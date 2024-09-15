2025 Beta RR Race Lineup First Look [10 Fast Facts]

The competition-oriented line of Beta off-road bikes gets a new name for 2025—RR Race, which is a shortening of RR Race Edition. Eight models are available—four each of two- and four-strokes—with the chassis shared by all eight models. As before, the two-strokes come in 125, 200, 250, and 300 denominations, with the four thumpers being the 350, 390, 430, and 480 engine choices. With that in mind, let’s review what’s new in the 2025 Beta RR Race Lineup and what sets the Race models apart from the X-Pro line.
- The footpegs are all-new. The shape of the machined aluminum footpegs is designed to increase boot sole traction in muddy conditions.
- There’s a new, lighter four-piston Nissin front brake caliper. According to Beta insiders, the feel is improved, moving it closer to factory-level performance.
- The rear axle diameter has increased by 2mm. Now 22mm in diameter, the change is claimed to improve turning thanks to increased stiffness. The swingarm has been changed to accommodate the larger-diameter axle.
- The map switch has been moved to the handlebar pad. We’ve complained for years that the map changing button’s frame mounting was inconvenient. We look forward to trying out the new mounting position.
- An electronic key pulls double duty—theft deterrent and kill switch. The electronic key is attached to the rider’s wrist via a lanyard. Should the rider become separated from the bike, the engine shuts off. Also, the key is coded, and the bike won’t start without it being engaged.
- The four-stroke engines in the 2025 Beta RR have a new crankcase. This is a carryover from the Beta 450 RX that you saw campaigned in Supercross this year. The crankcase is lighter, more compact, and easier to remove for service than last year.
- The 2025 Beta RR Race 250 gets the dual spark plug head that debuted on last year’s 300 RR Race Edition. The dual plug head is designed to increase power throughout the powerband, decrease fuel consumption, and make the power delivery more linear. If one plus fouls, the bike will continue to run on a single plug, though at reduced performance.
- There are updates to the 2025 Beta RR Race 125 motor. A new piston and cylinder head increase power across the board, with improved throttle response and top-end thrust without losing low-rpm torque.
- The 2025 Beta RR Race models have an impressive list of upgrades over the RR X-Pro line:
- KYB AOS closed cartridge 48mm fork with anodized internals.
- KYB C46 shock that’s fully adjustable, including high- and low-speed compression damping.
- Racing seat with non-slip cover, enduro card holder, and softer padding.
- Stronger handguards.
- ZF rear sprocket with lightweight aluminum inner ring and durable steel-toothed outer ring.
- Quick-release front axle.
- Black anodizing of the brake pedal and shift lever.
- Red anodizing of the oil filter, engine oil, and transmission oil caps.
- Red alloy chain tensioner blocks
- The 2025 Beta RR Race lineup arrives in America in November. Prices range from $8999 for the 125 RR Race to $11,399 for the 480 RR Race.
2025 Beta RR Race 2-Stroke Lineup Specs (480, 430, 390, 350)
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 4-stroke
- Displacement: 480: 478cc; 430: 431cc; 390: 386cc; 350: 349cc
- Bore x stroke: 480: 100 x 60.8mm; 430: 95 x 60.8mm; 390: 88 x 63.4mm; 350: 88 x 57.4mm
- Compression ratio: 480: 11.9:1; 430: 12:3:1; 390: 12.5:1; 350: 13.2:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 titanium valves
- Fueling: 42mm throttle body /w dual injectors
- Ignition: Dual-map Kokusan w/ traction control
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Twin oil pumps; engine and transmission oil separate
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet diaphragm-style
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB AOS closed cartridge 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.3 inches
- Rims: Excel Takasago
- Tires: Maxxis Maxx Enduro
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.1 inches
- Seat height: 37.4 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.2 inches
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.4 gallons
- Wet weight: 251 pounds
PRICES
- 2025 Beta 480 RR Race: $11,399 MSRP
- 2025 Beta 430 RR Race: $11,299
- 2025 Beta 390 RR Race: $11,199
- 2025 Beta 350 RR Race: $11,099
2025 Beta RR Race 2-Stroke Lineup Specs (300, 250, 200, 125)
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke w/ counterbalancer (200 and 125: no counterbalancer)
- Displacement: 300: 293cc; 250: 249cc; 200: 190cc; 125: 125cc
- Bore x stroke: 300: 73 x 69.9mm; 250: 66.4 x 72mm; 200: 62 x 63mm; 125: 54 x 54.5mm
- Compression ratio: 300: 11.6:1; 250: 13.2:1; 200: 13.5:1; 125: 15.2:1
- Induction: Case reed
- Fueling: Keihin PWK 36mm
- Exhaust: Adjustable progressive power valve w/ expansion chamber
- Starting: Electric (kickstarter optional; 125: kickstarter only)
- Lubrication: Premix
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet diaphragm-style (200 and 125: Wet multidisc)
- Final drive: O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB AOS closed cartridge 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.3 inches
- Rims: Excel Takasago
- Tires: Maxxis Maxx Enduro
- Front tire: 90/90 x 21
- Rear tire: 140/80 x 18
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches (200 and 125: 58.1 inches)
- Seat height: 37.4 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.4 inches (200 and 125: 13.6 inches)
- Fuel tank capacity: 2.6 gallons
- Wet weight: 300 and 250: 244 pounds; 200: 229 pounds; 125: 223 pounds
PRICES
- 2025 Beta 300 RR Race: $10,699 MSRP
- 2025 Beta 250 RR Race Edition: $10,499
- 2025 Beta 200 RR Race Edition: $10,299
- 2025 Beta 125 RR Race Edition: $8999
2025 Beta RR Race Lineup Photo Gallery