Brought to you by:

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

by

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Buyer's Guide | Specs & Price
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout

With the beefy 49mm forks kicked out at a 37-degree angle, a 21-inch wheel up front, a fat 240 rear tire, and limited cornering clearance, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout is serious about its straight line intentions.

With a High Output Twin Cam 103B motor, the Breakout is a credible muscle bike on city streets. The drag bars and forward controls make for aggressive profiling, though Harley-Davidson does make accommodations for a passenger. Chopped fenders add to the purposeful appearance of the Breakout.

Read our Harley-Davidson Breakout Review.

Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Specs:

ENGINE

  • Motor: High Output Twin Cam 103B; pushrod, 2vpc
  • Bore x stroke: 3.87” x 4.374”
  • Displacement: 103 cubic inches
  • Maximum torque: 100 ft/lbs @ 3000 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 9.6:1
  • Cooling: Air
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Transmission: 6-speed
  • Clutch: Hydraulically actuated assist-and-slip
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ rectangular backbone
  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable 49mm forks; 4.6 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Horizontally mounted twin dual shocks; 3.6 inches of travel
  • Front tire: 130/60-21; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D408F bias
  • Rear tire: 240/40-18; Dunlop Harley-Davidson D407 radial
  • Wheels: Gloss Black Turbine w/ Machined Highlights
  • Front brake: 300mm floating rotor w/ four-piston caliper
  • Rear brake: 292mm fixed rotor w/ floating two-piston caliper
  • ABS: Standard

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x H x W: 95.7 x 41.1 x 37.7 inches
  • Wheelbase: 67.3 inches
  • Seat height: 25.8 inches
  • Rake: 35 degrees
  • Fork angle: 37 degrees
  • Trail: 5.7 inches
  • Right lean angle: 23.4 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 23.4 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 5 gallons
  • EPA estimated fuel consumption: 42 mpg
  • Curb weight: 707 pounds

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Colors:

  • Vivid Black
  • Charcoal Denim
  • Velocity Red Sunglo
  • Crushed Ice Denim
  • Laguna Orange
  • Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Prices (MSRP):

  • $19,299 (Vivid Black)
  • $19,699 (Charcoal Denim; Velocity Red Sunglo; Crushed Ice Denim)
  • $20,249 (Laguna Orange)
  • $20,499 (Hard Candy Hot Rod Red Flake)

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout | Photo Gallery

Tags from the story
, ,
0
Don Williams
Written By
More from Don Williams

2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom | Review

2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom Review The first thing that struck me...
Read More

You may also like

2007 Harley-Davidson CVO Ultra Classic

2006 Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Ultra Classic | Motorcycle

Triumph Rocket III on the road

2005 Triumph Rocket III | Motorcycle Review

2007 Buell Lightning Super TT

2007 Buell Lightning Super TT | Motorcycle Review