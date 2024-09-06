2025 KTM 300 XC-W Factory Edition First Look [11 Fast Facts]

Although we’re quite satisfied with the standard 300 XC-W, for those with the highest functionality and style demands, the 2025 KTM 300 XC-W Factory Edition adds both. This year, inspired by four-time AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Champion Trystan Hart, KTM upped the upgrades for the 300 XC-W to the highest level yet. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what you get with the Factory Edition of the fuel- and oil-injected, big-bore two-stroke.
- A WP Xplor Pro 7548 fork leads the way, figuratively and literally. The line-topping 48mm inverted fork is set up for enduro performance with the WP Cone Valve technology that eliminates shim stacks for damping control. As you would expect, the fork is fully adjustable, though you will need to implement included tools. The CNC-machined triple clamps that hold the fork legs are anodized orange.
- The WP Xplor PDF shock gets new settings to match the fork. The shock continues to use progressive damping, eliminating the need for vulnerable, weighty, and maintenance-intensive shock linkage.
- Muffling is handled by a new FMF Racing Titanium PowerCore 2.1 unit. This blue-anodized muffler is lightweight and has a larger body.
- Hinson Racing provides the outer clutch cover.
- The KTM Factory D.I.D DirtStar wheels have bling and improved performance. This year, both rims get Dunlop Geomax AT82 tires. The orange-anodized CNC-machined hubs have upgraded brakes. The rear disc is solid to resist picking up mud, and the front disc is floating—both have guards. The rear hub also has a two-piece aluminum/steel Supersprox Stealth sprocket for lighter weight and improved durability. Oh, and don’t forget the orange-anodized spoke nipples.
- When the going gets hot and slow, a radiator fan kicks in. This helps keep the 293cc motor from blowing off steam.
- KTM adds plenty of extra protection to the 2025 KTM 300 XC-W Factory Edition. The defending parts include handguards, a skidplate, frame protectors, and a clutch slave cylinder protector.
- The front chain slider is updated. It can’t be retrofitted, as the swingarm gets special machining to accommodate the new slider.
- You’ll be sitting on a Guts Racing Guts Racing is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025, and is based in Northern California.
- An orange frame and FMF KTM Factory Racing Graphics ensure everyone knows you’re on a Factory-enhanced dirt bike.
- The 2025 KTM 300 XC-W Factory Edition has a list price of $13,999. It should be available right now at your local dealer.
2025 KTM 300 XC-W Factory Edition
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke
- Displacement: 293cc
- Bore x stroke: 72mm x 72mm
- Fueling: Keihin EMS w/ 39mm throttle body
- Cooling: Liquid
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet-multiplate Damped Diaphragm Steel w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 520 X-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Polyamide reinforced w/ aluminum
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 48mm inverted WP Xplor Pro 7548 fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-less, fully adjustable WP Xplor piggyback-reservoir shock w/ progressive damping; 12.2 inches
- Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax AT82
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.6 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.9 inches
- Ground clearance: 14.7 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.4 gallons
- Wet weight: 248 pounds
2025 KTM 300 XC-W Factory Edition Price: $13,999 MSRP