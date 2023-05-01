2023 BMW R 18 Buyer’s Guide [Prices, Colors, Specs, Photos]

The Big Boxer returns in its most basic form—the 2023 BMW R 18. Powered by a torque-biased 1800cc air-cooled opposed twin with pushrod valve actuation that puts our 116 ft-lbs of force at just 3000 rpm, the prodigious engine dominates your attention.



Fortunately, there is more to the 2023 BMW R 18, as it is an able handler thanks to the low center of gravity for the 751-pound motorcycles. With its wheelbase stretched out over 68 inches, plus a monumental 32.7 degrees of rake and 5.9 inches of trail, this is a stable motorcycle at any speed—the bike tops out at about 111 mph.

Although the Showa fork and Sachs ZF shock lack damping adjustments, the settings are spot on from BMW in Berlin. The engine, which is cooled by air and oil, has three uniquely named power modes that allow you to tailor your ride. A six-speed transmission moves things forward, along with a single-disc dry clutch and final exposed shaft drive—reverse is optional. To slow things down, Brembo four-piston calipers work on the front discs, as we found out when we tested the BMW R 18.

As is always the case with premium BMWs, there is a broad range of options and accessories, starting with four color choices. Many options are offered as part of the $500 Premium Package, including heated grips and various electronic rider aids. Base pricing starts at $15,995 for the 2023 BMW R 18 with Black Storm Metallic paint.

2023 BMW R 18 Specs

ENGINE

Type: Opposed twin

Displacement: 1802cc

Bore x stroke: 107.1 x 100mm

Maximum power: 91 horsepower @ 4750 rpm

Maximum torque: 116 ft-lbs @ 3000 rpm

Maximum speed: Over 111 mph

Compression ratio: 9.6:1

Valvetrain: Pushrod-actuated OHV w/ two camshafts; 4 vpc

Cooling: Air and oil

Transmission: 6-speed (w/ optional reverse)

Clutch: Single-disc dry w/ slipper function

Final drive: Shaft

CHASSIS

Frame: Steel-tube double-loop

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 49mm Showa fork; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered spring-preload adjustable Sachs ZF shock; 3.5 inches

Wheels: Wire-spoked

Front wheel: 19 x 3.5

Rear wheel: 16 x 5.0

Tires: Bridgestone Battlecruise H50

Front tire: 120/70 x 19

Rear tire: 180/65 x 16

Front brake: 300mm discs w/ 4-piston Brembo calipers

Rear brake: 300mm disc w/ 4-piston caliper

ABS: Standard w/ linked braking

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 68.1 inches

Rake: 32.7 degrees

Trail: 5.9 inches

Seat height: 27.2 inches

Fuel capacity: 4.2 gallons

Curb weight: 761 pounds

COLORS

Black Storm Metallic

Mars Red Metallic (+$400)

Manhattan Metallic Matte (+$400)

Option 719 Galaxy Dust Metallic/Titan Silver Metallic (+$1500)

2023 BMW R 18 Price: $15,995 MSRP