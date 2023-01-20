Arai Contour-X Review [Motorcycle Helmet Test]

Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, the weekly Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.

The new 120th Anniversary Harleys have been announced today, and in this week’s first segment Editor Don Williams takes us through the exciting updates to four models. The hero is probably the latest RoadGlide CVO with its spectacular 120th livery and badging.

In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with celebrated artist and philanthropist, Andrew Hewkin.

Andrew chats about his life of unusual coincidences which have taken him on an unexpected and entertaining journey. Traveling through more than one hundred countries, Andrew captured the flavor and essence of the world. He takes us through a few of his hair-raising stories of travel and intrigue that he has expressed visually through over fifty years of his art.

He is a regular contributor to Childline Rocks in his capacity as Cultural Attaché for the Sons of Royalty annual motorcycle ride, and paintings of Cuba, Marrakech, Mexico, and most recently Kerala in Southern India, have been auctioned off for the charity. His work has also contributed to ‘The Princes Trust’, ‘Heart on my Sleeve’, ‘Fight for Sight’, ‘Cancer Trusts’ and many others.

Andrew is a supremely talented, kind, and fascinating man.

So, from all of us here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!

Andrew’s biography “Before the Paint Dries…” is available on his website AndrewHewkin.com

