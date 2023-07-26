2024 Yamaha YZ250F First Look [8 Fast Facts, 20 Photos, Specs]

The already highly successful Yamaha YZ250F gets significant updates this year, ranging from the chassis to the motor to the electronics. While it’s not an all-new model, we still have plenty to tell you about the 2024 Yamaha YZ250F.
- The frame is all-new, and based on the YZ450F. While it is still an aluminum twin-spar design, there are new tweaks to enhance cornering and straight-line stability.
- With the new frame comes reworked suspension for the 2024 Yamaha YZ250F. The KYB Speed-Sensitive System fork we all know and love is back with tool-free knob-based compression adjustment. Like the fork, the shock also gets new settings to complement the characteristics of the new frame. Yamaha claims the new setup improves stability during corner entries and exits.
- The motor enjoys intake updates. The intake path has been smoothed out thanks to the new frame and bodywork, with the airbox lowered. The new intake setup means new ECU settings and improved midrange to high-rpm power.
- The smartphone-based Yamaha Power Tuner app allows more detailed wireless tuning. Adjustments can be made to the air/fuel mixture and ignition timing. Users can use slide bars to simplify the process of obtaining the desired result from the engine. The app also keeps track of a wide range of maintenance-related engine data. Additionally, there’s a guide to help set up the suspension, though the suspension is not adjustable via the app.
- There are two levels of traction control, plus off. Wheel and engine speeds are compared by the ECU to optimize the delivery of power.
- Launch control is highly adjustable. Via the Power Tuner app, the rider can pick an rpm limit from 6k to 14k rpm, in 500 rpm increments.
- New bodywork and a new seat give the rider a flatter, narrower cockpit. Legroom is increased on the 2024 Yamaha YZ250F.
- Be patient—the 2024 Yamaha YZ250F won’t be available until October. The price is $8899 for the Team Yamaha Blue version; you’ll pay another $200 to get the retro-inspired 50th Anniversary Edition version. We tested the Yamaha YZ250F in 2021.
2024 Yamaha YZ250F Specs
ENGINE
- Type: 4-stroke single
- Displacement: 250cc
- Bore x stroke: 77.0 x 53.6mm
- Compression ratio: 13.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves
- Fuel delivery: Mikuni EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate
- Final drive: Chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted KYB Speed-Sensitive System fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB shock; 12.3 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 110/90 x 19
- Front brake: 270mm disc
- Rear brake: 240mm disc
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.1 inches
- Rake: 26.9 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 38.2 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 231 pounds
- Colors: Team Yamaha Blue; 50th Anniversary Edition (+$200)
2024 Yamaha YZ250F Price: $8899 MSRP