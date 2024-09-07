2024 SuperMotocross Playoff 1 Results, Video, Standings, Report

Jett Lawrence made a stunning return to competition after a thumb injury in the Pro Motocross National series, going 2-1 in the opening round of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs. Eli Tomac, shaking free of a thumb injury in Supercross, went 1-2 in Playoff 1 for P2 overall.
Jett Lawrence started Moto 1 in P2, dropping behind his brother Hunter for laps 2 through 6 before reclaiming P2 to the finish of the 13-lap race. In Moto 2, Jett trailed leader Justin Cooper and Eli Tomac for the two opening laps. Jett passed a dropping Cooper on lap 4 to take P2. Jett hounded Tomac until Jett found an opening and easily motored past Tomac on lap 11 to take a convincing win. P3 overall went to Chase Sexton, who went 4-3. Sexton never ran above P3 the entire afternoon at zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
Jett’s performance propels him from his P6 seeding in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff to P2, just four points behind Sexton. Hunter Lawrence is in P3 in the standings, one point behind Jett, and eight points ahead of Tomac and Cooper, who are tied at 33 points.
SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2 is next Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. It is a double-points-paying race. Check our 2024 SuperMotocross Television Schedule for viewing details.
2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 Results, zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 2-1
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-2
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 4-3
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 3-6
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 5-5
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 7-4
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 8-7
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 6-11
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 10-10
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 14-8
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 11-12
- Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 13-14
- Shane McElrath, Kawasaki, 15-13
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 20-9
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 12-18
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 16-15
- Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 9-22
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 18-16
- Harri Kullas, KTM, 17-17
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 19-19
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 21-20
- Justin Hill, KTM, 22-21
2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series Standings After Playoff 1
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 45 points
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 41
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 40
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 33
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 33
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 32
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 30
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 26
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 25
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 24
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 20
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 18
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki/Kawasaki, 17
- Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 14
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 14
- Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 13
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 13
- Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 11
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 9
- Harri Kullas, KTM, 8
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 4
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 2
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 2