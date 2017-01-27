2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout
With the beefy 49mm forks kicked out at a 37-degree angle, a 21-inch wheel up front, a fat 240 rear tire, and limited cornering clearance, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout is serious about its straight line intentions.
With a High Output Twin Cam 103B motor, the Breakout is a credible muscle bike on city streets. The drag bars and forward controls make for aggressive profiling, though Harley-Davidson does make accommodations for a passenger. Chopped fenders add to the purposeful appearance of the Breakout.
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Specs:
ENGINE
- Motor: High Output Twin Cam 103B; pushrod, 2vpc
- Bore x stroke: 3.87” x 4.374”
- Displacement: 103 cubic inches
- Maximum torque: 100 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Cooling: Air
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks; 4.6 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 3.6 inches of travel
- Front tire: 130/60-21; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F bias
- Rear tire: 240/40-18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407 radial
- Wheels: Gloss Black Turbine w/ Machined Highlights
- Front brake: 300mm floating rotor w/ four-piston caliper
- Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ floating two-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 95.7 x 41.1 x 37.7 inches
- Wheelbase: 67.3 inches
- Seat height: 25.8 inches
- Rake: 35 degrees
- Fork angle: 37 degrees
- Trail: 5.7 inches
- Right lean angle: 23.4 degrees
- Left lean angle: 23.4 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
- EPA estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg
- Curb weight: 707 pounds
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Charcoal Denim
- Velocity Red Sunglo
- Crushed Ice Denim
- Laguna Orange
- Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Prices (MSRP):
- $19,299 (Vivid Black)
- $19,699 (Charcoal Denim; Velocity Red Sunglo; Crushed Ice Denim)
- $20,249 (Laguna Orange)
- $20,499 (Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)