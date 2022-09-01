Moose Racing Fall 2022 Apparel Lines Debut: Adult and Youth

The heat is still on, and the Moose Racing Agroid Youth line and Sahara line are ready for it.For the adults, the heat-friendly Moose Sahara line returns with five new colorways: Blue/White/Black; Orange/Black; Red/Black; Purple/Green; Stealth. The pants run $140 a pair in sizes 28 to 42, while the jerseys fetch $55 and are sized SM to 3X.
The Moose Racing Agroid Youth line of racewear debuted last spring. It now has 15 colorways, with five new colors added for the Fall 2022 line. The Moose Agroid Youth pants start with a mesh chassis, and adds reinforced panels for the inner knees, and a pre-curved shape for a racing stance. The pants come in even-number waist sizes from 18 to 28, and there are three ways to adjust the waist for the desired fit. The pants’ YKK zipper is autolocking to prevent mid-race wardrobe malfunctions. MSRP for the pants is $85.The matching Moose Racing Agroid Youth jersey is polyester with plenty of airflow. The collar is designed for comfort, while the thin cuffs are stretch-fitted to prevent unwanted movement during riding. Like the pants, the graphics are sublimated to enhance longevity. The Youth jersey comes in sizes XS to XL, and the MSRP is $30.The less expensive Moose Racing Qualifier line has four new colorways for Fall 2022: Black/Gray/White; Black/White; White/Blue; Black/Red; Blue/White. Although a budget-friendly line—the pants start at $80 and the jerseys at $30—the graphics on the jerseys are sublimated, and the pants feature three-point adjustment at the waist and a YKK auto-locking zipper. The pants are available in a broad range of sizes—28 to 54 inches—while the jersey can be had in sizes SM to 5X.Moose SX1 gloves are designed to be used with the Moose Sahara and Qualifier pants/jersey combo, and are available in adult sizes SM to 3X for $25 a pair, and youth riders have XS to LG sizes available at $23 a pair.
Moose Racing Fall 2022 Apparel Lines Debut: Sahara, Qualifier, and Agroid Youth Racewear, and SX1 Gloves Photo Gallery
Honda Monkey + Kiran Ridley in Ukraine Pt2 with Neale Bayly
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, the weekly podcast brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the brilliant Yamaha YZF-R7. The highly competitive supersport R7—that is comfortable too! …is now available in white for 2022. Check out the gorgeous YZF-R7 at your local Yamaha dealer, or of course at YamahaMotorsports.com.
In this week’s first segment, Editor Don Williams introduces us to the new 2022 Honda Monkey. The Monkey is a smaller sized motorcycle with tons of retro cool. Honda made some big changes to the motor for this year and Don gives us his ideas on whether the Monkey is a viable motorcycle for adults, or just a kids play bike.
Neale Bayly is back for the second and final segment of Neale Bayly’s travel to Ukraine. He recently returned with his friend and award-winning photographer Kiran Ridley and they share their thoughts and feelings of what they saw while riding their BMW GS motorcycles.
Not everything is bad of course, and Neale and Kiran saw some uplifting and positive sights. However, some of the extremely harrowing things they did see and now talk about in graphic terms, are potentially very distressing. So please exercise caution if you think you might be upset.
We can only hope and pray that the violence and suffering of the Ukraine people comes to an end soon.