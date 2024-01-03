2024 Anaheim 1 Fantasy Supercross Tips and Picks [13 Fast Facts]

And just like that, the odometer ticks over to a new year, and the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series is ready to kick off at Anaheim 1. Of course, that means it’s time to make picks for those playing RMFantasyMX.com fantasy supercross. The competition might be a bit tougher this year, as the popular PulpMX Fantasy game has run into some regulatory troubles. Because RMFantasyMX is free, everyone can play in every state in the union, plus Canada and Mexico. So, let’s welcome our PulpMX Fantasy friends and get to it.
- I was terrible last year at Anaheim 1. You’ve been warned. Going into the first round, fantasy supercross is a complete and total crapshoot, so you look at previous performances and cross all your fingers.
- Last year’s podium was Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and eventual champion Chase Sexton. That’s not a bad place to start when building your top five. However, we will see the 450SX debut of Jett Lawrence, who is basking in the glory of the 2023 SuperMotocross and Pro Motocross championships in the 450 classes, and a 250SX West title. Oh, and let’s not forget his brother, Hunter, who is also a 450SX rookie. Hunter won the 250SX East Championship last year, along with the 250MX crown in Pro Motocross. Right there, you have five potential top-five riders without much work.
- There are several other potential top-five finishers at A1. Ken Roczen has settled in nicely on his Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki RM-Z450, and he was in P5 on the bike last year in his first ride. Dylan Ferrandis was P4 last year on the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F and has switched to a satellite Phoenix Racing Honda CRF450R; we will see if that hurts him or revitalizes his Supercross career. Let’s not forget the Monster Energy Kawasaki pair—Adam Cianciarulo and 2018 Supercross Champion Jason Anderson. Austrian bike factory riders include Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing), Justin Barcia and MXGP guest star Jorge Prado (Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing), and Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).
- Okay, so I’ve just named 14 potential top-five finishers. That’s not much of a help, but it does remind us of how stacked the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross field is going into A1. It will be a tough year for privateers if everyone stays healthy.
- With that in mind, going into A1, there are five elite riders—Sexton, Tomac, Webb, Roczen, and Jett Lawrence. Without any doubt, rookie Jett Lawrence has proven that he can win on a 450. The other four riders all won Supercross Mains in 2023, with Sexton ending the season with four wins in five races. This is a tough one, and a track that features back-to-back whoops sections, a sand trap, and a right-turn start doesn’t make it any easier. Let’s go over the Big Five one by one.
- Chase Sexton won the last three Supercross races to end 2023 on his way to the title. Sexton never was able to beat Jett in a Pro Motocross race, though Sexton did go 1-1 in SuperMotocross Playoff 1 on the hybrid MX/SX track in North Carolina. The big question is how Sexton will adapt to his new Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F Factory Edition ride.
- Eli Tomac won A1 last year, and the next Main in San Diego. Tomac used to struggle at the opener, but that’s now out. However, he hasn’t raced since he pulled off the track with an Achilles’ heel injury in May in Denver. Tomac was comfortable on the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F from the word go, so don’t expect that to change.
- Cooper Webb was the most consistent finisher in Supercross last year. He never finished a 2023 Supercross Main outside the top five. However, like Sexton, Webb is on a new bike this year—the same Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F as Tomac. The bike should be sorted, but how will it work for Webb remains to be seen.
- Ken Roczen had a dozen top-five Supercross finishes in 2023, including six podiums and a win. Roczen was strong at the end of the 2023 Supercross season with four podiums in five rounds, going on to win the almost-meaningless 2023 World Supercross championship. Regardless, Roczen is always ready to go and should be a top-five finisher.
- Despite not having lined up for a 450SX race yet, Jett Lawrence is a threat to win at A1. Jett won both 450 championship series that he ran last year—Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross. We’ve all seen Jett ride, so we know he’s capable of winning A1, especially after his 1-1 performance at the Coliseum in the 2023 SuperMotocross Final—a track closest to Supercross that he’s raced on a 450.
- With all that in mind, here’s my rationale for the 2023 Anaheim 1 top five. Jett Lawrence has been nearly unbeatable on a 450, and I think he’s the most likely winner in the A1 Main. Tomac is settled on the Yamaha, so he should give Jett some competition, but Tomac will be rusty enough to leave him in P2. Sexton will be adapting to a new bike, so he should be fast enough to be on the podium—we will see how he keeps his bike on two wheels this year. Webb is also on a new bike, though it’s a proven winner, so slot him into P4. That leaves Roczen to round out the top five—he was P5 at A1 last year.
- The Wild Card is P10, and that’s anyone’s guess. Adam Cianciarulo tended to finish in the bottom end of the top 10 frequently last year. With a few more top riders in the field, he could certainly be pushed to P10. Your guess is as good as mine, and maybe better. If you want an interesting dark horse pick, go with Colt Nichols on the new Beta 450 RX in its Supercross debut (update: Nichols is out for A1 with torn shoulder rotator cuff) or reigning MXGP Champion Jorge Prado in his first-ever Supercross ride.
- Don’t forget that the West Coast Supercross races start early this year. East Coast fans got tired of after-midnight Mains, and Supercross did something about it. Check our 2024 Supercross Television Schedule for details, and don’t forget to bookmark it.
2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross Fantasy Picks
- Jett Lawrence
- Eli Tomac
- Chase Sexton
- Cooper Webb
- Ken Roczen
P10 Wild Card: Adam Cianciarulo
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Final Standings
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 372 points (6 wins, 13 podiums, 16 top fives)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 339 (7W, 11P, 13 T5)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 304 (2W, 9P, 14 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 304 (1W, 6P, 12 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 267 (1W, 6P, 8 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 242 (2P, 7 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 236 (2P, 5 T5)
- Justin Hill, KTM, 212 (1 P, 2 T5)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 210 (1P, 2T5)
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 200 (1 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 151 (1 T5)
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 150
- Josh Hill, KTM, 149
- Colt Nichols, Honda, 141 (1 T5)
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 112
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 96
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 94
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 94
- Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 91
- Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85
- Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 78
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 76
- Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 76
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 64
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)
- Tristan Lane, GasGas, 29
- Devin Simonson, Kawasaki, 28
- Chase Marquier, Kawasaki, 22
- Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 19
- RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 15
- Anthony Rodriguez, Honda, 15
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15
- John Short, Kawasaki, 12
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11
- Hunter Schlosser, Yamaha, 8
- Michael Hicks, Honda, 8
- Cole Seely, Honda, 7
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 7
- Max Miller, KTM, 5
- Jared Lesher, Yamaha, 5
- Lane Shaw, GasGas, 4
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 2
- Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2