Scorpion Exo-Apex Eclipse Helmet Review [High-End Lid]

The new Scorpion Exo-Apex Eclipse full-face helmet is lightweight, aerodynamic, comfortable, and good-looking. Scorpion has developed a seven-layer carbon fiber shell manufacturing process that the Seoul-based company says provides impact energy absorption from any direction, and an outstanding finish.

The Exo-Apex Eclipse comes in seven head sizes—XS to 3XL—derived from three shell sizes. Pump-adjustable cheek pads allow for micro-adjustment of the interior fit. The pump is actuated by thumb pressure on the red Airfit bubble in the center of the chin. The air release button is just to the left of the Airfit pump bubble.

The cheek pads and upper liner are made of Scorpion’s very comfortable, moisture-wicking, washable fabric. The cheek pads are designed to accept glasses without causing any misalignment or discomfort. The cheek pads are also equipped with emergency pull straps, making removing them easy for rescue personnel.

The interior cheek pads and upper liner allow for easy removal when installing a helmet intercom unit, microphone, and speakers. Reinstalling the interior is just as easy as the removal. The smooth, widely padded chin strap and the securing titanium double-D rings are virtually unnoticeable, even on a sweaty day.

The Exo-Apex Eclipse has an intermediate oval shape. I had no pressure spots or discomfort from the first time I put it on to taking it off after a 15-hour ride. It is wide enough to fit over my ears when putting it on, yet still snug when wearing it. I didn’t have to use the cheek pad pump as it fit my face securely. I wear prescription glasses, and the temples slide in easily and don’t move around.

The Scorpion Exo-Apex Eclipse has gotten plenty of head time. I wore it standing on the Ultimate Motorcycling Yamaha Ténéré 700 Project Bike at 70 mph on the freeway for hours at a time. I also wore it for 15 hours on a 760-mile day ride, sitting behind the shorty windshield of my Yamaha Venture touring bike. I wore it in temperatures ranging from 39 to 97 degrees, and in heavy rain.

Throughout the testing, no speed or riding combination caused the helmet to induce buffeting. Besides doing my best to avoid crash testing, I couldn’t think of any more ways to get to know it.

Ventilation is good. Low temperatures make it easier for me to identify specific components of helmet ventilation. At 39 degrees, I could feel the cold air hitting the top of my head, flowing through the glove-friendly top vent and out the three passive vents in the rear. The chin vent, also easily deployed with gloves on, has two color-accented openings to send air directly to my upper lip and vertically up the visor.

Both the clear and the included dark smoke faceshields are UV and scratch-resistant, as well as Pinlock-ready. Plus, a Pinlock MaxVision comes in the box.

The clear shield feels thicker than other shields, and Scorpion labels it Optical Class 1. The faceshields for the Exo-Apex Eclipse are tool-less, quick release. The removable chin skirt seals up the front, keeping the cold air from my face. Removing the skirt increases airflow.

I am constantly opening and closing my faceshield, depending on wind direction, temperature, dust, smells, bugs—you name it. Many times on my 15-hour ride, I attempted to close the shield, only to discover it was already shut. That is how optically clear the shield is and how well the air circulates.

The drop-down sunshield was just as comfortable for my eyes. The sunshield slider is easily located just behind the left-side faceshield pivot point.

You can extend the sunshield well past the usual stop point. The extra extension of the sunshield makes it act like a faceshield, but with more airflow. There is a small set-before-you-ride slider that limits the downward position, but I found it convenient to have the flexibility to lower it all the way when I wanted to. Like the faceshield, the sunshield is so optically pleasing that I would forget it was down. Because the sun shield can be extended below my nose, there is no annoying white light at the bottom of my sightline.

The faceshield has latched, down, midway up, and full-up positions. It latches in the center with a small L bracket at the tip of the shield.

When latched, the release button on the helmet requires an index finger push inward that takes some practice with a winter glove on. The release button does not spring the shield out of the latch, so you have to push the button in and, without releasing pressure, lift the ledge of the shield up. While I eventually got the hang of it, I found myself avoiding latching the shield.

The faceshield does not leak in the rain, move, or add extra noise when down, but not latched. I like being able to simply flip my shield up. Unfortunately, when the shield is latched, it doesn’t allow for a quick flip—at least not with my left-hand dexterity.

Depending on the wind protection of your windshield, you might find the Scorpion Exo-Apex Eclipse to be a very quiet helmet. Both of my motorcycles have limited wind protection, yet to about 40 mph, the helmet doesn’t generate any wind noise while standing or sitting. I wore light earplugs on the freeway for every ride longer than 15 minutes. The wind noise is more of a dull drone, resembling the sound of all-weather SUV tires on pebbly concrete. Also, lane-change head turns at all speeds added no wind resistance.

The Scorpion Exo-Apex Eclipse helmet comes in a protective reinforced and reusable cloth bag. The helmet in medium size with graphics weighs just under 3.5 pounds. The price tag is $530 for solid colors, with graphics adding $40 to the price tag. The Exo-Apex Eclipse has DOT and ECE 22.06 certifications, and a five-year warranty. You will have to be a bit patient, as it won’t be available until early spring 2025.

The Scorpion Exo-Apex Eclipse is lightweight and comfortable to wear in all weather conditions and during all-day rides. The ventilation is excellent. The clarity of the faceshields and drop-down sunshield make them noticeably easy on the eyes. The fit and finish are superb—exactly what I expect from Scorpion’s new Exo-Apex line. Of course, fit is personal, so we always recommend you have a new helmet professionally fitted.

Scorpion Exo-Apex Eclipse Fast Facts

Sizes: XS to 3XL (plus inflatable cheek pads)

Shell: 7-layer w/ 12K chopped carbon strands

Weight: 3 pounds, 7.5 ounces (Size MD)

Certifications: DOT; ECE 22.06

Scorpion Exo-Apex Eclipse Prices and Graphics/Colors

Solid: Metallic Black; Matte Black; Matte Pearl White. $530 MSRP.

Lunar: Phantom; White-Red-Blue; Grey-HiViz-Blue; White-Black. $570.

Pivot: White; Phantom; Pink. $570.

Scorpion Exo-Apex Eclipse Helmet Review Photo Gallery