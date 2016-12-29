2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Buyer’s Guide | Specs & Price

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom

A fat-tired, slow-slung cruiser, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom lives up to its name. With plenty of chrome, wire-spoked 16-inch wheels, and an attitude-charged profile, the Custom name is covered; emulsion shocks and cartridge forks, along with Michelin Scorcher 31 tires and a bit of cornering clearance salutes the Sportster moniker.

The feet-forward stance looks good, and the pullback bars make for good ergonomics. With a cavernous 4.5-gallon tank, you won’t want to run it dry in one stint, but fewer gas stops is always a good thing. Not quite as steady as you might like on the freeway at open road speeds, the Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200C is an excellent around town bike with plenty of style.

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Specs

ENGINE

Type: Evolution V-twin

Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.811 inches

Displacement: 73.4 cubic inches (1202cc)

Maximum torque: 73 ft/lbs @ 3750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10:1

Fuel system: Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection

Lubrication: Dry sump

Cooling: Air

Transmission: Five-speed

Clutch: Web multi-plate

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel

Front suspension: Non-adjustable 39mm forks/4.1 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Preload-adjustable emulsion shocks/2.1 inches of travel

Front tire: 130/90 x 16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31

Rear tire: 150/80 x 16; Harley-Davidson Michelin Scorcher 31

Front wheel: 16” x 3”; Steel laced rim

Rear wheel: 16” x 3”; Steel laced rim

Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

Rear: 260mm disc w/ dual piston caliper

ABS: Optional ($795)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

L x H x W: 87.6 x 45.3 x 33.1 inches

Seat height: 28 inches

Wheelbase: 60.2 inches

Rake: 30 degrees

Trail: 4.2 inches

Right lean angle: 26.2 degrees

Left lean angle: 28.3 degrees

Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons

Curb weight: 587 pounds

Estimated EPA fuel consumption: 48 mpg

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Colors:

Vivid Black

Velocity Red Sunglo

Corona Yellow Pearl

Superior Blue/Billet Silver

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Custom Prices (MSRP):

$10,999 (Vivid Black)

$11,349 (Velocity Red Sunglo; Corona Yellow Pearl)

$11,549 (Superior Blue/Billet Silver) MSRP.

