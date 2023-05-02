2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King First Look

The Icons Motorcycle Collections crew at Harley-Davidson is back with another traditionally styled motorcycle based on the historic Electra Glide platform. The 2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King is inspired by the 1968 FLH Electra Glide—the top-of-the-line from The Motor Company when Jimi Hendrix released Electric Ladyland.

Priced at $26,999, the new Highway King is indisputably a sibling of the Electra Glide Revival we tested two years ago. The Highway King is a short step back in time to when the Electra Glide featured a windshield rather than a batwing fairing. Also, the Highway King has a 16-inch front wheel, rather than the Revival’s 17-inch front hoop. Like the Revival, the Highway King boasts wire-spoke wheels shod with bias-ply whitewall Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series tires.

The paint is predictably epic, with a pair of two-tone offerings. Birch White is complemented by either Hi-Fi Magenta (750 to be built) or Hi-Fi Orange (limited to 1000 examples)—your call, and each bike is numbered. Although the color is matched on the detachable windshield, the side cases are white on both versions. Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Direct Brad Richards explains the choice: “In 1968, the accessory fiberglass saddlebags were only offered in white, so we’ve done the same in 2023. The result is a thoroughly modern motorcycle that looks unapologetically old school.”

The two-tone solo saddle has an adjustable suspension system—a nice touch, as the rear wheel travel is just 2.15 inches. Although still tall at 29.5 inches, it is 1.4 inches lower than the Revival’s leg-stretching perch. Between your knees is a six-gallon fuel tank with retro-inspired tank badges. There’s also vintage-style Electra Glide badging on the front fender.

Chrome is abundant, including the railing around the back of the seat, which is reprised for the side cases and front fender. More chrome is found on the air cleaner cover, primary case cover, and exhaust system. Highway bars are also standard, and chromed. Three headlights with chrome nacelles lead the way.

The Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin powering the Highway King is all about torque; it cranks out 122 ft-lbs of force at just 2750 rpm. The 95-horsepower peak comes at 5020 rpm. If you want more power, Screamin’ Eagle Stage Upgrade Kits are compatible.

Harley-Davidson’s Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements package is standard. The linked Brembo brakes, ABS, and traction control engine-based skid control during downshifts are all cornering aware. Hill hold is also part of the electronics package—all unimaginable in 1968, yet welcome 55 years later.

2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King Specs

ENGINE

Type: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin

Bore x stroke: 4.016” x 4.5”

Displacement: 114 cubic inches (1868cc)

Maximum power: 95 horsepower @ 5020 rpm

Maximum torque: 122 ft-lbs @ 2750 rpm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Cooling: Air

Lubrication: Dry sump

Transmission: 6-speed Cruise Drive

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated w/ assist-and-slip functions

Primary drive: Chain

Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

Frame: Mild tubular steel w/ two-piece stamped and welded backbone

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable Showa 49mm Dual Bending Valve fork; 4.6 inches

Rear suspension: Spring-preload adjustable shocks; 2.2 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoke

Front wheel: 16 x 3.00

Rear wheel: 16 x 5.00

Front tire: 130/90 x 16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D402F

Rear tire: 180/65 x 16; Dunlop Harley-Davidson Series D407T

Front brakes: 300mm floating discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers

Rear brake: 300mm fixed disc w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Cornering-aware

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 64 inches

Seat height: 29.5 inches

Rake: 26 degrees

Fork angle: 29.25 degrees

Trail: 6.7 inches

Fuel capacity: 6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 43 mpg

Curb weight: 849 pounds

COLORS

Hi-Fi Orange/Birch White

Hi-Fi Magenta/Birch White

2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King Price: $26,999

2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King Photo Gallery