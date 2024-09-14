2024 SuperMotocross Playoff 2 Results – Texas Motor Speedway

It was a topsy-turvy, heat-drenched afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, with Hunter Lawrence leaving the 2024 SuperMotocross Playoff 2 with his first 450-class overall win and the lead in the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series. Going into the triple-points SuperMotocross World Champion Final, three riders control their own destinies. If Hunter Lawrence, Chase Sexton, or defending SuperMotocross Champion Jett Lawrence win at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next Saturday, the winner will be crowned the 2024 SuperMotocross World Champion.

Eli Tomac and the Lawrence brothers battled for the top spot on the podium from most of Moto 1, separated by only a few seconds. Hunter led until lap 10, when he made an error in the rhythm section, allowing Jett to take the lead. However, on lap 13, Jett stalled his bike’s engine, causing him to be repassed by Hunter and then Tomac. From there, the trio rode in tight formation, separated by less than two seconds at the checkered flag. Sexton rebounded from a poor P10 start to finish P4, over 17 seconds behind Moto 1 winner Hunter.

Moto 2 unfolded quite differently. Sexton finished the first lap in P3, then passed Dylan Ferrandis and Jason Anderson the next lap to take over the lead. Sexton was never challenged and won by nearly 10 seconds over Jett, who was five seconds ahead of Hunter. Jett had battled back from a P7 start, passing Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger on lap 9 to grab P2, which he never relinquished. Hunter suffered from a mediocre P6 start, also passing Webb and Plessinger on lap 9 as he followed his brother. Tomac started in P9 and could only work himself up to P5 at the finish.

Hunter’s 1-3 day bested Sexton’s 4-1 for the overall win, with Sexton taking P2 from Jett (3-2) via the second-moto tiebreaker. Tomac’s 2-5 earned him P4 ahead of Webb (5-4).

It will be a showdown between Jett, Hunter, and Sexton at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Because of the triple-points awarded for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Final, the difference between P1 and P2 is nine points. Hunter is one point ahead of Sexton and nine points clear of Jett. With the riders that close, whichever of the three wins the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship. Riders down to P19 are mathematically still in the championship, though it is improbable that it will be anyone other than one of the top three.

Photography courtesy of Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2 Results, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth

Hunter Lawrence, Honda, 1-3 Chase Sexton, KTM, 4-1 Jett Lawrence, Honda, 3-2 Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 2-5 Cooper Webb, Yamaha, 5-4 Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 6-6 Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 9-7 Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 8-8 Dylan Ferrandis, Honda, 7-9 Colt Nichols, Suzuki, 13-10 Dean Wilson, Honda, 14-11 Justin Barcia, GasGas, 12-13 Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 11-17 Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 10-18 Shane McElrath, Kawasaki, 15-14 Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 18-12 Harri Kullas, KTM, 17-16 Marshal Weltin, Yamaha, 12-15 Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 16-22 Freddie Norén, Kawasaki, 20-19 Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 19-21 Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 23-20 Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 21-23

2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Series Standings After Playoff 2