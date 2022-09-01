Cardo KTM Packtalk Edge Special Edition Revealed [It’s Orange!]

Suppose you bleed orange. Sure, you like Cardo Packtalk Edge helmet intercom devices as much as we do, but you just can’t bring yourself to mount one to your helmet because it is black rather than orange. That problem is solved thanks to the Cardo KTM Packtalk Edge Special Edition.As you can undoubtedly guess, the Cardo KTM Packtalk Edge is orange. However, that’s not all. It also features the KTM logo, just in case someone is familiar with the KTM name, yet does not associate the color orange with the Austria brand.
“It is an absolute pleasure to join forces with a brand as respected as KTM to offer KTM riders and fans of the brand our most-advanced product in a look that’s close to their hearts,” VP of Business Development at Cardo Systems Shachar Harari said. “Motorcyclists the world over are keenly aware that when they see orange, they know it’s KTM, and the KTM Packtalk Edge Special Edition allows riders to proudly display their loyalty for this iconic brand.”Besides the color and logo, the Cardo KTM Packtalk Edge is the same model as the Packtalk Edge we tested
. The Edge is the latest addition to the Cardo Packtalk lineup and features mesh connectivity, JBL sound, the new Air Mount, and compatibility with the Cardo Connect App. Off-road enthusiasts will want to know that the Packtalk Edge is dustproof, mudproof, and waterproof, so you can take it anywhere you would take your KTM
dirt bike. KTM street bike riders will also appreciate the Packtalk Edge’s durability.“Our alliance with Cardo Systems means we can celebrate two things that are really important to us—leading technology, and a fun and thrilling riding experience,” explained KTM Head of Global Marketing Federico Valentini. “Equipping KTM riders with leading technology to maximize their riding experience is our first and foremost goal, and there is no better partner to help achieve this than Cardo Systems. The KTM Packtalk Edge will significantly enhance any shared trip, whether by road on a KTM Duke or off-road on a KTM Adventure.”The Cardo KTM Packtalk Edge has an MSRP of $390—the same price as the standard Packtalk Edge. It’s available at KTM and Cardo dealers, as well as from the Cardo website
.