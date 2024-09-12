2025 Krämer APX-350 MA Prototype First Look [Talent Cup Ready]

Krämer Motorcycles has pulled the covers off its latest lightweight roadracing machine, explicitly designed to usher a new generation of roadracers into the paddock. The 2025 Krämer APX-350 MA prototype motorcycle is set to debut at the Circuit of The Americas round of the 2024 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship on September 13-15.

The forthcoming APX platform is the third range of motorcycles from the German racebike manufacturer, which also includes the single-cylinder-powered EVO2-690S and 690R machines, alongside GP2-890R and 890RR parallel-twin-powered motorcycles. This new small-displacement range aims to provide a lightweight-class option to young racers while utilizing high-performance componentry akin to what’s seen in the FIM Moto3 World Championship.

The first model in this lineup is the Krämer APX-350 MA, which will serve as the spec machinery within the new 2025 MotoAmerica Talent Cup series. The MotoAmerica Talent Cup is set to replace the current Jr. Cup National Championship, which utilizes production-class motorcycles such as the Kawasaki Ninja 400, Yamaha YZF-R3, and KTM RC 390.

A purpose-built roadracing motorcycle such as the Krämer APX-350 has the potential to dramatically increase performance within this feeder category, as it sidesteps any shortcomings that production-based motorcycles make when designed for the road.

Krämer is a technical partner of KTM, so it’s no surprise the APX-350 MA is powered by a modified version of the 350cc single-cylinder four-stroke currently employed in select KTM off-road motorcycles, including the 350 XC-F. Notable changes to this engine include a pressurized airbox featuring ram-air, and a ride-by-wire throttle system with a Keihin 50mm throttle body—a whopping 8mm wider than stock. The thumper engine produces a claimed 55 horsepower that pairs well with its ultra-lightweight 242-pound curb weight.

“When we started the APX project, the brief was simple—build the ultimate lightweight racing motorcycle,” Krämer Motorcycles USA CEO Jensen Beeler explains. “With the Krämer APX-350 MA prototype, we have already realized that goal, and the package continues to improve with each testing session. As we build up to the 2025 MotoAmerica season, we are confident that we are developing a machine that surpasses the expectations of America’s fastest young riders, and we look forward to seeing those racers begin their journey in the Road to MotoGP program.”

The steel-trellis frame and aluminum swingarm are other areas of interest to budding racers, as they include race-focused chassis adjustment features rarely seen on production motorcycles. Adjustable steering head angle, swingarm angle, and triple-clamp offset allow riders to completely tune their motorcycle geometry and better understand setup as they move through their racing careers.

Ergonomic tuning is also part of the 2025 Krämer APX-350 MA package. It boasts three-position rearsets, roughly two inches of seat height adjustment, and numerous clip-on handlebar adjustments. According to brand representatives, APX-350 MA will fit riders of a wide range of sizes. Interestingly, ergonomics are a point of contention within the Jr. Cup and Moto3, as the physical size of their equipment often hinders taller teenage riders.

Further pushing the performance envelope is a high standard of electronics that begins with a ride-by-wire throttle, which is not used on any Jr. Cup-legal motorcycles, save for the KTM RC 390. An Italian MecTronik MKE7 racing ECU, the same ECU used in the World Superbike Championship paddock, will allow the APX-350 MA to enjoy engine-braking control and customizable throttle maps. In addition, England’s Solo Engineering provides a Polish-made Ecumaster dash that displays track-specific information, such as a GPS-powered lap timer. Lastly, the dash is compatible with data-logging solutions and is expected to provide more data for teams to analyze.

“Grand Prix performance has never been so obtainable at this level of competition before, and that helps establish the Krämer APX-350 MA as the new standard for Talent Cup racing,” Krämer Motorcycles CEO and Founder Markus Krämer said. “Everyone at Krämer Motorcycles is excited to see the bike’s debut at the start of the 2025 MotoAmerica Talent Cup season, and we are looking forward to the day when we crown a world champion that started their career on one of our new APX bikes.”

The 2025 Krämer APX-350 MA prototype is scheduled to perform a demonstration at the Circuit of The Americas stop of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship between races on Saturday and Sunday. Official Krämer test rider Finn Chapman will be piloting the machine. The new APX-350 MA prototype will also be on display at the final round of the 2024 MotoAmerica season, held at New Jersey Motorsports Park and select club racing events throughout the winter season.

The 2025 Krämer APX-350 MA has an MSRP of $22,495. Interested parties will need to act fast, as deposits for orders for the limited-production racer will close on November 1 to ensure delivery by the 2025 MotoAmerica Talent Cup season, which launches at Barber Motorsports Park on April 4-6. Questions regarding support, pricing, or technical inquiries should be directed to Krämer Motorcycles USA Founder and Owner Joe Karvonen.

What about someone who isn’t going to race in MotoAmerica? The brand has openly stated that consumer-facing versions of the 2025 Krämer APX-350 MA for track day riders and club racers will be announced in the coming model year.

2025 Krämer APX-350 MA Prototype Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke

Displacement: 350cc

Bore x stroke: 88 x 57.5mm

Maximum power: 55 horsepower @ 10,700 rpm

Maximum torque: 27 ft-lbs @ 8100 rpm

Compression ratio: 13.7:1

Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

Fueling: Keihin 50mm throttle body

Engine management: Ride-by-wire MecTronik MKE7 ECU

Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter

Clutch: Hydraulic actuation

Final drive: D.I.D 520 chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Adjustable chromoly steel trellis frame w/ carbon/Kevlar-reinforced fiberglass fairing

Steering damper: Adjustable

Handlebars: CNC clip-ons

Front suspension: Fully adjustable 43mm WP open-cartridge fork

Rear suspension: Fully adjustable WP shock

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.0

Rear wheel: 17 x 4.0

Front brakes: 320mm disc w/ Brembo Stylema caliper

Rear brake: 230mm disc w/ Formula 4-piston caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 52.0 inches

Seat height: Adjustable (32.2 inches, standard)

Fuel capacity: 3.2 gallons

Wet weight: 242 pounds

2025 Krämer APX-350 MA Price: $22,495 MSRP

2025 Krämer APX-350 MA Prototype Photo Gallery