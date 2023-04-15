2023 Atlanta Supercross Results, Video, Coverage, and Standings

With the two 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series leaders struggling, Chase Sexton rode to a dominating win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Justin Barcia finished in P2, his third podium performance in a row, seven seconds behind Sexton and four seconds clear of Ken Roczen. Cooper Webb, who came into the Atlanta Supercross trailing series leader and defending champion Eli Tomac by seven points, finished in P4, one spot ahead of Tomac.

2023 Atlanta Supercross Results, Video, Coverage, Standings - Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton

After Roczen grabbed the holeshot, Sexton took the lead before a lap was finished and was never challenged. Roczen held onto P2 until lap 9 (of 15) on the sprawling track when he was passed by Barcia. Webb could only move up one spot from his P5 start, while Tomac advanced just two positions from his P7 opening lap. Jason Anderson was in P3 after the first lap after winning his Heat, but faded quickly in the sunny heat, pulling off the track after nine laps.

Sexton’s win brings him back into title contention, trailing leading Tomac by 17 points with five rounds remaining. Barcia moves into P4 in the standings, one point ahead of Roczen, and 36 points shy of Sexton.

2023 Atlanta Supercross Results, Video, Coverage, Standings - Justin Barcia
Justin Barcia (#21) and Jason Anderson

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series moves to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Saturday. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for viewing details. 

2023 Atlanta Supercross Results, Atlanta Motor Speedway

  1. Chase Sexton, Honda
  2. Justin Barcia, GasGas
  3. Ken Roczen, Suzuki
  4. Cooper Webb, KTM
  5. Eli Tomac, Yamaha
  6. Aaron Plessinger, KTM
  7. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
  8. Dean Wilson, Honda
  9. Colt Nichols, Honda
  10. Justin Hill, KTM
  11. Josh Hill, KTM
  12. Shane McElrath, Suzuki
  13. Benny Bloss, Yamaha
  14. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
  15. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki
  16. Kevin Moranz, KTM
  17. Grant Harlan, Yamaha
  18. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki
  19. Justin Starling, GasGas
  20. Jared Lesher, Yamaha
  21. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
  22. Cade Clason, Kawasaki

2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 12 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 292 points (7 wins, 9 podiums, 11 T5)
  2. Cooper Webb, KTM, 286 points (2W, 9P, 13 top fives)
  3. Chase Sexton, Honda, 275 (3W, 10P, 12 T5)
  4. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 239 (5P, 7 T5)
  5. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 238 (1W, 3P, 9 T5)
  6. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 214 (2P, 8 T5)
  7. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 213 (1P, 4 T5)
  8. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 155
  9. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 150
  10. Justin Hill, KTM, 140
  11. Dean Wilson, Honda, 136
  12. Colt Nichols, Honda, 113
  13. Josh Hill, KTM, 98
  14. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 97
  15. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 85
  16. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 76
  17. Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 76
  18. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 64
  19. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 58
  20. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)
  21. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 54
  22. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 51
  23. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 49
  24. Justin Starling, GasGas, 45
  25. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 35
  26. RJ Hampshire, Husqvarna, 15
  27. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15
  28. John Short, Kawasaki, 12
  29. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11
  30. Cole Seely, Honda, 7
  31. Chase Marquier, Kawasaki, 5
  32. Jared Lesher, Yamaha, 3
  33. Anthony Rodriguez, Honda, 3
  34. Logan Karnow, Kawasaki, 3
  35. Joan Cros, Kawasaki, 2
  36. Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2

 

