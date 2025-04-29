ProTaper Tires First Look: SMX 04 and MXT 04

ProTaper, a company known for its innovative tapered aluminum motorcycle handlebars, has entered the tire market with its first-ever motorcycle tires—the SMX 04 and MXT 04. These tires are intended for off-road riding and closed-course racing, so they are not DOT-approved.
The MXT 04 is a versatile tire suited for off-road racing and recreational riding on intermediate to hard terrain. The MXT 04’s unique knob and groove tread are designed for consistent braking, stability over various terrain, and durability in rugged conditions. To facilitate hard braking and acceleration, its molded blocks are arranged asymmetrically.
The MXT 04 is available in one front tire size (80/100-21), three 19-inch rear widths (100, 110, and 120mm) for MX, and two 18-inch rear widths (110 and 120mm) for off-road riding.
The ProTaper SMX 04 is a motocross tire built for soft-to-intermediate terrain, with a focus on racing. The SMX 04 is claimed to provide a strong grip, precise slide control, and effective bump absorption. The tire’s polygon blocks are intended to improve straight-line traction, with dual-stair side lugs deployed for cornering prowess.
The SMX 04 is available in one front tire size (80/100-21), a 110mm 19-inch rear width for motocross and supercross, and a 100mm 18-inch rear width for off-roaders who want a narrower tire than the MXT 04 offers.
Founded in 1991 by Brad Cameron in Idaho, ProTaper began by producing innovative handlebars for motocross and off-road motorcycles. Its patented tapered handlebar design improved strength while reducing weight, earning the brand a loyal following. Over the decades, ProTaper expanded into grips, chains, sprockets, and other components.
The ProTaper MXT 04 front tire has a list price of $60, as does the SMX 04 front tire. Rear tire prices for the two models range from $79 to $96. The tires are available now at motorcycle dealerships nationwide, along with ProTaper heavy-duty tubes.
ProTaper MXT 04 Tire Sizes and Prices
- 80/100-21 ($60)
- 100/90-19 ($79)
- 110/90-19 ($82)
- 120/80-19 ($84)
- 110/100-18 ($79)
- 120/100-18 ($96)
ProTaper SMX 04 Tire Sizes and Prices
- 80/100-21 ($60)
- 110/90-19 ($80)
- 100/100-18 ($79)