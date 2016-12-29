2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom
A fat-tired, slow-slung cruiser, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom lives up to its name. With plenty of chrome, wire-spoked 16-inch wheels, and an attitude-charged profile, the Custom name is covered; emulsion shocks and cartridge forks, along with Michelin Scorcher 31 tires and a bit of cornering clearance salutes the Sportster moniker.
The feet-forward stance looks good, and the pullback bars make for good ergonomics. With a cavernous 4.5-gallon tank, you won’t want to run it dry in one stint, but fewer gas stops is always a good thing. Not quite as steady as you might like on the freeway at open road speeds, the Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200C is an excellent around town bike with plenty of style.
Read our Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Review.
Visit our Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide.
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Evolution V-twin
- Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.811 inches
- Displacement: 73.4 cubic inches (1202cc)
- Maximum torque: 73 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
- Compression ratio: 10:1
- Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
- Lubrication: Dry sump
- Cooling: Air
- Transmission: Five-speed
- Clutch: Web multi-plate
- Primary drive: Chain
- Final drive: Belt
CHASSIS
- Frame: Mild tubular steel
- Front suspension: Non-adjustable 39mm forks/4.1 inches of travel
- Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/2.1 inches of travel
- Front tire: 130/90 x 16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
- Rear tire: 150/80 x 16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
- Front wheel: 16” x 3”; Steel laced rim
- Rear wheel: 16” x 3”; Steel laced rim
- Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
- Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
- ABS: Optional ($795)
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- L x H x W: 87.6 x 45.3 x 33.1 inches
- Seat height: 28 inches
- Wheelbase: 60.2 inches
- Rake: 30 degrees
- Trail: 4.2 inches
- Right lean angle: 26.2 degrees
- Left lean angle: 28.3 degrees
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 587 pounds
- Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 48 mpg
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Colors:
- Vivid Black
- Velocity Red Sunglo
- Corona Yellow Pearl
- Superior Blue/Billet Silver
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Prices (MSRP):
- $10,999 (Vivid Black)
- $11,349 (Velocity Red Sunglo; Corona Yellow Pearl)
- $11,549 (Superior Blue/Billet Silver) MSRP.