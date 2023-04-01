BMW Introducing iFace Anti-Theft Technology

Tired of monkeying around with keys and fobs? Of course, you are—everyone is. Fortunately, BMW Motorrad is doing something about it with a new feature it calls iFace. BMW worked on technology with Professor Dr. Gerhard Lesjöh at the University of Munich. Lesjöh runs the university’s world-class ophthalmology institute.

The system is remarkably simple and built into the BMW Motorrad TFT display. With your helmet off, stripe projection is used to make a 3D map of your face which is stored in the motorcycle’s computer. When it comes time for a ride, an infrared scanner reads the face of the would-be rider—even in the dark. If BMW iFace recognizes you, it releases the steering lock and arms the ignition. If not, you’re not going anywhere.

If you’re not sure you’ll always have the same face when you get on your BMW, iFace also can scan and store your iris and cornea. This allows iFace to ensure you’re you, even with your helmet on. Don’t worry if you have a faceshield or mirrored faceshield, glasses, or contact lenses. The scanner has a polarization filter that sees right through that. All you have to do is go to the TFT menu and let iFace know if you want a face scan or an eye scan. There are three eye-scan options: Tinted Visor, Clear Visor, and Open Visor.

Should someone attempt to steal your BMW, iFace will send a distress message to eCall electronic emergency service and BMW Motorrad Call Centre. Further, to help identify the thief, the scan data is sent to a central international database of criminals for identification. We don’t recommend you use this feature if you have any outstanding warrants.

“Our special thanks go not only to the Bavarian State Office of Criminal Investigation, but especially to Giovanni Häberle,” Dr. Burkhard Hund, Head of Theft Protection at BMW Motorrad, said. “Today a respected owner of a consulting firm for theft and burglary protection in the Stuttgart-Stammheim area, the Swabian was an invaluable help to us in developing this system thanks to his decades of expertise as a professional vehicle thief.”

BMW iFace will debut this fall at a yet-to-be-named motorcycle show. It will be only available on boxer models, so if someone tries to steal your S 1000 RR or K 1600 GTL, there’s not much that can be done about it.