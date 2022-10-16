Alpinestars Tech 10 Supervented Boots Review [Very Cool]

Royal Enfield have been doing rather well in the last few years. Their retro-styled bikes are cool looking, work well, and as it happens, they’re priced right. Associate Editor Gary Ilminen went to the launch of the new Royal Enfield Scram 411, and gives us his impression of the bike. It’s a modestly powered, single cylinder machine, with urban-cool styling and a slight ADV leaning. So is the Scram 411 a decent open-road bike, or is it really only capable of being a city bike?

For our second segment, I chat with movie writer, Producer, and Director, Mark Neale. Of all the motorcycle documentary-style movies made, Mark’s 2003 racing-epic “Faster” has stood the test of time.

Faster was quickly followed by a sequel, Faster & Faster in 2004, and The Doctor, the Tornado and the Kentucky Kid in 2006. For 2011, Mark premiered Charge, Zero Emissions/Maximum Speed; as well as Fastest. Finally, in 2015 Mark came out with Hitting The Apex, narrated by Brad Pitt.

Mark’s exceptional story-telling shows the human side of racing, and several of the stories behind the ecstasy of victory—and the agony of defeat. In catching up with Mark we hear his story. How Faster and its sequels came to be, and of course, what Mark is up to now.

Whether you have watched any of these movies or not, I urge you to do so, either for the first time, or once again. Even if you’re not much into motorcycle racing—they’re well worth your time. You can find the whole set on Amazon.

Here’s a sample episode of Motor Valley Stories from Mark Neale

So sit back, and hopefully you enjoy this episode!