2024 KTM Cross Country Lineup First Look [XC and XC-F]

The six-bike 2024 KTM Cross Country lineup is here. Consisting of three XC two-strokes and a trio of XC-F four-strokes in essentially identical chassis, the six KTM dirt bikes get significant suspension updates, along with the inevitable bold new graphics.
Gone for 2024 is the WP Xact air fork. It is replaced by a spring-type WP Xact Closed Cartridge fork featuring a hydro stop for improved near-bottoming performance and a mid-valve piston to smooth out the action. Also, the new fork has 10mm less travel than last year’s air fork, evening out the wheel travel at both ends to 11.8 inches. Additionally, the WP Xact shock, which was new last year, gets updated settings to match the new fork. All damping adjustments are toolless.
Also new this year is the adoption of the upshift-only quickshifter across the XC-F range. This allows clutchless full-throttle upshifts from 2nd to top gear. Owners of 2023 six-speed XC-F models can get this feature retrofitted as a software update. The four-strokes also have traction control and launch control. All six 2024 KTM Cross Country bikes are fuel injected and have two maps changeable via a handlebar-mounted switch.
KTM hasn’t announced the 2024 KTM cross-country lineup prices, though the new bikes are en route to your local dealer.
2024 KTM 450 XC-F (350 XC-F and 250 XC-F) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
- Displacement: 450cc (350 XC-F: 350cc; 250 XC-F: 250cc)
- Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (350 XC-F: 88 x 57.5mm; 250 XC-F: 81 x 48.5mm)
- Compression ratio: 13.1:1 (350 XC-F: 14.6:1; 250 SX-F: 14.5:1)
- Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves (350 XC-F and 250 SX-F: DOHC; 4 valves)
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 pumps
- Fueling: EFI w/ Keihin 44mm throttle body
- Transmission: 5-speed w/ quick-upshifter (350 XC-F and 250 XC-F: 6-speed w/ quick-upshifter)
- Clutch: Wet multiplate DDS w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Polyamide reinforced w/ aluminum
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact closed-cartridge inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: Giant
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18; Dunlop Geomax AT81
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.5 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.2 gallons
- Wet weight: 246 pounds (350 XC-F: 244 pounds; 250 XC-F: 242 pounds)
PRICES
- 2024 KTM 450 XC-F: $TBA MSRP
- 2024 KTM 350 XC-F: $TBA
- 2024 KTM 250 XC-F: $TBA
2024 KTM 300 XC (250 XC and 125 XC) Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke
- Displacement: 293cc (250 XC: 249cc; 125 XC: 125cc)
- Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250 XC: 66.4 x 72mm; 125 XC: 54 x 54.5mm)
- Starting: Electric
- Lubrication: 60:1 premix (125 XC: 40:1 premix)
- Fueling: EFI w/ Keihin 39mm throttle body
- Ignition: Vitesco Technologies
- Transmission: 6-speed
- Clutch: Wet multiplate DDS w/ Brembo hydraulics
- Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain
CHASSIS
- Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
- Subframe: Polyamide reinforced w/ aluminum
- Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum
- Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact closed-cartridge inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches
- Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
- Wheels: Giant
- Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
- Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Rear tire: 110/100 x 18; Dunlop Geomax AT81
- Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 58.7 inches
- Rake: 26.1 degrees
- Triple clamp offset: 22mm
- Seat height: 37.5 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.9 inches
- Fuel capacity: 2.4 gallons
- Wet weight: 239 pounds (125 XC: 224 pounds)
PRICES
- 2024 KTM 300 XC: $TBA MSRP
- 2024 KTM 250 XC: $TBA
- 2024 KTM 125 XC: $TBA