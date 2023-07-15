2023 Spring Creek National Motocross Results, Standings, Video

Jett Lawrence extended his unbeaten streak in the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series to 14 motos and seven overalls with a perfect ride at the Spring Creek National. Lawrence was the fastest qualifier and led all 17 laps of each moto. However, Chase Sexton grabbed the second moto holeshot after Lawrence had a holeshot in the opening moto at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, Minnesota.

Sexton fell twice in moto 1 and once in moto 2 on his way to a 2-2 day and P2 overall, duplicating his performance at the previous round. Dylan Ferrandis shook off a poor start and fall in the first moto to go 5-3 for the day, taking the final overall podium position. Aaron Plessinger extended his streak of P4 finishes to six, and has finished in P4 for three consecutive rounds. Adam Cianciarulo returned to the top five overall with a 7-5 day. Jason Anderson took P3 in moto 1, but was caught up in a crash early in moto 2, ending his day early.

Lawrence swells his series points lead over runner-up Ferrandis to 81 points. Ferrandis lead Plessinger by 23 points, with Plessinger 40 points ahead of Cianciarulo. Sexton moves into the top five in the standings, 32 points shy of Cianciarulo.

The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series moves to Washougal, Washington, for the Washougal National at Washougal MX Park. Check out our 2023 Pro Motocross Television Schedule for viewing times.

2023 Spring Creek National Motocross Results, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, MN

Jett Lawrence, Honda, 50 points; 1-1 Chase Sexton, Honda, 44 points; 2-2 Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 36; 5-3 Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 36; 4-4 Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 30; 7-5 Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 28; 8-6 Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 28; 6-8 Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 26; 9-7 Fredrik Norén, Suzuki, 23; 10-9 Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 20; 3-38 José Butron, GasGas, 17; 15-10 Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 17; 14-11 Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 17; 13-12 Luca Marsalisi, Yamaha, 12; 16-14 Shane McElrath, Yamaha, 10; 11-39 Henry Miller, Honda, 9; 12-40 Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 8; 34-13 Anton Gole, Husqvarna, 8; 17-17 Romain Pape, GasGas, 6; 40-15 Jeremy Hand, Honda, 6; 18-18 Kevin Moranz, KTM, 5; 26-16 John Adamson, Husqvarna, 2; 22-19 Max Miller, KTM, 2; 19-36 Derek Drake, Suzuki, 1; 25-20 Izaih Clark, Honda, 1; 20-DNS

2023 AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series Standings (after 7 of 11 rounds)

Jett Lawrence, Honda, 350 points (7 overall wins; 7 overall podiums; 7 overall top 5s) Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 269 (5P, 7 T5) Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 246 (1P, 6 T5) Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 206 (1P, 4 T5) Chase Sexton, Honda, 174 (4P, 4 T5) Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki, 162 Cooper Webb, KTM, 147 (2 P, 4 T5) Fredrik Norén, Suzuki, 124 Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 146 (1 T5) Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 116 José Butron, GasGas, 115 Lorenzo Locurcio, GasGas, 110 Derek Drake, Suzuki, 85 Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 72 (1 T5) Jerry Robin, Yamaha, 69 Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 69 Romaine Pape, GasGas, 65 Phil Nicoletti, Yamaha, 64 Luca Marsalisi, Yamaha, 43 Jeremy Hand, Honda, 40 Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 36 (1P, 1 T5) Ryan Surratt, Honda, 33 Marshal Weltin, Suzuki, 32 Chris Canning, GasGas, 27 Jace Kessler, Honda, 24 Brandon Ray, Honda, 23 Lars van Berkel, Honda, 21 Gert Krestinov, Honda, 18 Kaeden Amerine, Kawasaki, 18 Bryce Shelly, KTM, 16 Dante Oliveira, KTM, 15 Chandler Baker, Kawasaki, 15 Max Miller, KTM, 15 Christopher Prebula, KTM, 12 Tyler Stepek, Honda, 11 Shane McElrath, Yamaha, 10 Henry Miller, Honda, 9 Anton Gole, Husqvarna, 9 Brandon Scharer, KTM, 7 RJ Wageman, Yamaha, 5 Kevin Moranz, KTM, 5 Trevor Schmidt, KTM, 4 Jacob Runkles, GasGas, 4 Luke Renzland, Husqvarna, 4 John Adamson, Husqvarna, 4 Bryce Hammond, Honda, 3 Dominique Thury, Yamaha, 3 Karel Kutsar, KTM, 3 Cody Groves, GasGas, 3 Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 3 Izaih Clark, Honda, 3 Sebastian Balbuena, Yamaha, 1 Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 1 Bryton Carroll, Yamaha, 1 Richard Taylor, Yamaha, 1

