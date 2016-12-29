Brought to you by:

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

by

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Buyer's Guide

A fat-tired, slow-slung cruiser, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom lives up to its name. With plenty of chrome, wire-spoked 16-inch wheels, and an attitude-charged profile, the Custom name is covered; emulsion shocks and cartridge forks, along with Michelin Scorcher 31 tires and a bit of cornering clearance salutes the Sportster moniker.

The feet-forward stance looks good, and the pullback bars make for good ergonomics. With a cavernous 4.5-gallon tank, you won’t want to run it dry in one stint, but fewer gas stops is always a good thing. Not quite as steady as you might like on the freeway at open road speeds, the Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200C is an excellent around town bike with plenty of style.

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Evolution V-twin
  • Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.811 inches
  • Displacement: 73.4 cubic inches (1202cc)
  • Maximum torque: 73 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm
  • Compression ratio: 10:1
  • Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection
  • Lubrication: Dry sump
  • Cooling: Air
  • Transmission: Five-speed
  • Clutch: Web multi-plate
  • Primary drive: Chain
  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Mild tubular steel
  • Front suspension: Non-adjustable 39mm forks/4.1 inches of travel
  • Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/2.1 inches of travel
  • Front tire: 130/90 x 16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31
  • Front wheel: 16” x 3”; Steel laced rim
  • Rear wheel: 16” x 3”; Steel laced rim
  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
  • Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper
  • ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • L x H x W: 87.6 x 45.3 x 33.1 inches
  • Seat height: 28 inches
  • Wheelbase: 60.2 inches
  • Rake: 30 degrees
  • Trail: 4.2 inches
  • Right lean angle: 26.2 degrees
  • Left lean angle: 28.3 degrees
  • Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
  • Curb weight: 587 pounds
  • Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 48 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Colors:

  • Vivid Black
  • Velocity Red Sunglo
  • Corona Yellow Pearl
  • Superior Blue/Billet Silver

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Prices (MSRP):

  • $10,999 (Vivid Black)
  • $11,349 (Velocity Red Sunglo; Corona Yellow Pearl)
  • $11,549 (Superior Blue/Billet Silver) MSRP.

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Photo Gallery

