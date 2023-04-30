2023 Nashville Supercross Results, Coverage, Standings, Video

Defending Champion Eli Tomac took a commanding lead in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series with a Nashville Supercross P2 finish at Nissan Stadium. Cooper Webb, who was second in points in the series going into Nashville, crashed on the third turn of the first lap of his Heat while battling with Tomac. Webb took a brutal hit to the helmet while down on the ground when Adam Cianciarulo could not avoid hitting Webb with his Kawasaki’s front wheel. The resulting concussion put Webb out for the night, at least, as he went to the hospital by ambulance for further tests and treatment.

In the Main Event, Tomac got the holeshot and led for 11 laps. Chase Sexton started in P3 and got by Justin Hill for P2 by lap 3. Sexton slowly chipped away at Tomac’s nearly five-second lead before easily passing Tomac for the top spot. Tomac settled into P2, finishing over 14 seconds behind Sexton. Ken Roczen started in P7 on the first lap before working his way up to the final podium spot on lap 10. Roczen held onto the position, 15 seconds behind Tomac at the end of the Nashville Main Event. It’s Roczen’s third P3 finish in a row.

Colt Nichols and Justin Hill rounded out the top 5, scoring their best finishes of 2023. Nichols started in P5, lost a spot to Roczen on lap 4, regained P5 when Justin Barcia crashed out of P3 on lap 9, and then got by Hill for P4 the next lap, where he finished. Justin Hill was in P2 early, and faded back to P5 when passed by Nichols on lap 10.

Sexton’s win, Tomac’s P2, and Webb’s absence from the Main Event move Sexton into P2 in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series standings, 18 points behind Tomac with two rounds remaining. Webb is 16 points behind Sexton and 16 points ahead of Roczen. Roczen took over P4 in the standing with his podium finish and Barcia’s P21 result due to a collarbone-breaking crash.

The Supercross series reconvenes on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, where hometown favorite Tomac will have a shot at clinching his third Supercross title. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.

Photography courtesy of Feld Motor Sports

2023 Nashville Supercross Results, Nissan Stadium

Chase Sexton, Honda Eli Tomac, Yamaha Ken Roczen, Suzuki Colt Nichols, Honda Justin Hill, KTM Jason Anderson, Kawasaki Dean Wilson, Honda Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki Josh Hill, KTM Justin Starling, GasGas Kevin Moranz, KTM Tristan Lane, GasGas Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki Logan Karnow, Kawasaki Chase Marquier, Kawasaki Devon Simonson, Kawasaki Max Miller, KTM Cade Clason, Kawasaki Shane McElrath, Suzuki Justin Barcia, GasGas Grant Harlan, Yamaha

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 15 of 17 rounds)