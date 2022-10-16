2022 Red Bull Straight Rhythm Results [Musquin Does It Again!]

Marvin Musquin went undefeated on his way to his 250 Class win at the 2022 Red Bull Straight Rhythm on the sand at Huntington Beach in Southern California. Musquin beat Josh Greco, Aaron Plessinger, Josh Hansen, and Ken Roczen in succession without losing a single matchup. It is Musquin’s fourth Red Bull Straight Rhythm title, with previous wins coming in 2014, 2016, and 2017. It’s his first win on a KTM two-stroke.

2022 Red Bull Straight Rhythm Results: Marvin Musquin and Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen (#94) and Marvin Musquin

Runner-up Roczen, the fastest qualifier on a retro-themed Yamaha YZ250, vanquished Deven Raper, Austin Politelli, and Justin Barcia without a loss before dropping two races in a row to Musquin in the Final. Barcia secured the last spot on the podium, though Josh Hansen took Barcia to three races in the 3rd Place faceoff.

2022 Red Bull Straight Rhythm Results: Musquin, Barcia, Roczen
Podium from left: Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin, Justin Barcia

Carson Brown was unbeatable in the 125 Class, beating Josh Varize in the Final. Derek Kelly and Ryan Morais went at it for three races in the 3rd Place showdown, with Kelley nabbing the final podium position at the two-strokes-only affair on the beach.

 2022 Red Bull Straight Rhythm 250 Class Results 

Round 1

  • Kevin Moranz vs. Josh Hansen: Hansen, 2-0

  • Justin Hill vs. Mike Alessi: Hill. 2-0

  • Robbie Wageman vs. Aaron Plessinger: Plessinger, 2-0

  • Marvin Musquin vs. Josh Greco: Musquin, 2-0

  • Cooper Webb vs. Gared Steinke: Webb, 2-0

  • Nico Izzi vs. Justin Barcia: Barcia, 2-1

  • Austin Politelli vs. Chris Blose: Politelli, 2-0

  • Ken Roczen vs. Deven Raper: Roczen, 2-0

Round 2

  • Justin Hill vs. Josh Hansen: Hansen, 2-1

  • Marvin Musquin vs. Aaron Plessinger: Musquin, 2-0

  • Justin Barcia vs. Cooper Webb: Barcia, 2-0

  • Ken Roczen vs. Austin Politelli: Roczen, 2-0

Round 3

  • Marvin Musquin vs. Josh Hansen: Musquin, 2-0

  • Ken Roczen vs. Justin Barcia: Roczen, 2-0

3rd Place

Justin Barcia vs. Josh Hansen: Barcia, 2-1

Final

Ken Roczen vs. Marvin Musquin: Musquin, 2-0

250 Class Final Results

1. Marvin Musquin

2. Ken Roczen

3. Justin Barcia

2022 Red Bull Straight Rhythm 125 Class Results

Round 1

  • Dylan Woodcock vs. Carson Brown: Brown, 2-0

  • Derek Kelley vs. Dominique Thury: Kelley, 2-1

  • AJ Catanzaro vs. Ryan Morais: Morais, 2-0

  • Josh Varize vs. Andy DiBrino: Varize, 2-0 

125 Round 2

  • Derek Kelley vs. Carson Brown: Brown, 2-0

  • Josh Varize vs. Ryan Morais: Varize, 2-1

3rd Place  

Derek Kelley vs. Ryan Morais: Kelley, 2-1

Final

Carson Brown vs. Josh Varize: Brown, 2-0

 125 Class Final Results

1. Carson Brown

2. Joshua Varize

3. Derek Kelley

2022 Red Bull Straight Rhythm Results Photo Gallery

