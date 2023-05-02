2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT Review [16 Fast Facts]

Once upon a time, there were various Honda cruisers that also served as touring platforms. However, it has taken until 2023 for a touring variant to make its way into the three-bike Rebel lineup of contemporary cruisers. Although the 2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT doesn’t compete with serious touring motorcycles, it is a bagger designed for weekend trips when you’re packing light and looking for some fun riding along the way. Let’s pack up and go riding to the land of Fast Facts.
- Two features turn the standard Rebel 1100 DCT into the 2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT. The T gets a minimalist fork-mounted batwing-style fairing and a pair of compact side bags; that’s it. Those features add $1200 and 33 pounds to the standard Rebel 1100 DCT. Even with that added price, the 1100T’s MSRP is a bagger bargain at $11,299.
- There are touring accessories for the standard Rebel 1100 models—saddlebags and a windscreen fairing—but they aren’t the same as what’s on the 1100T. The 1100 accessory saddlebags are nylon with a 24-liter capacity, compared to the locking plastic side cases on the T that carry 35 liters of cargo. Also, the accessory windscreen fairing is different, and arguably less stylish, than what Honda bestowed upon the 1100T.
- The purpose-built 1100T side cases and fairing are color-matched to the bike, giving it a premium look. While hardcore motorcyclists will notice immediately that these are items built to a price point, passersby who simply know what they like routinely give approval to the appearance of the 2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT. They can tell it’s a sleek motorcycle with a solo seat and enough cargo space for a rider who can pack light.
- Built for weekend trips, the fairing does its job. The 1100T’s fairing isn’t designed to put you in a bubble. It directs the wind off your torso, making a ride less fatiguing, without isolating you from your surroundings. It’s perfect for mild or warm weather—you might want to pick another ride for cold or inclement days.
- Honda did not go overboard on the Rebel 1100T’s side cases. The plastic used for the cases is not robust, and the lid is so flimsy that it makes it difficult to latch shut—it takes concerted pressure in just the right spot until you hear the latch click. Once closed, it’s easy to lock with the same key used for the ignition.
- You can bring your electronics along, but you’ll have to pack around them. A large laptop is out of the question, but a 13-inch Chromebook fits in the left case when wedged in diagonally—you’ll have to pack around it. Small laptops, standard tablets, and large smartphones will be fine. No way a helmet fits—well, maybe a half-helmet, but we didn’t have one handy to try.
- The side cases will easily pack enough clothing for a single rider on a weekend excursion. Remember, there’s only a solo seat, so you only have to pack for one. You can pack layers and gloves for days with big temperature swings. An average textile jacket with full armor can squeeze in, though probably only into the left case. You might have to make some hard decisions when packing.
- The parallel-twin and Dual Clutch Transmission adapted from the Honda Africa Twin 1100 adventure bike is a spirited riding partner. The motor spins up quickly in the Sport mode, and noticeably slower in the Standard mode. Top speed is restricted to 100 mph by Honda—in sixth gear, the rev limiter kicks in at 6000 rpm, though the redline is 8k. The DCT optimizes acceleration, as it upshifts at the latest moment possible in Sport mode, getting the most out of the revable motor.
- In addition to three preset modes—Sport, Standard, and Rain—a User mode lets the rider select the throttle response, shifting aggressiveness, traction control, and engine compression braking. You can swap between modes on the fly via intuitive switchgear for your left thumb. Except for traction control, all changes are plainly felt while riding.
- Working with the fully (or semi-) automatic DCT, the Rebel 1100T loves to carve up canyons, fast and slow. The ability to dial on the power without shifting gives the rider the capacity to focus solely on riding. Many people object to the DCT, arguing that clutching and shifting are integral to the riding experience. We understand that, but we suspect they’ve never ridden a bike with DCT. Nothing about it takes away from the riding experience, and freeing up rider bandwidth makes it easier to enjoy your surroundings along the way. If you must, you can manually change gears via thumb and index shifters. After that novelty wears off, you likely won’t touch them again.
- The 2023 Honda Rebel 1100T chassis is a sporty one. The seating position is close to a standard, with the rider’s feet slightly forward. The ergonomics make testing the geometry’s limits easy, and that includes generous cornering clearance. The Dunlop D428 tires work impressively well—it’s the OEM version of the Dunlop Elite 4, which we have reviewed. Turn-in is neutral with the 130mm 18-inch front tire, and pulling the 1100T out of a corner is not difficult. Suspension action is taut, keeping the Rebel engaged. Really, if you’re pushing the envelope of the 1100T’s handling, it’s time to move on to a full-on sport-touring bike. For many riders, the Rebel 1100T is as sporting as it needs to be.
- The only weak spot in the Rebel 1100T’s sport-touring performance is its braking. Honda is asking a lot of the 1100T’s single 330mm front disc, even with a radially mounted no-name four-piston caliper. You can’t rely on engine braking, as the DCT doesn’t downshift as aggressively as you might be hitting the front brake. We were impressed by the assistance offered by the 256mm rear disc brake and the 180mm tire. The two brakes work so well in conjunction that we think Honda should be linking them—that certainly would boost the performance of the right-hand lever.
- With moderate cruiser ergonomics, a comfortable seat, semi-protective fairing, and efficient suspension, the 2023 Honda Rebel 1100T can knock off 400 miles in a day without a second thought. While it doesn’t have the luggage space for long trips, it is comfortable when piling on the miles. It helps that you can move around a bit on the seat and footpegs. The standard cruise control works perfectly, extending the rider’s range.
- Closer to home, the Rebel 1100T is a fine commuter mount. It has the power and stability needed. The bags are certainly handy, and don’t get in the way when lane-splitting and filtering, even though they are a touch wider than the bar ends on the narrow handlebar. It’s also great to lane-split without worrying about clutching, stalling, or being in the right gear—perfect for arriving at work less frazzled.
- When you park, don’t forget to set the parking brake. With the engine off, the motor is in neutral, so it will roll on an incline. Honda has a helpful warning light should you try taking off with the brake still on. However, we would prefer an insistent rev limiter that also gets your attention if the parking brake is engaged—you will never want to ride with it cinched down.
- It didn’t take much to turn the Rebel 1100 DCT into a convincing cruiser-sport-tourer, which speaks to the basic competency of the platform. The resulting 2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT is a rewarding ride for those who want speed over comfort. The steampunk styling, with the peanut-style tank and solo seat perched over a perimeter frame, impresses onlookers with a modern custom look. The adaptable Rebel 1100T proves to be an impressive and enjoyable motorcycle, even if it set sail against the prevailing V-twin cruiser current.
Action photography by Kelly Callan
Static photography by Don Williams
RIDING STYLE
- Helmet: Scorpion Exo-R1 Carbon
- Jacket: Noru Kuki
- Back protection: Cortech Safe Tech
- Gloves: The Associate by Cortech
- Jeans: Noru Kodo
- Boots: Tourmaster Solution WP
2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Parallel-twin canted forward 22.5 degrees
- Bore x stroke: 92.0 x 81.5mm
- Displacement: 1084cc
- Compression ratio: 10.1:1
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 46mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed Dual Clutch Transmission w/ manual or automatic shift
- Clutch: Fully automatic
- Final drive: 525 O-ring chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Steel-tube perimeter
- Front suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable 43mm cartridge-style fork; 5.5 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Spring-preload adjustable Showa piggyback-reservoir shocks; 3.7 inches
- Wheels: Cast aluminum
- Tires: Dunlop D428
- Front tire: 130/70 x 18
- Rear tire: 180/65 x 16
- Front brake: 330mm floating disc w/ radially mounted four-piston monobloc caliper
- Rear brake: 256mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- Parking: Left handlebar-mounted locking lever
- ABS: Standard
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 59.8 inches
- Rake: 28 degrees
- Trail: 4.3 inches
- Seat height: 27.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 3.6 gallons
- Curb weight: 542 pounds
- Colors: Bordeaux Red Metallic; Metallic Black
2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT Price: $11,299 MSRP