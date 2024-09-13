2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo Review [18 Fast Facts]

There are precious few motorcycles that live up to their marketing monikers, but there is one that has done so since inception. “The Beast,” otherwise known as the KTM 1290 Super Duke R, brandished that name as a badge of honor, seemingly breaking free from R&D labs in Austria, where it terrorized the countryside with its V-twin-powered wheelies and generally riotous behavior. After a decade of being the hyper-naked segment’s wild child, the 4th-generation 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo has a boatload of tech, greater refinement, and enhanced savagery.
The Beast’s handlers at KTM say that 60 percent of the 1390 Super Duke R Evo is refreshed, with the spotlight quickly turning towards its 49cc-larger 1350cc V-twin LC8 engine that meets Euro 5+ compliance standards while also raising the performance bar. Coming along in this evolutionary step are extensive electronic updates and sweeping improvements to the WP semi-active suspension, capped off with an aesthetic overhaul. At a $21,499 starting price, the EVO variant is the soul model coming to North American shores.
Our initial encounter with the SDR Evo was at a rarely rainy Circuito de Almería in Spain, and judging an animal of this caliber based on that alone simply won’t do. So, we wrangled one stateside, releasing it into its happy hunting grounds among the hills and, finally, letting it run freely at Buttonwillow Raceway Park, courtesy of 2 Wheels Track Days. Now, let’s go on with the Fast Facts.
- Major changes come to the 1350cc LC8 V-twin. The Super Duke R platform is built around an absolute maniac of a powerplant and, arguably, is a greater defining characteristic than any other mill in this segment—being the lone twin in its class. A 2mm bore increase explains the displacement uptick, and the cylinders are fed by a more voluminous airbox equipped with enormous new 60mm throttle bodies and repositioned injectors. All told, these tweaks help The Beast gulp down its precious air/fuel mixture, converting it into 190 violent Austrian ponies and 106 ft-lbs of mind-bending torque—up 10 and 3 points, respectively. Big-twin lunacy is still embraced wholeheartedly, yet the electronically controlled variable valve timing system, dubbed Cam Shift, alters intake valve timing between 5750 and 6000 rpm to marry the SDR’s classic crushing grunt to absolutely searing top-end power.
- Bigger is better? In this case, gnarlier, too. The SDR Evo’s beating heart offers an interesting dichotomy in that it’s somewhat of a gentle giant when roaming a city. Those massive pistons swing to life with some familiar clattering on the bottom we’ve witnessed in past iterations. They quickly find its smooth stride with endless midrange power, making it seem almost sensible as a road bike. However, it doesn’t take much of a throttle whack to wake what KTM has truly designed, as the Cam Shift unleashes this magnificent Beast’s maniacal nature. The transition is mechanically seamless, yet the result is unmistakable and worthy of a nervous chuckle when blasting down Buttonwillow’s straightaway the first time. As the rpm claws past the midpoint, its barking exhaust note sharpens, and the remaining revs are torn to shreds in ways that four-letter-words best describe, delivering an addicting superbike-rivaling top-end rush. Gnarly? Absolutely.
- Diving into the engine has had a few positive side effects. Sure, Euro 5+ emissions compliance means that this machine lives on, and the uptick in performance is eye-widening in its own right. All those internal tweaks doubled the valve service interval to an impressive 37,000 miles. That’s a notable increase and news that the wallets of prospective buyers might enjoy hearing.
- A few gearbox changes are in play this year. The shifting experience is as you’d expect on a premium sportbike, with its short, athletic throws lending a hand in transmission exploration. Moreover, the bi-directional quickshifter is well-tuned for slow- or high-speed wailing and certainly not something to be lived without on any sporting machine. Engineers also shortened the previously long top two gear ratios to keep the revs up. Still, finding your groove and letting the torque do the talking is easy to do with the SDR. Lastly, a new self-bleeding hydraulic clutch comes into play and ensures a consistent feel.
- Three preset ride modes give you a taste of what the six-axis IMU-supported rider aids are all about. In standard trim, you’ll have Sport, Street, and Rain riding modes available with arguably the best ride-by-wire throttle response that the Orange Brand has programmed yet—a statement that extends to the optional über-aggressive Track throttle map we’ll discuss momentarily. Naturally, your chosen mode dictates rider-aid leeway from TC, switchable Cornering ABS (Supermoto mode disables rear ABS), and wheelie control. Cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity are also standard. If you want to adjust or disable certain things, you’ll need to look in the PowerParts catalog—let us explain.
- If you want to adjust stuff, you’ll need the optional $1154 Tech Pack, which is how this machine is meant to be ridden. The Tech Pack unlocks a litany of features that can be altered within two customizable ride modes: Track and Performance. Track displays a unique interface brandishing a lap timer and fighter-pilot-esque telemetry, should you choose. Performance offers a conventional layout and allows on-the-fly setting fiddling of the rider aids. Also included in this package are the redesigned Suspension Pro (semi-active suspension modes), Quickshifter+, Engine Brake Control, Motor Slip Regulation, and launch control. Because they reshape the riding dramatically, it’s bogus that KTM isn’t baking these features into the MSRP like most of its competition. There is a mild silver lining, however. The SDR Evo is still significantly cheaper than a BMW M 1000 R with similar options or Ducati Streetfighter V4 S.
- Rider aids are reconfigured for 2024. As wild as the SDR Evo is, it can quickly be unleashed or brought to heel by its nannies. The nine-level TC works aplomb in sportier settings on the road, never flinching early or piping up for a second thought. When carrying higher racetrack-induced lean angles, you might tease out a hint of hesitancy while picking up the throttle, and there is sound logic in erring on the side of caution when dealing with an engine that wakes up and chooses violence. A five-level adjustable engine braking control is new to the party, palpably increasing or decreasing said effect. Easing up on the back-torque can settle the chassis when under hard braking, and is especially useful for dealing with low-grip conditions where it’s so much easier to break traction—that’s useful whether you’re on the track or street.
- Up your wheelie game with wheelie control. Before this model year, the SDR featured two states of WC—on or off. These days, we’re working with 5 settings ranging from Very Low (0.36 degrees) to Very High (22.25 degrees), the latter of which is good enough for a respectable IG shot. While wheelies are almost a defining feature when dealing with this much torque, not everyone is skilled at hoisting them (myself included). Working through the levels helps riders enjoy the fun with a comfortable safety net, and experienced riders can disable it completely. On the track, Medium (11.1 degrees) is the best option, letting the front end hover a few inches off the ground without compromising drive.
- WP Apex 3rd-Gen semi-active suspension takes tech to new heights. Out of the box, we’re dealing with five presets that take care of damping settings without reaching for tools—everything is done from the dash. Comfort, Street, Sport, and Rain deliver firmness settings as described, with Auto taking it a step further and reacting to your various inputs by appropriately turning the proverbial damping screws as you pick up the pace or cool it off. In addition, riders can adjust shock spring-preload, but not fork preload, which is a bit of a headscratcher. In practice, the preset modes are handy when cruising the streets, where slack Comfort settings absorb everything neatly. Meanwhile, Sport tightens the chassis to a point that doesn’t rattle teeth while ensuring tautness well-matched for sportier rips. The revamped damping and electronics play a big role in making a motorcycle with a nutty engine seem civilized.
- Suspension Pro unlocks a nearly unlimited range of adjustments. There’s a lot to unpack here, and we could write a review of these functions alone. Instead, we’ll keep it as digestible as possible. Diving into the suspension menus, owners will find three auto-leveling shock preload settings (Low, Standard, and High) that help create distinct geometries. High was my choice, as it puts more load on the nose to heighten The Beast’s keen steering. Additionally, there’s an anti-dive feature that adds damping under hard braking. However, I disabled it, as I prefer feeling weight transfer when riding aggressively. Also, a Factory Start setting drops the rear-end at stops to get the best drive possible from a stoplight, inspired by KTM’s RC16 MotoGP machine.
- A complaint levied at the previous SDR Evo is that its suspension wasn’t as tunable as the competition—not so here. Suspension Pro adds three semi-active Track suspension modes, where riders can tailor damping rates with descriptors general descriptors like Fork Damping, Cornering Damping, and Acceleration Damping—similar to Öhlins interfaces. Squatting too much? Diving on the brakes? Beep, boop—fixed. WP also delivers three Pro modes that allow riders to adjust things based on conventional descriptors—Compression, Rebound, and Preload—while also delivering a more traditional suspension feel—dialing things in pays off. The WP kit is set up sportingly to accentuate the increasingly athletic steel-trellis-framed beastie, helping it barge through Buttonwillow’s many bumps and curves with loads of confidence at each end. It’s a snarling thing that leaves darkies in its wake and is quite quick-footed when pushed.
- An all-day riding position is an SDR hallmark. We’ve touted this machine’s ferocity enough, but KTM knows this is a street bike that people need to live with. To that end, the surprisingly practical riding position returns primarily unchanged, save for some new bodywork to accommodate a nearly half-gallon-larger fuel tank. The aero winglets claim to have some anti-wheelie effect. Although they’ve improved wind protection around your lower torso considerably, it’s still naked, so you’ll take it to the chest at high speeds. Reaching toward the somewhat narrow handlebar is natural, and there’s room within the cockpit for all your extremities, reinforcing its daily rider contention—that and it’s stupid fun. Those on the shorter end of the spectrum won’t be off-put by the ergonomics, while taller folk might see it as one of the better sporting options.
- Michelin Power GP tires are standard. The French have some good rubber with the Power GPs, though why not the more recent Power GP2? It’s simple: They weren’t available when this steed entered production, so GP it is. Back to the point, the 120/70 and 200/55 combo are a high-performance option, capable of keeping the big Duke in shape on the road or track, should you find yourself in need of spinning laps (and let’s be honest, you’d be silly not to with this thing). Also, according to brand reps, the Michelins save 1.2 pounds of unsprung weight compared to the Bridgestones they replace.
- Speaking of the track, we opted for Michelin Power Performance Slick tires. There’s nothing like a fresh set of sticky slicks, and the Michelins provide an enormous grip right off the warmers, which was especially true when we reached for soft compound rubber (medium and hard options are available, too). True to form, Michelin employs a stiff carcass construction that nets feedback. Any minor wiggle in the front, slip, or spin of the rear telegraphed to the rider. Bibendum and his pals at Michelin say that their MotoGP-inspired race rubber is optimized for 600cc and 1000cc motorcycles. The verdict on the 1350cc V-twin is in. After dialing in pressures while monitoring them live with the bike’s TPMS, I’m left impressed with the front’s ability to bite under load while the rear withstood The Beast’s onslaught.
- Brembo returns with the braking hardware. Top-shelf Brembo Stylema calipers adorn this bike, clamping onto 320mm rotors up front. Now, you could nitpick and say that KTM isn’t keeping up with the Joneses by not including 330mm discs. It’s a fair point on the spec sheet, yet the binders will haul this 480-pounder to a stop on a dime and offer all the feel at the lever that one could ask for. Brembo MCS levers are on each side of the tapered aluminum handlebar, allowing riders to adjust span and ratio to tailor braking bite to taste.
- ABS comes in the cornering or non-cornering Supermoto variety. Toss in a spirited lap in the default Road setting, and you’ll get the ABS pump to pulse the lever as it’s calibrated for street riding. That’s where the Supermoto mode comes in—no rear ABS allows trail braking as deep as you dare.
- New looks come with a new model year. Undoubtedly, Kiska has a knack for polarizing designs, though it’s tough to argue that this isn’t one angry-looking motorcycle. As noted in our first tryst with this machine, aspects such as the new 1.5-pound lighter LED headlight give it a menacing posture, only emphasized by the aerodynamic features flanking either side, seemingly designed to strike fear into the hearts of other motorcycles. KTM also embraces the Ready To Race lifestyle by making it easy to get this thing track prepped—popping off the taillight/license plate hanger takes a couple minutes tops, and removing the mirrors is a snap. It pays when designers consider what their customers will do with their products.
- The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo is part of the super-naked class, yet in a class of its own. There are certain performance qualities that super-nakeds, superbikes, and, generally, sport bikes are engineered to champion. Those elements are here. Yet, the Super Duke R has thrived upon its undomesticated, feral nature that is oh-so-fitting for a naked, setting it apart from this increasingly superbike-adjacent segment. The 1390 expands on that concept by punching out the cylinders and creating a tongue-wagging maniac of a mill loaded into a chassis that still manages to corral it. Beyond that, the latest Evo iteration expands on its technology to create a further refined motorcycle. There are more pointed super-nakeds on the market, but you’re trading a few meaningless tenths at a track day for ear-to-ear grinning fun everywhere else, and that, friends, is a comprise the SDR Evo has yet to make.
Street photography by Don Williams
Track photography by CaliPhotography
Static photography by Nic de Sena
RIDING STYLE
STREET
- Helmet: Arai Corsair-X
- Jacket: Alpinestars GP Force Airflow
- Gloves: Alpinestars GP Tech V2
- Pants: Alpinestars Copper V3
- Shoes: Alpinestars Superfaster
TRACK
- Helmet: Arai Corsair-X
- Suit: Alpinestars GP Tech V4
- Airbag: Alpinestars Tech-Air 5
- Baselayer: VNM Sport compression top and pant
- Gloves: Alpinestars GP Tech V2
- Boots: Alpinestars SuperTech R
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 75-degree V-twin w/ cam-shift
- Bore x stroke: 110mm x 71mm
- Displacement: 1350cc
- Maximum power: 188 horsepower
- Cooling: Liquid and oil
- Lubrication: Forced oil lubrication w/ 3 oil pumps
- Transmission: 6-speed (quickshifter optional)
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: 525 X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Chromoly steel trellis frame w/ composite cast-aluminum subframe
- Handlebar: Tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable, semi-active WP Apex 48mm fork; 4.9 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable, semi-active WP Apex shock; 5.5 inches of travel
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Rear wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Tires: Michelin Power GP
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 200/55 x 17
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ Brembo Stylema calipers
- Rear: 240mm disc w/ Brembo 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Cornering ABS by Bosch w/ Supermoto mode
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
- Rake: 24.7 degrees
- Seat height: 32.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 441 pounds
- Colors: Orange; Black
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo Price: from $21,499 MSRP