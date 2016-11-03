BMW Motorrad Goal | Double Its USA Motorcycle Market Share in 3 Years

BMW Motorrad Looking Forward with Positive Goals

Following another record-breaking quarter, BMW Motorrad says its goal is to double its market share in North and South America. How? By offering new models specifically tailored for the American market such as the K 1600 B bagger.

Stephan Schaller, President of BMW Motorrad: “After Germany, the USA will remain the second most important market for BMW in the coming years, too. This is where we see great potential,” says Stephan Schaller, President of BMW Motorrad. “In the US alone we want to double our market share to 10% in the next three years. We will lay the foundation for outstanding growth with new products specifically tailored to the needs of the market and by expanding our sales base.”

The goals by the numbers? By 2020, BMW Motorrad wants to expand its USA dealerships from 150 to 200; expand its worldwide dealer network to 1,500; and deliver 200,000 motorcycles worldwide.

During the third quarter of 2016, BMW Motorrad delivered 116,044 motorcycles compared to o the third quarter of 2015. In September alone, growth increased by 10% to 12,215 motorcycles. Through September, BMW Motorrad was ahead in yearly sales by 3%, and is expecting a new sales record for the entire year—the sixth in succession.

New BMW USA Models

During the Los Angeles International Motorcycle Show (November 18-20O, BMW will unveil its new K 1600 B bagger, which was designed specifically for American touring. The bike, which translates the idea of “The Spirit of the Open Road,” will feature BMW’s highly acclaimed inline six-cylinder engine.

The Heritage line, based on the R nineT, is another one that’s set to draw the American crowds. So far it features the base R nineT and the Scrambler. The r NineT Racer and Pure also join the lineup.

For the future, BMW will also enter new displacement segments to appeal to more of the market: “The motorcycle market in the 125 to 500 cc displacement range offers an excellent basis for our growth plans. With the recent launch of the BMW G 310 R we have taken a first important step in this direction. As a real BMW in the under 500 cc segment, it opens up completely new market potential for us,” says Schaller.

“We will also be continuously expanding the Urban Mobility World of Experience in the coming years. The midsize scooter segment is especially interesting in this regard.”