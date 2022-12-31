2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory Review [14 Fast Facts]

- As is tradition for Aprilia, Factory badging means up-spec goodies. Suspension upgrades grab the headlines with a refined KYB fork that’s now fully adjustable—not just one leg like the base Tuono 660—and a fully adjustable Sachs shock ups the ante. An IMU enables lean-angle-detecting rider aids, the up/down quickshifter is standard, and a solo tail cover drives the racier positioning home. Considering that it’s a mere $500 over the standard model’s $10,499 MSRP, all those features look like a bargain.
- The 659cc parallel-twin engine is a firecracker on the street or track. Aprilia engineers struck gold with its punchy p-twin mill, teasing out a tenacious 100 horsepower and 50 ft-lbs of torque. A lofty 13.5:1 compression ratio and 270-degree firing order do enough to entice the senses, then its V4-inspired howl seals the deal. It begs for the whip to be cracked at the racetrack while its tractable low and midrange grunt is highlighted on the streets. Those qualities are appealing to a wide range of riders, whether you’re experienced or rising through the ranks.
- Shorter final-drive gearing has a few benefits. The only hiccup displayed by the 660 powerplant is a flat spot roughly between 5000 and 6000 rpm that’s most apparent in second gear. By dropping a tooth on the front cog, the 2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory boasts improved acceleration and has an easier time clawing out of that emissions-related hole. At the technical Chuckwalla circuit, keeping the revs up isn’t much of an issue, though slower street paces can put the lull on display. It’s nothing a reflash won’t whip into shape, although it isn’t an absolute necessity.
- A sporty six-speed gearbox is part and parcel of the Tuono 660 Factory. Only the best will do for a Factory-branded Aprilia, which means the up/down quickshifter is standard—just like the RS 660. Upshifts are tight and athletic, while the downshifts might want you to let the rpm settle when sending the tachometer flying at the racetrack. This isn’t something you’d likely instigate on the street, either.
- Advanced rider aids set the Tuono 660 apart from many of its competitors. Laid out before you on the full-color TFT display are five selectable ride modes, corralling features such as adjustable engine braking (three levels), three throttle maps, wheelie control (on/off), traction control (eight levels), ABS (three levels), and cruise control. Of course, the safety features are informed by an IMU, bringing a higher level of precision to the table, along with cornering headlights.
- Rider aids help build confidence in any environment. The electronics begin with road-focused Commuter and Dynamic modes, adding a sense of civility to the mix. Dynamic is a shade more energetic, though its throttle is slightly vague—an additional customizable map solves that issue. Popping the full-color TFT dash into its Race setting reveals a dedicated lap timer, as well as the preset Challenge and customizable Time Attack riding modes. Challenge is more than sporting enough for a canyon rip, while the ability to fine-tune your settings allows riders from all skill levels to tighten or loosen the safety reins. A tick or two of TC, disabled WC, and front-only ABS settings will do the trick at the track. Those just getting their feet wet can crank the nannies up and ease into things as they progress.
- Quick-footed handling is an inherent trait of the 2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory. A claimed curb weight a smidge below 400 pounds helps explain the middleweight Tuono’s agility, and the stout twin-spar aluminum frame signals that this bike has lofty aspirations. It meets them, too, thanks to aggressive geometry that will see you dispatching corner after corner with confidence and precision. Those are welcome traits whether you’re attacking the flowing Chuckwalla circuit or cruising the canyons. At city paces, the wide lock-to-lock steering is a boon, which blends well with this steed’s nimble nature.
- Higher-spec KYB and Sachs suspension is a welcome upgrade. The standard Tuono 660 does well with semi-adjustable hardware, though fully adjustable suspenders hone the Factory before even turning a clicker. Describing the Tuono 660 Factory as a well-sorted and composed bike wouldn’t be off the mark, and dialing the suspension in only accentuates those claims. It’s undoubtedly on the performance-minded side of the fence, so a hard-edged hit on the street will be felt. But you’ll live with that minor gripe when you’ve got a chassis as good as this.
- Brembo brakes return to the fold. Brembo’s trusty four-piston calipers and 320mm rotors continue to hold it down with steel-braided brake lines, offering outstanding feel and stopping power. In the rear, a two-piston Brembo caliper and 220mm disc allow precise modulation. Also, note that you can disable rear ABS for a bit of hooliganism.
- Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires are standard. There’s no doubt that the Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II is a solid tire, especially for any motorcycle with sporting potential running through its veins. The multi-compound rubber delivers ample mileage and edge grip. However, we did take a different route for the track portion of this review.
- We opted for Dunlop Sportmax Q5S tires at the racetrack. The Dunlop Q5S is the American brand’s latest hypersport rubber, offering ultra-quick warm-up times, perfect for any track day. There is no need to fuss with tire warmers; spin a casual lap, then start hammering. The aggressive profile also perked up the Tuono 660 Factory’s already impressive handling, improving turn-in rates by a noticeable margin. Where grip is concerned, the soft-compound rubber let me trail deep into corners and hammer the throttle as early as I dared. In addition, the rear utilizes a multi-compound to extend mileage.
- An upright yet sporting riding position is what the Tuono brand is all about. Saddling up on the Tuono 660 Factory is inviting and gives a sense that you’re on a proper, full-sized motorcycle. It’s certainly a svelte motorcycle without becoming cramped, making it a good option for shorter riders despite the 32.3-inch seat height. My 5-foot 10-inch frame can squeeze into it, though I’ll be the first to acknowledge that photos of me hustling around don’t entirely align with reality. Sure, it’s not as spacious as a proper supernaked, though many value-minded Japanese middleweights tend to edge towards the cramped side of things, and that doesn’t happen here.
- Semi-nude or partially naked—we can debate the finer points of nakedness, yet the bodywork serves a purpose. The Tuono V4 and 660 motorcycles take a more conservative approach to what they’re willing to leave flapping in the wind. They show a bit of ankle, though their fairings provide far more wind protection than most upright or semi-upright sportbikes. Aprilia is also keen to point out that its aero side panels help redirect hot air from the rider.
- Going full factory helps the 2022 Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory reach new heights. Even in standard trim, the Tuono 660 is a formidable middleweight, filling a much-needed gap in the middleweight segment. Now, the Factory option is here for those who want to push the boundaries, railing canyons and racetracks with ease. The KYB and Sachs upgrades confirm what we already knew about this rock-solid chassis, while the enhanced electronics elevate the whole package. Sure, it’s on the pricier end of the spectrum, but remember you’re paying for more than cubic centimeters—you’re getting a whole lot of sport bike while you’re at it.
RIDING STYLE – STREET
- Helmet: Arai Corsair-X
- Jacket: Rev’It Vertex Air
- Gloves: Rev’It Echo
- Pants: Spidi J&Dyneema
- Boots: Rev’it Mission
- Helmet: Arai Corsair-X
- Suit: Rev’It Apex
- Airbag: Alpinestars Tech-Air 5
- Baselayers: VnM Sport Compression Top and Pant
- Gloves: Rev’it Apex
- Boots: TCX RT-Race Pro Air
- Type: Parallel twin w/ 270-degree crankshaft
- Displacement: 659cc
- Bore x stroke: 81 x 63.9mm
- Maximum power: 100 horsepower at 10,500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 49 ft-lbs @ 8500 rpm
- Compression ratio: 13.5:1
- Intake: EFI w/ two 48mm throttle bodies
- Valvetrain: DOHC, 4vpc
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ quickshifter
- Clutch: Wet multiplate w/ slipper function
- Final drive: Chain
- Frame: Twin-spar aluminum w/ aluminum subframe
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB inverted 41mm fork; 4.7 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Cantilevered, linkage-free, fully adjustable piggyback-reservoir Sachs shock; 5.1 inches
- Wheels: Aluminum
- Front wheel: 17 x 3.5
- Rear wheel: 17. X 5.5
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II (Track: Dunlop Sportmax Q5S)
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 180/55 x 17 (180/60 x 17 optional)
- Front brakes: 320mm discs w/ 4-piston radially mounted Brembo calipers, radially mounted master cylinder, and steel-braided lines
- Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ twin-piston Brembo caliper w/ steel-braided line
- ABS: Cornering aware (rear defeatable)
- Wheelbase: 53.9 inches
- Rake: 24.1 degrees
- Trail: 4.1 inches
- Seat height: 32.3 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.0 gallons
- Estimated fuel consumption: 48 mpg
- Curb weight: 399 pounds
- Color: Factory Dark