2023 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Price, Color]

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX semi-upright, faired sportbike, which does willing double duty as a sport-tourer, returns unchanged this year. However, that means the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX still has the potent 1043cc inline-4 that pumps out a muscular 82 ft-lbs of torque at 7800 rpm, making it more than ready for two-up travel with impressive roll-on power. Four power modes are available—three preset and one rider-adjustable for power output and traction control.
The die-cast aluminum frame uses the motor as a stressed member, with almost fully adjustable suspension. The front braking is superb, featuring a radial-pump master cylinder sending pressure to a pair of radially mounted monobloc calipers working on 300mm discs. Stability is outstanding on the 514-pound machine. We found this all out when we tested the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX.
The six-speed transmission has a quickshifter as standard equipment, and the clutch has slip and assist functions. Bosch cornering aware ABS and three-mode traction control enhance rider safety. Bosch also supplies the five-axis IMU.
The two-mode, 4.3-inch TFT allows the rider to monitor the different aids and the condition of the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX, and it can be paired via Bluetooth to a smartphone.
Kawasaki Genuine Accessories offers hard side cases (shown in three photos), a 47-liter top case, a tank bag, and heated grips to fulfill its alternative destiny as a high-speed sport-touring motorcycle.
The list price of the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is $13,199. There is only one color choice, and Kawasaki gives it quite a description— Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Graphite Gray.
2023 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Specs
ENGINE
- Type: Inline-4
- Displacement: 1043cc
- Bore x stroke 77.0 x 56.0mm
- Maximum torque: 82 ft-lbs @ 7800 rpm
- Compression ratio: 11.8:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 vpc
- Fuel management: EFI w/ 4 Keihin 38mm throttle bodies
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Web multiplate w/ slip and assist functions
- Final drive: Sealed chain
CHASSIS
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable inverted 41mm Showa cartridge fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and rebound-damping adjustable Showa shock; 5.4 inches
- Tires: Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 190/50 x 17
- Front brake: 300mm semi-floating discs w/ radially mounted monobloc calipers and radial-pump master cylinder
- Rear brake: 250mm disc w/ single-piston caliper
- ABS: Bosch cornering-aware
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
- Wheelbase: 56.7 inches
- Rake: 24.0 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 5.0 gallons
- Curb weight: 514 pounds
- Color: Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Graphite Gray
2023 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price: $13,199 MSRP