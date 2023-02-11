2023 Tampa Supercross Results, Video, and Coverage

Two-time Supercross Champion Cooper Webb won his first Main Event since 2021 on a tricky rain-dampened Raymond James Stadium track in Tampa. The track featured a long sand section, with the whoops getting treacherous as the night wore on. Chase Sexton led the first 21 laps of the 25-lap Main event, surrendering the lead when he crashed in the whoops after being hounded by Webb from the opening lap. Aaron Plessinger started the race in podium position, and held onto the P3 spot until the checkered flag was thrown.Series leader and defending Supercross Champion Eli Tomac had a mediocre start, finishing the opening lap in P7. Tomac passed Justin Cooper for P6 on lap 3 and inherited P5 two laps later from a crashed Adam Cianciarulo. Tomac could not close the gap to Ken Roczen, who finished in a lonely P4, nearly nine seconds clear of Tomac and almost 10 seconds behind Plessinger.
Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia were battling for a top position on the first lap until they came together, sending both to the ground—dropping the pair to the back of the pack. Anderson battled back to P6, with Barcia working his way up to P8 behind Cooper.Tomac retains the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series lead, staying two points ahead of Sexton, who is two clear of Webb. Anderson is in P4 in the standings—20 points behind leader Tomac and a single point ahead of Roczen. Plessinger’s podium moved him up to P6 in the standings, passing Barcia.The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series resumes next week at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland. Although it will be the sixth round of the season, it is a rescheduling of round 2, which was postponed due to track conditions brought on by heavy rains. Check our 2023 Supercross Television Schedule for the streaming on Peacock, as it will be an early start.Photography courtesy of Feld Motor Sports 2023 Tampa Supercross Results, Raymond James Stadium
Cooper Webb, KTM
Chase Sexton, Honda
Aaron Plessinger, KTM
Ken Roczen, Suzuki
Eli Tomac, Yamaha
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki
Justin Cooper, Yamaha
Justin Barcia, GasGas
Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki
Christian Craig, Husqvarna
Colt Nichols, Honda
Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki
Justin Hill, KTM
Josh Hill, KTM
Dean Wilson, Honda
Benny Bloss, Yamaha
Shane McElrath, Suzuki
Kevin Moranz, KTM
Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki
Cade Clason, Kawasaki
Grant Harlan, Yamaha
John Short, Kawasaki
2023 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 5 of 17 rounds)
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 113 points (3 wins, 3 podiums, 4 top fives)
