2023 Atlanta Supercross Results, Video, Coverage, and Standings

With the two 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series leaders struggling, Chase Sexton rode to a dominating win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Justin Barcia finished in P2, his third podium performance in a row, seven seconds behind Sexton and four seconds clear of Ken Roczen. Cooper Webb, who came into the Atlanta Supercross trailing series leader and defending champion Eli Tomac by seven points, finished in P4, one spot ahead of Tomac.
After Roczen grabbed the holeshot, Sexton took the lead before a lap was finished and was never challenged. Roczen held onto P2 until lap 9 (of 15) on the sprawling track when he was passed by Barcia. Webb could only move up one spot from his P5 start, while Tomac advanced just two positions from his P7 opening lap. Jason Anderson was in P3 after the first lap after winning his Heat, but faded quickly in the sunny heat, pulling off the track after nine laps.
Sexton’s win brings him back into title contention, trailing leading Tomac by 17 points with five rounds remaining. Barcia moves into P4 in the standings, one point ahead of Roczen, and 36 points shy of Sexton.
The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series moves to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Saturday. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details.
2023 Atlanta Supercross Results, Atlanta Motor Speedway
- Chase Sexton, Honda
- Justin Barcia, GasGas
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki
- Cooper Webb, KTM
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
- Dean Wilson, Honda
- Colt Nichols, Honda
- Justin Hill, KTM
- Josh Hill, KTM
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki
- Benny Bloss, Yamaha
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
- Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki
- Kevin Moranz, KTM
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha
- Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki
- Justin Starling, GasGas
- Jared Lesher, Yamaha
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki
2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 12 of 17 rounds)
- Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 292 points (7 wins, 9 podiums, 11 T5)
- Cooper Webb, KTM, 286 points (2W, 9P, 13 top fives)
- Chase Sexton, Honda, 275 (3W, 10P, 12 T5)
- Justin Barcia, GasGas, 239 (5P, 7 T5)
- Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 238 (1W, 3P, 9 T5)
- Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 214 (2P, 8 T5)
- Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 213 (1P, 4 T5)
- Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 155
- Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 150
- Justin Hill, KTM, 140
- Dean Wilson, Honda, 136
- Colt Nichols, Honda, 113
- Josh Hill, KTM, 98
- Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 97
- Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85
- Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 76
- Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 76
- Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 64
- Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 58
- Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)
- Kevin Moranz, KTM, 54
- Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 51
- Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 49
- Justin Starling, GasGas, 45
- Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 35
- RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 15
- Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15
- John Short, Kawasaki, 12
- Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11
- Cole Seely, Honda, 7
- Chase Marquier, Kawasaki, 5
- Jared Lesher, Yamaha, 3
- Anthony Rodriguez, Honda, 3
- Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 3
- Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
- Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2