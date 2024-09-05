2024 Charlotte SuperMotocross Fantasy Picks [8 Fast Facts]

With the Supercross and Pro Motocross championships done and dusted, it’s time for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs. Like last year’s inaugural edition, there are three rounds with escalating points payoff. Riders are seeded and awarded points based on their point totals in the Supercross and Pro Motocross series. So, let’s get on with the 2024 Charlotte SuperMotocross fantasy picks and tips for SMX Playoff 1 at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
- It’s going to be a stacked field in the 450SMX class, with everyone showing up for the big SuperMotocross payday. Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, and Justin Barcia are returning from injury, so they likely won’t be 100 percent in Charlotte. Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen have a few races under their belts after Supercross injuries, though they’re also not riding at their peaks. Regardless, they’re all there, along with the riders running at the top all year.
- Chase Sexton is the safe choice for SuperMotocross Playoff 1 at zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Sexton comes into the SMX playoffs with all sorts of momentum, and he won the first round last year. That’s good enough for me to have Sexton in P1 in RMFantasySMX.com play.
- Hunter Lawrence was Chase Sexton’s main protagonist for the entire Pro Motocross season. Expect that to continue throughout the SuperMotocross Playoffs. Hunter gets the #2 slot.
- Aaron Plessinger goes into the SuperMotocross Playoff having established himself as a podium regular. Many people will insist that Eli Tomac will do better than Plessinger. However, Tomac went 0-4 head-to-head with Plessinger at the end of the Pro Motocross season. Tomac may end up stronger than Plessinger. However, until Tomac proves himself, then Plessinger gets the P3 nod.
- Eli Tomac looked good at the end of the Pro Motocross series. While Tomac didn’t beat Plessinger, he was next in line. With that in mind, it’s Tomac for P4. Of course, he’s a good choice for higher if you’re not risk-averse.
- The condition of defending SuperMotocross World Champion Jett Lawrence is a big question mark. He hasn’t raced since his thumb injury early in the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship Series. He could come back strong and win, or he could struggle over the course of the three-moto format. There is no way to know. Consider Jett in P5 as an insurance pick.
- The P10 Wild Card slot is a hard call. Reasonable picks include Christian Craig, Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb, and my pick—Malcolm Stewart. Make a choice and cross your fingers—SMX Playoff 1 was unpredictable last year, and likely will be in 2024.
- The start times are a bit different from usual for SMX Playoff 1. Race Day Live qualifying coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. local time (EDT) on Peacock. The pre-race show on Peacock begins at 2:30 p.m., with racing commencing at 3 p.m. Check our 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Television Schedule for rebroadcast info.
2024 Charlotte SuperMotocross Fantasy Picks
- Chase Sexton
- Hunter Lawrence
- Aaron Plessinger
- Eli Tomac
- Jett Lawrence
P10 Wild Card: Malcolm Stewart
2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series Final Standings
- Chase Sexton, KTM, 811 points (25 points to start Playoffs)
- Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 669 (22)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 644 (20)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 601 (18)
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 598 (17)
- Jett Lawrence, Honda, 561 (16)
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 497 (15)
- Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 435 (14)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 365 (13)
- Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 350 (12)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 349 (11)
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 283 (10)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 254 (9)
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki/Kawasaki, 250 (8)
- Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 242 (7)
- Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 193 (6)
- Harri Kullas, KTM, 163 (5)
- Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 162 (4)
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 157 (3)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 140 (20)
Positions 21 to 30 seeded into SMX Last Chance Qualifier
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 135
- Justin Hill, KTM, 106
- Romain Pape, GasGas, 106
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 95
- Benny Bloss, Beta, 94
- Derek Kelley, KTM, 94
- Cullin Park, Honda, 91
- Colt Nichols, Beta/Suzuki, 73
- Vince Friese, Honda, 64
- Mitchell Oldenburg, Honda, 55
Seeded into LCQ in this order if higher-seeded riders are not competing
- Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 50
- Kyle Webster, Honda, 45
- Jorge Prado, GasGas, 45
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 44
- Broc Tickle, Kawasaki, 42
- Anthony Rodriguez, KTM, 41
- Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 35
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 34
- Derek Drake, Suzuki, 33
- Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas, 31
- Mitchell Harrison, Kawasaki, 25
- Alvin Östlund, Honda, 20
- Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 19
- Henry Jacobi, KTM, 17
- Gert Krestinov, Honda, 15
- Devon Simonson, Yamaha, 15
- John Short, Kawasaki, 13
- Henry Miller, Honda, 13
- Max Miller, Suzuki, 13
- Scotty Verhaeghe, GasGas, 9
- James Harrington, Yamaha, 8
- Bryce Shelly, Yamaha, 8
- Austin Politelli, GasGas, 7
- Anthony Bourdon, Suzuki, 7
- Ryan Breece, Yamaha, 6
- Justin Rodbell, KTM, 6
- Tristan Lane, KTM, 6
- Trevin Nelson, Yamaha, 5
- Ryder Floyd, Honda, 4
- Carson Mumford, Honda, 3
- Aaron Tanti, Kawasaki, 3
- Carson Brown, Yamaha, 3
- Tristan Purdon, Husqvarna, 3
- Jake Masterpool, GasGas, 3
- Josh Hill, Yamaha, 2
- Justin Starling, Honda, 2
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 2
- Jason Clermont, Kawasaki, 1
- Preston Kilroy, Yamaha, 1
- Robbie Wageman, Yamaha, 1