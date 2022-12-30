2023 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Date Set [and 3 More Events]

By
Don Williams
-

There are four events at Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, Calif., on the 2023 Peninsula Signature Events schedule that will interest motorcyclists across the globe—The Quail Motorcycle Gathering; The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering; The Quail Ride; and The Quail Rally.

First up is the 13th Annual The Quail Ride on Friday, May 5. This 100-mile ride for vintage and modern motorcycles takes in the Monterey Peninsula’s back road. The Quail Ride begins and ends at The Quail Lodge, with lunch and dinner included in the event.

2023 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Ride
Photo by Franco Gutierrez

The next day is the 13th Annual The Quail Motorcycle Gathering. This now-legendary event is held on the grass of Quail Lodge & Golf Club’s driving range, where attendees will peruse over 300 vintage motorcycles, modern motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

The two-wheeled vehicles are not just there for the May 6 show—there is also a wide range of competitive classes for the crowd and official judges to evaluate. In addition to 11 traditional classes, there are four special classes for the 2023 The Quail Motorcycle Gathering—Italian, Singles, 1970s Vintage Muscle, and “Bring On The Baggers.”

Move ahead to Wednesday, August 16, and you can participate in the 25th The Quail Rally—if you have a notable vintage automobile. This automobile-focused event before the 20th Annual The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering is restricted to just 40 vintage cars, and drivers must apply to be included in the event.

2023 The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering
Photo by Tom O’Neal

Friday, August 18, brings The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. While car-centric, this event has a show class for Sports and racing Motorcycles. The event is held the same week as Monterey Car Week, so motorcycles can enjoy the wide variety of wheeled vehicles that will take over the resort destination.

“Over its 19 years of celebrations, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering has become one of the most esteemed automotive events in the world with a truly one-of-a-kind atmosphere,” General Manager of Quail Lodge & Golf Club Kai Lermen explains. “The Peninsula Signature Events team is thrilled to welcome back collectors and enthusiasts, along with our partners, for this monumental occasion.”

We have attended several The Quail Motorcycle Gathering events, most recently in 2022. Don’t miss Associate Editor Jonathan Handler’s exclusive coverage of last year’s Gathering.

