 100 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Cooling: Air

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks; 4.6 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 3.6 inches of travel

Front tire: 130/60-21; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F bias

Rear tire: 240/40-18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407 radial

Wheels: Gloss Black Turbine w/ Machined Highlights

Front brake: 300mm floating rotor w/ four-piston caliper

Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ floating two-piston caliper

ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 95.7 x 41.1 x 37.7 inches

Wheelbase: 67.3 inches

Seat height: 25.8 inches

Rake: 35 degrees

Fork angle: 37 degrees

Trail: 5.7 inches

Right lean angle: 23.4 degrees

Left lean angle: 23.4 degrees

Fuel capacity: 5 gallons

EPA estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg

Curb weight: 707 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Colors:

Vivid Black

Charcoal Denim

Velocity Red Sunglo

Crushed Ice Denim

Laguna Orange

Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Prices (MSRP):

$19,299 (Vivid Black)

$19,699 (Charcoal Denim; Velocity Red Sunglo; Crushed Ice Denim)

$20,249 (Laguna Orange)

$20,499 (Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)

