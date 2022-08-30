2023 Yamaha YZ250X First Look [8 Fast Facts, 15 Photos, Specs]

By
Don Williams
-
2023 Yamaha YZ250X First Look: Fpr Sale

Although Yamaha is the only Japanese motorcycle company offering two-stroke dirt bikes, the tuning fork folks are not resting on their laurels. The 2023 Yamaha YZ250X off-road cross-country racer benefits from several updates. Let’s go over what’s new.

  1. Yamaha has redesigned the intake. It’s straighter, which Yamaha claims increases low-end and mid-range torque.

  2. The motor is still a reed-induction design fed by a Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK38S carburetor—no EFI, yet. However, the 38mm carb does have a throttle position sensor and power jet for improved performance.

  3. With more power down low, the clutch gets new pressure plates. The goal is to improve resistance to heat. The transmission is still a five-speed, and the clutch continues to be actuated by a cable.

  4. If you’re going faster, you need to stop with more authority, so Yamaha has upgraded the brakes. Both ends get new rotors, though the diameter is unchanged. Up front, there’s a new caliper with increased rigidity and larger pistons.

  5. The radiator shrouds have been tucked in, and the seat flattened. This will make it easier to move around on the 2023 Yamaha YZ250X.

  6. KYB suspension returns with a shock update. The shock gets Kashima Coat internals for smoother action. The fork is still the outstanding Speed Sensitive System unit we all know and love.

  7. The rear sprocket is lighter this year. The wheels are unchanged—Excel rims with Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires mounted.

  8. There are new graphics and a new price for the 2023 Yamaha YZ250X. Team Yamaha Blue continues to be the color offered, naturally. The MSRP increases $200 to $7999, and the motorcycle should be on the showroom floor of your local dealer right now.

2023 Yamaha YZ250X Specs 

ENGINE 

  • Type: Two-stroke single

  • Displacement: 249cc

  • Bore x stroke: 66.4 x 72.0mm

  • Compression ratio: 7.9:1 to 9.4:1

  • Fueling: 38mm Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK38S carburetor

  • Intake: Reed valve

  • Exhaust: Power valve and expansion chamber

  • Cooling: Liquid

  • Starting: Kick

  • Lubrication: Premix

  • Transmission: Close-ratio 6-speed

  • Clutch: Wet multi-plate

  • Chain: O-ring

CHASSIS 

  • Frame: Twin-spar aluminum w/ aluminum square-tube subframe

  • Handlebar: Aluminum

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; 11.8 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted, fully adjustable KYB piggyback shock; 12.4 inches

  • Wheels: Excel

  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21

  • Rear tire: 110/100 x 18

  • Front brake: 270mm disc

  • Rear brake: 240mm disc

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

  • Rake: 27.7 degrees

  • Trail: 4.8 inches

  • Seat height: 38.4 inches

  • Ground clearance: 14.2 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 1.8 gallons

  • Wet weight: 229 pounds

  • Color: Team Yamaha Blue

2023 Yamaha YZ250X Price: $7999 MSRP

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR