Akin Moto Stealth Jeans Review [Motorcycle Pants]

I discovered Akin Moto jeans in Australia when I was on a visit. I unexpectedly had an opportunity to ride a motorcycle, but I hadn’t taken riding gear with me. So, my son offered his own Akin Stealth motorcycle jeans. I was surprised at how unbelievably comfortable they felt, and they looked like regular jeans. It turns out my other two boys also wear the same jeans, and many other items from Akin Moto.

To demonstrate why he’d bought Akin, my son put on his own Akin Stealth motorcycle jeans and, presto, they also looked great on him. I am proud that he has bothered to find bike gear to wear and is sticking to ATGATT. His enthusiasm sold me, and I ordered the smaller size to test for myself.

The surprising thing was how easy wearing and nicely fitting the Akin Moto Stealth jeans felt to me—after all, they are a guys’ brand. They’re not low-rise, so they remained in place over my butt when leaning forward on the motorcycle. The fabric is super-soft and stretchy, so they hold their shape; there’s no need to wear a belt to keep them in place. If you are riding in warmer climes, and Australia can get hot, the jeans have Coolmax technology.

The Akin Moto Stealth jeans offer a full range of motion. Off the bike, I can squat, touch my toes, and practice several stretches without restriction or any seams cutting into me. They are made with stretchy materials and designed to fit snugly without restricting movement.

For protection, the Akin Stealth jeans offer a double layer of shielding fabric—an outer layer of stretch denim Cordura with Kevlar lining in vital abrasion zones. There’s no Kevlar in the last six inches of the legs, an area that does not typically come into play for abrasion, so your seamstress will not break needles if you need to shorten them.

There are interior pockets for optional knee and hip armor. This protection is essential to fend off impact injuries to joints. Akin Moto sells SAS-TEC CE level 2 Tripleflex vented armor for your hips and knees for $35 AUD a pair. Slipping the armor into the insert pockets is easy peasy. The SAS-TEC armor is exceptionally flexible, as it is formed from many small triangular shapes that knit together as you move; it’s just over a third-of-an-inch thick. The armor inserts hardly show as they mold around your joints, and they are so light and super comfy that I can’t feel them. Being immensely flexible, the armor complements the unrestricted movement of the jeans, letting the Akin Moto Stealth jeans keep the “stealth” image.

Sizes range from XS to 2XL, and all have an inseam of 33.5 inches. The Akin Moto Stealth jeans are so malleable that, even with the excess length for my legs, I can wear them comfortably off the bike. They sit nicely and fit inside my boots easily because they don’t feel bulky nor have harsh seams. The Stealth jeans look and feel just great.

To ensure that you are ordering the proper size, there are clear measuring instructions on the website, and you can get in touch with Akin Moto by email. The reviews on the Akin Moto website contain customer comments about body-type fit, which can help you choose your size.

The Akin Moto Stealth jeans are aptly named—they do feel akin to your skin. The general fit is relaxed, but not flopping around. If you sometimes want to go to a social event and feel overwhelmed in your usual bike gear, these jeans are the perfect blend of style and protection. The Stealth jeans are now my go-to classic denims on and off the bike!

Akin Moto Stealth Jeans Fast Facts

Sizes: XS – 2XL

Inseam: 33.5 inches

Stealth Protective Motorcycle Jeans Price: $250 AUD ($320 AUD, as tested)

Akin Moto Stealth Jeans Review Photo Gallery