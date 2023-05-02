2023 Honda Rebel 1100T DCT Review [16 Fast Facts]

Motos and Friends is powered by the Yamaha R7. The R7 part of Yamaha’s R World, and the R7 is your gateway to a new generation of supersport machine.

In our first segment, Editor Don Williams takes to the urban streets on Royal Enfield’s new Hunter 350. This is not an ADV bike as the name might imply, it’s targeted at the city rider and powered by the company’s single-cylinder 350 motor that also powers a couple of other models too. Don gives us his impressions on whether the Hunter’s modest price is reflected in the quality of this new bike.

In our second segment, Editor-at-Large Neale Bayly chats with Drew Alexander. Drew has spent his career as parts manager for both Bob’s BMW and Battley’s BMW dealerships in Maryland, and indeed he’s now returned to Bob’s famous dealership. But Drew is a lot more than that. He’s President of his local BMW club; on the board of the national BMW Riders Association, and he’s hosting the upcoming rally in West Virginia in September.

So, from all of us here at Motos and Friends—we hope you enjoy this episode!

We love your feedback! Please send us your comments and suggestions at producer@ultimatemotorcycling.com and if you like Motos & Friends, hit the Subscribe button!