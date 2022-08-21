2022 Budds Creek Motocross National Results and Standings

By
Don Williams
-

It was a rollercoaster ride for the two 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series leaders, as Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton swapped wins and the lead in the standings at the 2022 Budds Creek National.

2022 Budds Creek Motocross National Results Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson (#21) and Joey Savatgy

Coming into Budds Creek with a one-point lead in the series, Sexton went down on the first lap of Moto 1, putting him in P29 after the first lap and Tomac in P3 behind Ryan Dungy and leader Ken Roczen. By lap 4, Tomac had taken the lead for good, with Sexton back in P15. Despite falling again, Sexton was able to rebound to P7 by the end. However, Sexton’s one-point series lead had turned into a 10-point deficit with five Motos remaining in the season. Jason Anderson took P2 in the moto, and Ken Roczen rounded out the podium.

2022 Budds Creek Motocross National Results: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

Moto 2 was a wild affair, with four different riders leading at various times, and six lead changes in the first 11 laps (of 17). Dungey led the two opening laps, yielding to a hard-charging Roczen on lap 3. A lap later, Anderson took the lead, holding it until lap 8, when Sexton passed him. A lap later, Sexton fell, returning the lead to Anderson, who surrendered it back to Roczen after just one lap. However, Sexton regrouped, taking the lead for good on lap 11. Tomac struggled after a mediocre start that left him in P9 after a lap. Tomac worked his way up to P5 by the end, retaining a single point of the lead he brought into the moto. Anderson and Roczen reprised their first Moto finishing positions.

2022 Budds Creek Motocross National Results: Ken Roczen
Ken Roczen

With a 2-2 day, Anderson took the overall, with Tomac’s 1-5 good enough for P2 overall. Roczen’s 3-3 day landed him on the podium, just ahead of Chase Sexton’s 7-1 ride. Ryan Dungey rounded out the top 5, going 4-4.

Justin Barcia was disqualified from Moto 2 for an incident involving defending champion Dylan Ferrandis. Ferrandis did not finish the race.

Chase Sexton

The penultimate round beckons on Saturday at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Ind. For the Ironman National. Check out our Pro Motocross TV Schedule for viewing details.

Photography by Tyler Caisse

2022 Budds Creek Motocross National Results, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, MD

  1. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 2-2; 44 points

  2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-5; 41

  3. Ken Roczen, Honda, 3-3; 40

  4. Chase Sexton, Honda, 7-1; 39

  5. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 4-4; 36

  6. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 5-7; 30

  7. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 9-6; 27

  8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 10-8; 24

  9. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 12-10; 20

  10. Freddie Norén, 16-9; 17

  11. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 14-12; 16

  12. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 13-14; 15

  13. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 6-36; 15

  14. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 18-11; 13

  15. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 8-DQ; 13

  16. Shane McElrath, Yamaha, 17-13; 12

  17. Benny Bloss, KTM, 11-38; 10

  18. Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna; 15-18; 9

  19. Antonio Cairoli, KTM; 19-15; 8

  20. Chris Canning, GasGas, 22-16; 5

  21. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 21-17; 4

  22. Henry Miller, KTM, 24-19; 2

  23. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 29-20; 1

  24. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 20-39; 1

2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 9 of 12 rounds)

  1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 449 (11 Moto wins; 16 Moto podium)

  2. Chase Sexton, Honda, 448 points (7 Moto wins; 18 Moto podiums)

  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 369 (1 Moto win; 11 Moto podiums)

  4. Ken Roczen, Honda, 344 (1 Moto win, 8 Moto podiums)

  5. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 303 (4 Moto podiums)

  6. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 300

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 259 (1 Moto podium)

  8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 254 (1 Moto podium)

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 222 (1 Moto podium)

  10. Shane McElrath, Yamaha/Husqvarna, 177

  11. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 162

  12. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 1352

  13. Benny Bloss, KTM, 137

  14. Marshal Weltin, Suzuki/GasGas, 102

  15. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 99

  16. Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 97

  17. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 89

  18. Max Anstie, Honda, 45

  19. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 43

  20. Chris Canning, GasGas, 43

  21. Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna/Kawasaki, 37

  22. Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 34

  23. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 32

  24. Henry Miller, KTM, 29

  25. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 23

  26. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 20

  27. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 20

  28. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 16

  29. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 15

  30. Tristan Lane, KTM, 14

  31. Cullin Park, Honda, 13

  32. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 12

  33. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 11

  34. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 9

  35. Felix Lopez, Husqvarna, 8

  36. Carson Brown, Yamaha, 7

  37. Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 3

  38. Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 3

  39. Jeremy Smith, Kawasaki, 2

  40. Izaih Clark, Honda, 2

  41. Cade Clason, Honda, 2

  42. Justin Cokinos, GasGas, 2

  43. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 2

  44. Justin Bogle, Suzuki, 2

  45. Keylan Meston, Husqvarna, 1

 

