2023 Yamaha YZ250X First Look [8 Fast Facts, 15 Photos, Specs]

Although Yamaha is the only Japanese motorcycle company offering two-stroke dirt bikes, the tuning fork folks are not resting on their laurels. The 2023 Yamaha YZ250X off-road cross-country racer benefits from several updates. Let’s go over what’s new.
Yamaha has redesigned the intake. It’s straighter, which Yamaha claims increases low-end and mid-range torque.
The motor is still a reed-induction design fed by a Hitachi Astemo Keihin PWK38S carburetor—no EFI, yet. However, the 38mm carb does have a throttle position sensor and power jet for improved performance.
With more power down low, the clutch gets new pressure plates. The goal is to improve resistance to heat. The transmission is still a five-speed, and the clutch continues to be actuated by a cable.
If you’re going faster, you need to stop with more authority, so Yamaha has upgraded the brakes. Both ends get new rotors, though the diameter is unchanged. Up front, there’s a new caliper with increased rigidity and larger pistons.
The radiator shrouds have been tucked in, and the seat flattened. This will make it easier to move around on the 2023 Yamaha YZ250X.
KYB suspension returns with a shock update. The shock gets Kashima Coat internals for smoother action. The fork is still the outstanding Speed Sensitive System unit we all know and love.
The rear sprocket is lighter this year. The wheels are unchanged—Excel rims with Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires mounted.
There are new graphics and a new price for the 2023 Yamaha YZ250X. Team Yamaha Blue continues to be the color offered, naturally. The MSRP increases $200 to $7999, and the motorcycle should be on the showroom floor of your local dealer right now.
Suzuki GSX-S1000GT + Jack Armstrong and the $50M V-Rod
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena gives us his impressions of the new Suzuki GSX-S1000 GT. Suzuki’s new sport-touring machine is clearly a lot more sport than touring, so I’m curious to hear whether Nic thinks the GT without the saddlebags is an improvement over the plus version with bags.
Jack made friends with Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat in the new York art and music scene back in the day, and his work has sold for tens of millions of dollars. Yet Jack is also a hard-core motorcycle guy, and part of his journey inspired him to paint the Harley V-Rod—the so-named “Cosmic Starship” worth over 50 million dollars. A motorcycle as an art canvas; interesting idea.
While Armstrong’s art may take you out of your comfort zone, the energy of his work is apparent; they say the more you look at it, the more you become aware of the power behind the strokes and in the laying down of the paint.
The Cosmic Starship will have a different meaning to everyone. If it speaks to you, has made you think, or spurred you to talk about it, then the artist has tapped into your subconscious successfully. Interpret that as you will.
So whether you’re into art or not; whether you’re into the Harley V-Rod or not, Jack’s astonishing energy comes across in his chat. I found him to be a fascinating and very likable man. So sit back, and have some fun with this one.