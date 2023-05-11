2024 BMW R 18 Roctane First Look [10 Urban Bagger Fast Facts]

Motos and Friends is powered by the Yamaha R7. The R7 is part of Yamaha’s R World, and the R7 is your gateway to a new generation of supersport machine.

In our first segment, Editor Don Williams checks out the new Honda Rebel 1100T with the DCT gearbox. This is a different kind of cruiser; it certainly has some sportiness to it, and with a nod to touring with small bags and a fairing, it’s easily capable of day-long rides too.

In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams talks to A-list Hollywood stuntman, Joe Bucaro. Joe has spent nearly 40 years riding and crashing motorcycles; drifting and crashing cars, and stage-fighting as the stunt double for many of your favorite action stars. Joe has doubled extensively for Gerard Butler in most of his movies; Jason Mamoa in the upcoming ‘Fast and Furious 10’; and also for stars such as Chris Pratt, Vince Vaughan, Steven Seagal and countless others. In Butler’s latest movie ‘The Plane’ Joe tells us about a two-and-a-half minute fight sequence that they managed to shoot in just one, complete take.

Joe’s fearlessness and incredible talents on a motorcycle, in a car, on a horse, and of course his fighting skills, have kept him kinda safe over the years, and still doing what he loves. This chat is a fascinating and entertaining peek behind the curtain into Hollywood and the fun of making movies.

