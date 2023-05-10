2023 Salt Lake City Supercross Fantasy Tips [9 Fast Facts]

Well, this is it. The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series is coming to a close. Unfortunately, the final round will be anticlimactic, as the 450SX, 250SX East, and 250SX West champions are all set. Chase Sexton enters the final round with a six-point lead over defending Supercross Champion Eli Tomac. Sadly, Tomac will not be lining up, as he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon on Saturday in front of his home crowd in Denver.
However, for RMFantasySX.com fantasy supercross players, plenty of titles remain to be decided. The final round is worth double RMFantasySX points, and your worst two rounds are thrown out at the end (the first of those two rounds has already been tossed). So, let’s see who will finish where at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
- Chase Sexton’s only competition is himself. With the pressure off, expect him to walk away with the Salt Lake City Supercross win. Sexton has won three of the last four rounds, and there’s pretty much no one left to stop him.
- Ken Roczen has four podiums in a row, and that streak shouldn’t end at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Roczen needs just one point to finish the 2023 Supercross Championship Series in P3, as Cooper Webb is sidelined by a concussion suffered in Nashville. No one behind Roczen can challenge him, so he’ll cruise to P2 as he prepares to defend his FIM World Supercross Championship crown.
- The final podium spot is a potential battle between Adam Cianciarulo and Justin Hill. The two are tied on points in a fight for P8 for the season, 22 points behind Aaron Plessinger and nine points clear of Dean Wilson. In the rounds Cianciarulo and Justin Hill both lined up, AC finished higher in 11 of 13 head-to-head rides. Give P3 to Cianciarulo.
- Although Colt Nichols has nothing to play for, he has been fast at the last two rounds and will want to end his time at Team Honda HRC on a high note. Nichols finished in P4 in Nashville and was in P4 when he crashed out in Denver. I think P4 is his spot in Salt Lake City.
- Justin Hill is the best bet for P5 in Salt Lake City. He needs to beat Cianciarulo, but that’s a tall order. It could be neck-and-neck between Hill and Nichols for P4, but that won’t do it for Justin Hill if Cianciarulo is on the podium. This is a tough pick, but I have Justin Hill in P5.
- The Wild Card is P10, and there are a few choices. Justin Starling is 14-11-10 going into Salt Lake City. Kyle Chisholm is enjoying a 13-9-8 run. Josh Cartwright has finished 14-12 going into the final round, and will be shooting for his first top-10 of the year. If Anthony Rodriquez is lining up at Rice-Eccles Stadium, his P11 performance in Denver makes him a viable P10 pick this week. I’m going with Starling for the Wild Card.
- Here’s a list of injured riders you don’t want to pick:
- Eli Tomac
- Cooper Webb
- Justin Barcia
- Jason Anderson
- Christian Craig
- Dylan Ferrandis
- Malcolm Stewart
- Marvin Musquin
Those eight factory riders were at A1, and won’t be entered at the final round in Salt Lake City. Aaron Plessinger is a “maybe”.
- For the first time this year, I’m in the top one-quarter of RMFantasySX.com players. I’ve been struggling with the Wild Card all year—hitting it only once in 16 rounds. As always, it has been an unpredictable year, and you never know what will happen. That’s why we tune in every week.
9. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing info for the Salt Lake City Supercross. You’ve got a couple options, and you want to know when to tune in.
tl;dr 2023 Salt Lake City Supercross Picks
- Chase Sexton
- Ken Roczen
- Adam Cianciarulo
- Colt Nichols
- Justin Hill
Wild Card P10: Justin Starling
Photography by Align Media, BrownDogWilson Photography, Feld Motor Sports, and Octopi Media
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 16 of 17 rounds)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 346 (5 wins, 12 podiums, 15 top fives)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 339 points (7W, 11P, 13 T5)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 304 points (2W, 9P, 14 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 303 (1W, 6P, 12 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 267 (1W, 6P, 8 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 242 (2P, 7 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 213 (1P, 4 T5)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 191 (1P, 1T5)
- Justin Hill, KTM, 191 (1 T5)
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 182
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 150
- Colt Nichols, Honda, 141 (1 T5)
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 135 (1 T5)
- Josh Hill, KTM, 132
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 103
- Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 91
- Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 84
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 81
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 79
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 76
- Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 72
- Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 69
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 53
- Tristan Lane, GasGas, 19
- Chase Marquier, Kawasaki, 18
- Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 16
- RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 15
- Anthony Rodriguez, Honda, 15
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15
- Devin Simonson, Kawasaki, 14
- John Short, Kawasaki, 12
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11
- Michael Hicks, Honda, 8
- Cole Seely, Honda, 7
- Max Miller, KTM, 5
- Lane Shaw, GasGas, 4
- Jared Lesher, Yamaha, 3
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
- Jeremy Hand, Honda, 2
- Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2