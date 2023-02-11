2023 Tampa Supercross Results, Video, and Coverage

Two-time Supercross Champion Cooper Webb won his first Main Event since 2021 on a tricky rain-dampened Raymond James Stadium track in Tampa. The track featured a long sand section, with the whoops getting treacherous as the night wore on. Chase Sexton led the first 21 laps of the 25-lap Main event, surrendering the lead when he crashed in the whoops after being hounded by Webb from the opening lap. Aaron Plessinger started the race in podium position, and held onto the P3 spot until the checkered flag was thrown.

Cooper Webb

Series leader and defending Supercross Champion Eli Tomac had a mediocre start, finishing the opening lap in P7. Tomac passed Justin Cooper for P6 on lap 3 and inherited P5 two laps later from a crashed Adam Cianciarulo. Tomac could not close the gap to Ken Roczen, who finished in a lonely P4, nearly nine seconds clear of Tomac and almost 10 seconds behind Plessinger.

 

Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia were battling for a top position on the first lap until they came together, sending both to the ground—dropping the pair to the back of the pack. Anderson battled back to P6, with Barcia working his way up to P8 behind Cooper.

Tomac retains the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series lead, staying two points ahead of Sexton, who is two clear of Webb. Anderson is in P4 in the standings—20 points behind leader Tomac and a single point ahead of Roczen. Plessinger’s podium moved him up to P6 in the standings, passing Barcia.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series resumes next week at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland. Although it will be the sixth round of the season, it is a rescheduling of round 2, which was postponed due to track conditions brought on by heavy rains. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for the streaming on Peacock, as it will be an early start.

2023 Tampa Supercross Results, Raymond James Stadium

  1. Cooper Webb, KTM

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda

  3. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

  4. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

  5. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

  6. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

  7. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

  8. Justin Barcia, GasGas

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki

  10. Christian Craig, Husqvarna

  11. Colt Nichols, Honda

  12. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki

  13. Justin Hill, KTM

  14. Josh Hill, KTM

  15. Dean Wilson, Honda

  16. Benny Bloss, Yamaha

  17. Shane McElrath, Suzuki

  18. Kevin Moranz, KTM

  19. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki

  20. Cade Clason, Kawasaki

  21. Grant Harlan, Yamaha

  22. John Short, Kawasaki 

2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 5 of 17 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 113 points (3 wins, 3 podiums, 4 top fives)

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda,111 (1W, 4P, 5 T5)

  3. Cooper Webb, KTM, 109 (1, 3P, 5 T5)

  4. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 93 (2P, 2 T5)

  5. Ken Roczen, Suzuki, 92 (1P, 4 T5)

  6. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 85 (1P, 2 T5)

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 80 (1P, 1 T5)

  8. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki, 67

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 67

  10. Colt Nichols, Honda, 61

  11. Christian Craig, Husqvarna, 59

  12. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 56 (2 T5)

  13. Dean Wilson, Honda, 47

  14. Justin Hill, KTM, 40

  15. Justin Cooper, Yamaha, 32

  16. Shane McElrath, Suzuki, 28

  17. Kevin Moranz, KTM, 18

  18. Justin Starling, GasGas, 18

  19. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki, 16

  20. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 15

  21. Josh Hill, KTM, 14

  22. Fredrik Norén, Kawasaki, 14

  23. Benny Bloss, Yamaha, 13

  24. Cade Clason, Kawasaki, 12

  25. Marvin Musquin, KTM, 11

  26. Josh Cartwright, Kawasaki, 11

  27. Grant Harlan, Yamaha, 8

  28. John Short, Kawasaki, 8

  29. Alex Ray, Yamaha, 2

 

 

