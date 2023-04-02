Cortech Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes Review [Versatile Footwear]

I can’t recall how long ago it was that I had a pair of black-and-white high-top canvas Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars, but when I saw the Cortech Slayer canvas and suede motorcycle riding shoes, I got a good, old-time feeling.

At first glance, there is a tendency to not even think of the Cortech Slayer shoes as riding footwear. The Slayer shoes look like they would do very well on the basketball court—and, in fact, they do. The high-density anti-slip rubber skate sole provides excellent traction, even on my unusually treacherous, mirror-finished concrete garage floor. It’s me that is lousy on the basketball court. Fortunately, the Cortech Slayer shoes also have features that fit their intended function.

The heavy canvas and suede upper is stout, yet flexible. A white leather lightning bolt on each shoe makes me feel like I can run faster, jump higher, and corner like VR46. The comfort and flexibility are unaffected by the molded TechnoGI thermoplastic heel cup and toe cap. Molded contoured dual-density ankle protection is built in and is the only area with some stiffness in the upper. As with most new shoes, that will probably diminish somewhat with continued use.

The insole is described as “uni-directional, anti-twist molded PPE.” In use, the insole appears to provide some arch support and moderate stiffness to the shoe’s sole. There is a removable, antimicrobial insole, and the shoe’s interior is equipped with medium-density foam padding with a polyester lining over that. There is additional padding around the top of the shoe, and the tongue is padded.

Part of the Cortech Boulevard Collective line, The Slayer Canvas riding shoes are not claimed to be waterproof. There is no provision for lace loop control, other than tucking them. Also, depending on where the shift lever meets the shoe top, there may be potential for noticeable wear on the laces or toe. On the plus side, the toe cup does extend well back, so wear may not be a problem in some instances.

As light as they are, yet toughened up in critical areas for foot and ankle protection, the Cortech Slayer canvas riding shoes are a good choice for all-day comfort, especially on days that include a good dose of both riding and walking. There is also a Women’s Slayer canvas riding shoe available from Cortech.

Cortech Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes Fast Facts

Colors/sizes: Black, 7-14; Maroon, 8-12.5

Laces: Black and white sets included

Weight: 1.3 pounds per shoe

Cortech Slayer Canvas Riding Shoes Price: $125 MSRP