2024 SuperMotocross Playoff 2 Fantasy Picks [6 Fast Fasts]

It was an interesting and unpredictable opening round of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs. There were quite a few unknowns coming into Playoff 1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and answers to questions were provided. With that in mind, let’s get to the 2024 SuperMotocross Playoff 2 fantasy picks and tips so you can beat your friends in RMFantasySMX.com (and other) leagues.
- Jett Lawrence quickly established his dominance. It was impossible to tell how Jett was going to do last week—even Jett wasn’t sure how it would play out. Regardless, Jett went 2-1 to take the overall win, moving him from P6 in the playoff standings to P2. If that’s Jett in his return, he should be untouchable at Round 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
- Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton will fill out the podium. Tomac won the first Moto and confidently took P2 in the second Moto. The question is whether Sexton had an off race at zMAX Dragway, or if P3 is where he will settle with Jett and Tomac back and on the gas. With the time off due to injury, Tomac looks strong. In contrast, Sexton looked tired after Playoff 1. With that in mind, it’s Tomac for P2, followed by Sexton.
- Three riders—Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen, and Justin Cooper—will vie for the last two top-five spots. All three riders finished in the top five in at least one Moto last week, with Roczen going 5-5. Roczen is also fresher and on a comeback, so he should be stronger at Fort Worth. That puts him in P4. Hunter’s 3-6 was two points better than Cooper’s 7-4, so Hunter gets the P5 spot. If you’re willing to take a chance, Cooper is a viable top-five choice, but I’m going with Roczen (P4) and Hunter (P5).
- If you’re the Hail Mary type, there are good alternative choices. In addition to Cooper, you have three proven top-five riders—Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb, and Dylan Ferrandis. I wouldn’t go above P5 for any of them, but I won’t laugh if you pick one of those riders for your fantasy top-five.
- The P12 Wild Card is a tricky one. Five riders finished in P12 or one place off in at least one moto—Plessinger, Ferrandis, Marshal Weltin, Shane McElrath, and Freddie Norén. I just can’t put Plessinger or Ferrandis down for P12—they have too much upside. Colt Nichols went P9 overall in Playoff 1 with a 10-10 score. I think Ferrandis and Christain Craig will step it up and finish ahead of Nichols, so I’m going with the unorthodox choice of Nichols for the P12 Wild Card.
- The viewing times from Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth are the same as last week. Check our 2024 SuperMotocross Television Schedule for details.
2024 SuperMotocross Playoff 2 Fantasy Picks
- Jett Lawrence
- Eli Tomac
- Chase Sexton
- Ken Roczen
- Hunter Lawrence
Wild Card P12: Colt Nichols
2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series Standings After Playoff 1
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 45 points
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 41
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 40
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 33
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 33
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 32
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 30
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 26
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 25
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 24
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 20
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 18
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki/Kawasaki, 17
- Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 14
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 14
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 13
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 13
- Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 11
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 9
- Harri Kullas, KTM, 8
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 4
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 2
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 2