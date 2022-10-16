2022 Red Bull Straight Rhythm Results [Musquin Does It Again!]

Marvin Musquin went undefeated on his way to his 250 Class win at the 2022 Red Bull Straight Rhythm on the sand at Huntington Beach in Southern California. Musquin beat Josh Greco, Aaron Plessinger, Josh Hansen, and Ken Roczen in succession without losing a single matchup. It is Musquin’s fourth Red Bull Straight Rhythm title, with previous wins coming in 2014, 2016, and 2017. It’s his first win on a KTM two-stroke.Runner-up Roczen, the fastest qualifier on a retro-themed Yamaha YZ250, vanquished Deven Raper, Austin Politelli, and Justin Barcia without a loss before dropping two races in a row to Musquin in the Final. Barcia secured the last spot on the podium, though Josh Hansen took Barcia to three races in the 3rd Place faceoff.
Carson Brown was unbeatable in the 125 Class, beating Josh Varize in the Final. Derek Kelly and Ryan Morais went at it for three races in the 3rd Place showdown, with Kelley nabbing the final podium position at the two-strokes-only affair on the beach.Photography by Will Embree / SMX Pictures2022 Red Bull Straight Rhythm 250 Class ResultsRound 1
Kevin Moranz vs. Josh Hansen: Hansen, 2-0
Justin Hill vs. Mike Alessi: Hill. 2-0
Robbie Wageman vs. Aaron Plessinger: Plessinger, 2-0
Marvin Musquin vs. Josh Greco: Musquin, 2-0
Cooper Webb vs. Gared Steinke: Webb, 2-0
Nico Izzi vs. Justin Barcia: Barcia, 2-1
Austin Politelli vs. Chris Blose: Politelli, 2-0
Ken Roczen vs. Deven Raper: Roczen, 2-0
Round 2
Justin Hill vs. Josh Hansen: Hansen, 2-1
Marvin Musquin vs. Aaron Plessinger: Musquin, 2-0
Justin Barcia vs. Cooper Webb: Barcia, 2-0
Ken Roczen vs. Austin Politelli: Roczen, 2-0
Round 3
Marvin Musquin vs. Josh Hansen: Musquin, 2-0
Ken Roczen vs. Justin Barcia: Roczen, 2-0
3rd PlaceJustin Barcia vs. Josh Hansen: Barcia, 2-1FinalKen Roczen vs. Marvin Musquin: Musquin, 2-0250 Class Final Results 1. Marvin Musquin 2. Ken Roczen 3. Justin Barcia2022 Red Bull Straight Rhythm 125 Class Results Round 1
Dylan Woodcock vs. Carson Brown: Brown, 2-0
Derek Kelley vs. Dominique Thury: Kelley, 2-1
AJ Catanzaro vs. Ryan Morais: Morais, 2-0
Josh Varize vs. Andy DiBrino: Varize, 2-0
125 Round 2
Derek Kelley vs. Carson Brown: Brown, 2-0
Josh Varize vs. Ryan Morais: Varize, 2-1
3rd Place Derek Kelley vs. Ryan Morais: Kelley, 2-1FinalCarson Brown vs. Josh Varize: Brown, 2-0125 Class Final Results 1. Carson Brown 2. Joshua Varize 3. Derek Kelley
2022 Red Bull Straight Rhythm Results Photo Gallery
Royal Enfield have been doing rather well in the last few years. Their retro-styled bikes are cool looking, work well, and as it happens, they’re priced right. Associate Editor Gary Ilminen went to the launch of the new Royal Enfield Scram 411, and gives us his impression of the bike. It’s a modestly powered, single cylinder machine, with urban-cool styling and a slight ADV leaning. So is the Scram 411 a decent open-road bike, or is it really only capable of being a city bike?
For our second segment, I chat with movie writer, Producer, and Director, Mark Neale. Of all the motorcycle documentary-style movies made, Mark’s 2003 racing-epic “Faster” has stood the test of time.
Mark’s exceptional story-telling shows the human side of racing, and several of the stories behind the ecstasy of victory—and the agony of defeat. In catching up with Mark we hear his story. How Faster and its sequels came to be, and of course, what Mark is up to now.
Whether you have watched any of these movies or not, I urge you to do so, either for the first time, or once again. Even if you’re not much into motorcycle racing—they’re well worth your time. You can find the whole set on Amazon.