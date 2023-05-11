2024 BMW R 18 Roctane First Look [10 Urban Bagger Fast Facts]

There is now a fifth member of the BMW R 18 family, and it brings with it a custom attitude. The 2024 BMW R 18 Roctane takes the Big Box motor and positions itself as a windshield-free bagger ready to prowl urban environs. Let’s see what the new Roctane is all about.
- BMW gave the 2024 R 18 Roctane a 21-/18-inch wheel combination, with Michelin Commander tires. The suspension travel is unchanged from the standard R 18—4.7 inches from the non-adjustable fork and 3.5 inches from the spring-preload adjustable rear—so the seat height moves up an inch to a still-reasonable 28.3 inches. Additionally, rake is an ultra-relaxed 34.7 degrees and trail a lengthy 7.3 inches. Even more stability is provided by the standard steering stabilizer.
- A mini-ape handlebar adds to the bagger attitude. The rider’s fists will be defiantly high and in the air. BMW designers decided to paint it black.
- Due to the Big Boxer’s horizontally opposed motor configuration, the footrests remain mid-placed. The rider gets floorboards with a heel/toe shifting arrangement, while the passenger’s boots will be on footpegs.
- Going with the current favored look, the 2024 BMW R 18 Roctane has plenty of black. The engine is blacked-out, and the stainless steel exhausts are Dark Chrome.
- It wouldn’t be a bagger without bags, and the Roctane has 54 liters worth of cargo space in the side cases. The hard cases are painted to match the three available colors— Black Storm Metallic, Mineral Gray Metallic Matte, and Manhattan Metallic Matte.
- The Big Boxer motor is unchanged, and the three riding modes—Rock, Roll, and Rain—return. The modes alter the throttle response, traction control, and engine compression braking, and each mode can be adjusted to taste. Cruise control is standard.
- Braking is semi-linked. The hand brake actuates all three 300mm discs, while the foot brake is rear-only. ABS is standard.
- The Select Package puts together four desirable options. You can get the adaptive headlight, Headlight Pro, heated grip, and tire pressure monitoring in one fell swoop. There’s no word yet on the price of the Select package. Individual options include hill start control, reverse gear, and a locking fuel cap. You’ll note the optional luggage rack on the rear fender in some of the photos. There will also be plenty of Option 719 accessories.
- Sticking with the R 18’s 1936 R 5 heritage, the Roctane’s instrument cluster is in the headlight. It features an analog-style speedometer, warning lights, and an LCD panel inset.
- The list price for the 2024 BMW R 18 Roctane is $18,695. Expect it to make the trip from Berlin to these shores in the third quarter of this year.
Photography by Joerg Kuenste
2024 BMW R 18 Roctane Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Opposed twin
- Displacement: 1802cc
- Bore x stroke: 107.1 x 100mm
- Maximum power: 91 horsepower @ 4750 rpm
- Maximum torque: 116 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm
- Maximum speed: 111 mph
- Compression ratio: 9.6:1
- Valvetrain: Pushrod-actuated OHV w/ two camshafts; 4 vpc
- Cooling: Air and oil
- Transmission: 6-speed (w/ optional reverse)
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated single-disc dry clutch w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Shaft
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel-tube double-loop
- Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 49mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered spring-preload adjustable shock; 3.5 inches
- Wheels: Cast alloy
- Front wheel: 21 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 18 x 5.5
- Tires: Michelin Commander
- Front tire: 120/70 x 21
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 18
- Front brake: 300mm discs w/ 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper
- ABS: Standard w/ linked braking
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 67.7 inches
- Rake: 34.7 degrees
- Trail: 7.3 inches
- Seat height: 28.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons
- Curb weight: 825 pounds
COLORS
- Black Storm Metallic
- Mineral Gray Metallic Matte
- Manhattan Metallic Matte
2024 BMW R 18 Roctane Price: $18,695 MSRP
2024 BMW R 18 Roctane Photo Gallery