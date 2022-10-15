2023 Beta RR Race Edition 2-Stroke Lineup First Look

The 2023 Beta RR Race Edition lineup of two-strokes is here, and there is one big change this year. These high-performance enduro motorcycles from Italy now get a KYB C46 rear shock to match the KYB AOS closed cartridge fork. The standard RRs continue to use Sachs ZF suspension. Otherwise, the quartet of two-strokes in the eight-model RR Race Edition lineup is virtually unchanged from last year.While we have you, we can give you a quick rundown of what differentiates the RR Race Edition two-strokes from the standard RR enduro bikes.
The Beta 300 RR Race Edition’s engine significantly differs from the standard RR. It has a different cylinder head and power valve. Additionally, the transfer and exhaust porting is different, as is the ignition timing.
The Beta 200 RR Race Edition’s engine has some differences compared to the standard RR. The Race Edition gets a different cylinder head and a stiffer single-power valve (there are two power valves on the RR). These changes increase the mid-range and top-end power.
Handguards. Not only do the RR Race Editions get handguards, but this year they have new Beta-designed and manufactured hand protection. They’re larger in previous years for more hand guarding.
Billet aluminum footpegs. These pegs are wider and have stainless steel gripper pins.
Quick release front axle pull. To aid in wheel changes in race conditions, the front axle of each race edition gets an alloy lever with red anodization.
Metzeler tires. While Beta says you get Metzelers with the 2023 RR Race Editions, the photos of all three bikes show Maxxis MaxxEnduro rubber on the Excel hoops. However, we don’t see the MaxxEnduro on the Maxxis USA website, so we’re probably going to get Metzelers, though we can’t tell you exactly what rubber.
Gripper seat. It has an anti-slip cover with a built-in pouch, plus a stylish blue color.
ZF hybrid rear sprocket. It has a lightweight aluminum base with a toothed steel outer ring for enhanced durability. Also, the chain tensioner is red billet aluminum.
Black-anodized shift lever and brake pedal, plus a billet-aluminum transmission filler cap with red anodization. These upgrades are primarily cosmetic.
The graphics are new and specific to the Race Edition. That includes the red-and-blue wheel decals.
You won't have to wait long to get the 2023 Beta RR Race Edition two-strokes. They'll be at Beta dealers in November. Prices range from $10,399 for the flagship 300 RR Race Edition to $8999 for the 125 model.
Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke w/ counterbalancer (125: no counterbalancer)
