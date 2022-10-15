2023 Beta RR Race Edition 2-Stroke Lineup First Look

Don Williams
The 2023 Beta RR Race Edition lineup of two-strokes is here, and there is one big change this year. These high-performance enduro motorcycles from Italy now get a KYB C46 rear shock to match the KYB AOS closed cartridge fork. The standard RRs continue to use Sachs ZF suspension. Otherwise, the quartet of two-strokes in the eight-model RR Race Edition lineup is virtually unchanged from last year.

While we have you, we can give you a quick rundown of what differentiates the RR Race Edition two-strokes from the standard RR enduro bikes.

2023 Beta 300 RR Race Edition

  • The Beta 300 RR Race Edition’s engine significantly differs from the standard RR. It has a different cylinder head and power valve. Additionally, the transfer and exhaust porting is different, as is the ignition timing.

  • The Beta 200 RR Race Edition’s engine has some differences compared to the standard RR. The Race Edition gets a different cylinder head and a stiffer single-power valve (there are two power valves on the RR). These changes increase the mid-range and top-end power.

  • Handguards. Not only do the RR Race Editions get handguards, but this year they have new Beta-designed and manufactured hand protection. They’re larger in previous years for more hand guarding.

  • Billet aluminum footpegs. These pegs are wider and have stainless steel gripper pins.

2023 Beta RR Race Edition 2-Stroke Lineup First Look: Price, MSRP
2023 Beta 125 RR Race Edition

  • Quick release front axle pull. To aid in wheel changes in race conditions, the front axle of each race edition gets an alloy lever with red anodization.

  • Metzeler tires. While Beta says you get Metzelers with the 2023 RR Race Editions, the photos of all three bikes show Maxxis MaxxEnduro rubber on the Excel hoops. However, we don’t see the MaxxEnduro on the Maxxis USA website, so we’re probably going to get Metzelers, though we can’t tell you exactly what rubber.

  • Gripper seat. It has an anti-slip cover with a built-in pouch, plus a stylish blue color.

2023 Beta RR Race Edition 2-Stroke Lineup First Look: Colors and Specs
2023 Beta 200 RR Race Edition

  • ZF hybrid rear sprocket. It has a lightweight aluminum base with a toothed steel outer ring for enhanced durability. Also, the chain tensioner is red billet aluminum.

  • Black-anodized shift lever and brake pedal, plus a billet-aluminum transmission filler cap with red anodization. These upgrades are primarily cosmetic.

  • The graphics are new and specific to the Race Edition. That includes the red-and-blue wheel decals.

You won’t have to wait long to get the 2023 Beta RR Race Edition two-strokes. They’ll be at Beta dealers in November. Prices range from $10,399 for the flagship 300 RR Race Edition to $8999 for the 125 model. 

2023 Beta 300 RR Race Edition (250 RR, 200 RR, and 125 RR) Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder 2-stroke w/ counterbalancer (125: no counterbalancer)

  • Displacement: 293cc (250: 249cc; 200: 190cc; 125: 125cc)

  • Bore x stroke: 73 x 69.9mm (250: 66.4 x 72mm; 200: 62 x 63mm; 125: 54 x 54.5mm)

  • Compression ratio: 11.6:1 (250: 13.2:1; 200: 13.5:1; 125: 15.2:1)

  • Induction: Case reed

  • Fueling: Keihin PWK 36mm

  • Exhaust: Adjustable progressive power valve w/ expansion chamber

    Starting: Electric (kickstarter optional; 125: kickstarter only)

  • Lubrication: Premix (oil injection optional)

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet diaphragm-style (200 and 125: Wet multidisc)

  • Final drive: O-ring chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Double-cradle chromoly steel

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB AOS closed cartridge 48mm fork; 11.6 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB C46 piggyback-reservoir shock; 11.4 inches

  • Rims: Excel Takasago

  • Tires: Metzeler

  • Front tire: 90/90 x 21

  • Rear tire: 140/80 x 18 (125: 120/80 x 18)

  • Front brake: 260mm Galfer rotor w/ 4-piston Nissin caliper

  • Rear brake: 240mm Galfer rotor w/ 2-piston Nissin caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.3 inches (200 and 125: 58.1 inches)

  • Seat height: 36.6 inches

  • Ground clearance: 12.6 inches (200 and 125: 12.8 inches)

  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.5 gallons

  • Curb weight: 243 pounds (200: 227 pounds; 125: 222 pounds)

PRICES

2023 Beta 300 RR Race Edition: $10,399 MSRP

2023 Beta 250 RR Race Edition: $10,199

2023 Beta 200 RR Race Edition: $9799

2023 Beta 125 RR Race Edition: $8999

