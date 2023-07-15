Smart HJC 20B Review [Designed with Sena]

I loved the look, fit, and quietness of the HJC F70 Carbon full-face helmet when I reviewed it. Before going for several long rides with it, I installed the Smart HJC 20B Bluetooth communication system developed with Sena specifically for a select group of HJC helmets. HJC offers two models of Bluetooth systems for the F70 Carbon—the 10B at $140 MSRP and the 20B at $300 MSRP.

I choose the more feature rich 20B because I will be riding in groups where I will be connecting with up to eight other riders. I will need the outstanding one-mile intercom range, and the FM radio is always an enjoyable alternative to my phone’s music playlist.

The Smart HJC 20B has music sharing, audio multitasking, and advanced noise control. The 20B also has hands-free voice control by saying “Hello, Sena” or pressing the center and minus buttons simultaneously to activate the system. HJC has created a useful phone app to help with intercom pairing and feature controls. The quickstart guide and the full operating manual are part of the Smart HJC smartphone app.

Although you can mount other Bluetooth devices to the F70 Carbon, the HJC Sena is designed to be integrated into this helmet. The battery is separate from the controller, so the controller is slim and aerodynamic. The battery fits into a cutout at the back of the helmet neck liner. The only issue I have with this built-in design is that the whole helmet is now attached to the Micro USB charging port. That means my helmet needs to sit on my desk or kitchen counter for the few hours it takes to charge.

With the HJC F70 Carbon helmet so quiet inside, I can keep the volume down and hear the speakers’ clarity for phone calls and music. The control unit, installed on the left side by sliding the mounting bracket up between the shell and the inner liner, is in an ergonomically agreeable position. Learning the three buttons for all controls takes some time, but it can be mastered with a little practice.

Using the voice control, starting with “Hello, Sena,” reduced the number of button combinations I needed to remember. With voice commands, you can play and pause music, turn the integrated FM radio on and off, start and end intercom sessions, and speed dial your smartphone. I don’t think using a helmet-mounted communications unit can get much simpler than that.

Sena designed the 20B to turn off while charging, so if you are on a 24-hour Iron Butt ride, your helmet will be comfortable, but you will have to entertain yourself for several hours while it charges. Even if you wanted to charge the 20B while wearing the helmet, the Micro USB port faces the back of your neck—an inconvenient spot to run a charging cable. On the positive side, I found the separated battery system lasted much longer than the 10 hours HJC states on its website, as long as I did not stream audio the entire time.

From a practical standpoint, the 20B is not transferable to other brands of motorcycle helmets, and only fits properly into those specific HJC models. The difference between universal Sena units and the Smart HJC 20B is that the battery unit is separated from the control unit.

The Smart HJC 20B Bluetooth is a well-designed, feature-rich communication system that has the look of being built in, because it is. Bluetooth is still more cross-brand compatible than mesh intercoms, and HJC and Sena have done a quality job of collaborating on the Smart HJC 20B.