RM Fantasy Supercross Top Prize: KTM 450 SX-F, Play for Free!

RMFantasySX | 2017 Fantasy Supercross Prizes

For the fourth-straight year, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC (RM) will run its fantasy Supercross league—RMFantasySX.

The 2017 Monster Energy Supercross RMFantasySX game will once again offer some valued prizes, highlighted by the top awards: race-prepped KTM 450 SX-F (similar to what Ryan Dungey rode to two back-to-back SX titles) and 250 SX-F motorcycles.

RM has continually revised its fantasy SX platform over the years, increasing participation along the way. Last year, 54,000 SX fans participated, and RM expects additional players in 2017. A few of the Ultimate Motorcycling staff play, and are impressed by the easy sign-up and simple functioning interface. And of course, it’s super cool because it’s free.

“The popularity of RMFantasySX has been incredible,” says Dan Thomas, CEO and Founder of Rocky Mountain ATV/MC. “We’re so grateful to KTM and all of our sponsors for helping us make the supercross season more exciting for fans through RMFantasySX.”

RM says RMFantasySX rules are simple—players only need to make picks for the riders they believe will finish in the top five spots (plus a wildcard that switches position each round).

2017 RMFantasySX Top-10 Prizes:

1. Race-prepped KTM 450 SX-F

2. Race-prepped KTM 250 SX-F

3. Monster Energy Cup Red Carpet Getaway

4. Trip to Rainbow Studios (Creators of MX vs. ATV Series)

5. Dunlop Tires for a Year

6. Alpinestars Gear and Casual Wear Package

7. DC Casual Shopping Spree at Rocky Mountain ATV/MC

8. Motion Pro Tool and Accessory Package

9. Tusk Impact Wheel Set

10. 100% Goggle and Casual Wear Package

RM says 170 weekly prizes will also be awarded to the top-10 scores throughout 2017 Supercross from the following brands: Bell, EVS, Pirelli, Stellar MX, No Toil, Revarc, Pro Honda, Ryno, Scott, Works Connection, Hammerhead, ODI, Cycra, Carbsport, Galfer, Hammerhead, Torc1 and Moto-Gate.

To register for free—and play for free—visit RMFantasySX. Picks open on Saturday, December 31, and users can immediately make their predictions for the first race, Anaheim I Supercross, on January 7.