Alpinestars Oscar Monty V2 Boots Review [On- and Off-Motorcycle]

Form and function live beautifully together in the Alpinestars Oscar Monty V2 boots. When I took a pair to Munich earlier this year for the 2024 BMW R 18 Roctane launch, little did I know that they would become my latest go-to boots for much of my cruiser and around-town riding—they are that good.

While I appreciate how they fit and their comfort, I like how they look with a pair of cuffed riding jeans. The “work boot” look is in vogue, and the Alpinestars Oscar Monty fits in perfectly, yet it is built for moto wear with a strong sole and armor for ankle protection. A Goodyear welt is utilized, allowing for future re-soling. Heel and toe boxes are reinforced for even more protection.

This is the second generation of the Oscar Monty boots (hint: V2 is in the name). The height of the boot has been increased to better cover the ankle, and the outsole compound has been changed for better grip. All these safety features earn the Monty V2 boots CE safety certification as motorcycle footwear.

The upper part of the Alpinestars Oscar Monty V2 boots is full-grain 1.4-1.6mm cow leather with internal padding for comfort, and there are zipper closures to aid in getting them on and off. There are leather pull loops on the back and the top of the boot has padded ribs around the edge for comfort. The moc toe design is optimized for shifter usage. They are as comfortable as any of my favorite walking shoes and boots. The Monty boots were fabulous rambling around Munich and its environs, as well as many miles here in SoCal. I’ve even worn them for non-moto affairs and received a few compliments.

They are not rated as waterproof, and I found that out the hard way during some drenching rain in the Austrian Alps. After that ride, I stuffed them with crumpled newspaper, and they were ready to go the following day.

Looks, comfort, and protection are the reigning requirements for any of my moto boots. I expect the Alpinestars Oscar Monty V2 boots to give me many years and miles of smiles.

Alpinestars Oscar Monty V2 Boots Fast Facts

Sizes: 6 – 14

Color: Brown

Safety certifications: CE

Alpinestars Oscar Monty V2 Boots Price: $260/pair MSRP

Alpinestars Oscar Monty V2 Boots Review Photo Gallery