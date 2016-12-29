Ducati Scrambler Recall: 5,502 Models Due to Side Stand Problems

2015-2016 Ducati Scrambler Recall



Ducati has recalled certain model year 2015-2016 Ducati Scrambler motorcycles manufactured Feb. 17, 2015, through Nov. 11, 2016, due to kickstand issues. The Scrambler models include the Icon, Urban Enduro, Full Throttle, Classic, Flat Track Pro and Sixty2.

The affected motorcycles have a side stand pivot nut that can detach, potentially causing the side stand position sensor to no longer function properly. Approximately 5,502 Ducati Scrambler motorcycles are included in the recall.

According to the defect description, three different events may occur as a result of the defect:

1.) when parked, the bike may not start;

2.) in remote cases, during normal use on the road, the side stand sensor switch pin may become disengaged from the stand shaft causing the engine to stall;

3.) in remote cases, it may be possible to start the engine, engage a gear and begin riding while the side stand is still down.

Under the recall, Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will replace the side stand pivot bolt, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin Jan. 23, 2017. Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-800-231-6696. Ducati’s number for this recall is SRV-RCL-16-004.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to SaferCar.gov.