2023 GasGas MC 250F Review [Red Bull A Day In The Dirt Tested]

Air filter: DT-1 Filter Service (air filter)

Muffler: Dubach Racing Development

Graphics: NLAB Studio

2023 GasGas MC 250F Specs

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 250cc

Bore x stroke: 78 x 52.3mm

Valvetrain: DOHC, 4 valves

Starting: Electric

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 pumps

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken tapered aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 110/90 x 19

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm solid disc w/ Brembo caliper

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

Wet weight: 229 pounds

2023 GasGas MC 250F Review Photo Gallery

2023 GasGas MC 250F at A Day In The Dirt Photo Gallery

To sum up the 2023 GasGas MC 250F in two words, I would say “fun bike.” Of course, all dirt bikes are fun to ride—no doubt. That’s why we do what we do. But what makes me call the MC 250F the “fun bike” is that this 250 machine is so comfortable and offers such stable handling in rough conditions that it boosts rider confidence. We ride all the dirt bike brands, and each brand offers unique characteristics, from power delivery to handling to suspension. Each brand is different, so all dirt bikes are not created equal. Sometimes when switching from brand to brand, I make minor adjustments to my riding style depending on the bike’s characteristics. I say this because when I hopped on the 2023 GasGas MC 250F for the first time, I was immediately comfortable with the factory settings. Eventually, I made minor adjustments to the WP Xact suspension; I’ll get into that later.What is most exciting about testing this bike late in the 2022 season is that it is during the time of the Red Bull Day In The Dirt Motocross Grand Prix at Glen Helen Raceway . Day In The Dirt is one of the most anticipated race events of the year in Southern California. With over 1000 rider entries, it is a tremendous opportunity to put a dirt bike to a competitive test.The GP racecourse combines motocross and technical off-road obstacles in the hills. This year with a choice of several test bikes in the garage, I picked to race the GasGas MC 250F. Simply put, I was going for the fun factor to enjoy the weekend.Day In The Dirt takes place over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, so with a group of close friends, I was on a mission to have a good time. All I wanted to do was show up with some top-notch NLAB Studio custom graphics, top off the gas tank, put in a freshly cleaned air filter by DT-1 Filter Service , push that electric start button, and go racing.Right out of the box, the MC 250F doesn’t require much break-in time, as the steel frame has more flexibility than an aluminum frame. Combined with the WP air forks, the overall feeling of the MC 250F is plush and smooth regardless of the dirt or track conditions.I rode the MC 250F at multiple motocross tracks before deciding to race it at Red Bull Day In The Dirt. I tested the GasGas on many different terrains, including loose sand, damp clay-like dirt, deep loamy dirt, and rocky hardpack. Most noticeable to me was that the chassis doesn’t get upset in the rough stuff. I never feel the bike wants to swap out or get away from me. Mostly it stays stable, and the WP Xact units soak up the choppy breaking bumps and acceleration bumps. The WP suspension delivers an excellent ride and easy adjustability. The suspension is plush, making it a little soft for me at race speeds—I’m 160 pounds and five-foot-nine. I stiffened the fork compression damping and slowed the rebound. I also slowed the rebound in the shock to avoid the rear end coming up on me in the bumpy corner entries. The WP Xact fork has hand-adjustable clickers on the caps of the fork legs, so you don’t need a tool to make a change. It’s just one more feature that contributes to the fun factor of the 2023 GasGas MC 250F.Whether I’m negotiating rough conditions or smooth, freshly prepped track conditions, the MC 250F tracks well through corners and down fast straights.On jump takeoffs and landings, the bike is friendly to control. However, on some jump landings, the suspension is too soft—I typically like a stiffer front end for more precise control. Fortunately, even on some harsh landings, the MC 250F still maintained balanced control. If you’re a young, light rider new to the 250 class, the plush suspension may be great for you. Heavier, faster riders will find the suspension to be too soft. It is a very comfortable ride, and you can also adjust the air pressure in the Xact fork, which is like altering the spring rate in a traditional fork.The MC 250F likes to stay planted to the ground without swapping out from under me. It’s not a bike that likes to dance around too much, and I like that. The combination of the plush suspension and steel frame creates smooth handling, as opposed to the stiffer feeling that some aluminum frame bikes have. The MC 250F chassis is well-balanced, making it friendly for almost any riding style—beginner to pro.Cornering on the 2023 GasGas MC 250F is a dream, boosting my confidence. It’s balanced, and I don’t find myself fighting to turn the bike, even though the GasGas comes stock with a wide 110 rear tire. Competing 250 models come with a 100 rear tire, saving some weight. I’d rather have the additional traction than save a couple pounds of tire weight. Although Maxxis Maxxcross MX-ST tires aren’t what you expect to find on a premium motocross bike, they handle the demands of an amateur without complaint. The power department on the GasGas MC 250F is consistent with its Austrian KTM and Husqvarna siblings—the MC 250F can be seriously revved to the moon. From the low-end to the rev limiter, this motor package offers a linear power delivery with incredibly usable overrev. The MC 250F also has an impressive low-end grunt at the crack of the throttle, which is great for the corners and uphill sections.The mid-range has a smooth gradual acceleration character that allows for more control of the bike during acceleration. The high end of the rev range just keeps pulling and still delivers very usable power without falling on its face. This kind of power delivery only adds more points to the fun factor, as the smooth linear power is extremely rider-friendly. Not to mention, the fast 250 riders will love the high end of the rev range.One feature the MC 250F is missing is a map switch, though the ECU comes pre-programmed with the other maps. To access all the map settings, you must purchase a $200 GasGas map switch and install it. Instead of mapping changes, I experimented with the power characteristics by upgrading the muffer. Dubach Racing Development, out of nearby Riverside, stepped in to provide its NS-4 Slip-On . DRD turned around a freshly hand-welded and assembled unit in one day to deliver it in time for the Red Bull Day In The Dirt Grand Prix.With the Dubach Racing NS-4 Slip-On installed, I immediately noticed a beefier grunt on the bottom end, and the motor seemed to rev more freely. The mid-range remained smooth and linear, which is what I like about the GasGas MC 250F. However, the most noticeable difference is when I get into the high end of the rev range. Oh, man, the DRD muffler allows the engine to reach even higher rpm while maintaining very usable over-rev power.I shared my feedback with the team at Dubach Racing, and they said my evaluation matched the results on the dyno. It’s what the NS-4 Slip-On was designed to do, and the GasGas motor welcomes the new addition. The 2023 GasGas MC 250F’s MSRP is $9199, compared to $9999 for the KTM 250 SX-F and another $100 for the Husqvarna FC 450. With $800 to work with, you have room for a few upgrades. Even after purchasing the map switch and a DRD NS-4 muffler, the GasGas comes in under the price of the KTM or Husky equivalent. However, the GasGas is $1000 more than the wallet-friendly 2023 Honda CRF250R.The 2023 GasGas MC 250F is an absolute blast to ride. This platform can serve a wide range of rider styles. If you are a weekend warrior vet rider looking for a comfortable ready-to-go motocross bike with easy handling, you’ll be happy with the MC 250F. If you’re new to riding dirt bikes and are at the right age and size for a 250 machine, the MC 250F is a rider-friendly platform with a plush ride and linear power delivery. Fast guys who race competitively get the comfort and an incredibly capable power package at an attractive price.Test photography by Don WilliamsDay In The Dirt photography by Trevor Nelson