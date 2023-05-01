2024 KTM Cross Country Lineup First Look [XC and XC-F]

The six-bike 2024 KTM Cross Country lineup is here. Consisting of three XC two-strokes and a trio of XC-F four-strokes in essentially identical chassis, the six KTM dirt bikes get significant suspension updates, along with the inevitable bold new graphics.

Gone for 2024 is the WP Xact air fork. It is replaced by a spring-type WP Xact Closed Cartridge fork featuring a hydro stop for improved near-bottoming performance and a mid-valve piston to smooth out the action. Also, the new fork has 10mm less travel than last year’s air fork, evening out the wheel travel at both ends to 11.8 inches. Additionally, the WP Xact shock, which was new last year, gets updated settings to match the new fork. All damping adjustments are toolless.

Also new this year is the adoption of the upshift-only quickshifter across the XC-F range. This allows clutchless full-throttle upshifts from 2nd to top gear. Owners of 2023 six-speed XC-F models can get this feature retrofitted as a software update. The four-strokes also have traction control and launch control. All six 2024 KTM Cross Country bikes are fuel injected and have two maps changeable via a handlebar-mounted switch.

KTM hasn’t announced the 2024 KTM cross-country lineup prices, though the new bikes are en route to your local dealer.

2024 KTM 450 XC-F (350 XC-F and 250 XC-F) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 450cc (350 XC-F: 350cc; 250 XC-F: 250cc)

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm (350 XC-F: 88 x 57.5mm; 250 XC-F: 81 x 48.5mm)

Compression ratio: 13.1:1 (350 XC-F: 14.6:1; 250 SX-F: 14.5:1)

Valvetrain: SOHC; 4 valves (350 XC-F and 250 SX-F: DOHC; 4 valves)

Starting: Electric

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication w/ 2 pumps

Fueling: EFI w/ Keihin 44mm throttle body

Transmission: 5-speed w/ quick-upshifter (350 XC-F and 250 XC-F: 6-speed w/ quick-upshifter)

Clutch: Wet multiplate DDS w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Polyamide reinforced w/ aluminum

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact closed-cartridge inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: Giant

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Dunlop Geomax MX33

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18; Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.5 inches

Ground clearance: 13.5 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.2 gallons

Wet weight: 246 pounds (350 XC-F: 244 pounds; 250 XC-F: 242 pounds)

PRICES

2024 KTM 450 XC-F: $TBA MSRP

2024 KTM 350 XC-F: $TBA

2024 KTM 250 XC-F: $TBA

2024 KTM 300 XC (250 XC and 125 XC) Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder two-stroke

Displacement: 293cc (250 XC: 249cc; 125 XC: 125cc)

Bore x stroke: 72 x 72mm (250 XC: 66.4 x 72mm; 125 XC: 54 x 54.5mm)

Starting: Electric

Lubrication: 60:1 premix (125 XC: 40:1 premix)

Fueling: EFI w/ Keihin 39mm throttle body

Ignition: Vitesco Technologies

Transmission: 6-speed

Clutch: Wet multiplate DDS w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8” x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Polyamide reinforced w/ aluminum

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact closed-cartridge inverted 48mm fork; 11.8 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: Giant

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Dunlop Geomax MX33

Rear tire: 110/100 x 18; Dunlop Geomax AT81

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.7 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.5 inches

Ground clearance: 13.9 inches

Fuel capacity: 2.4 gallons

Wet weight: 239 pounds (125 XC: 224 pounds)

PRICES

2024 KTM 300 XC: $TBA MSRP

2024 KTM 250 XC: $TBA

2024 KTM 125 XC: $TBA

2024 KTM Cross Country Lineup Photo Gallery