2022 Budds Creek Motocross National Results and Standings

It was a rollercoaster ride for the two 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series leaders, as Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton swapped wins and the lead in the standings at the 2022 Budds Creek National.Coming into Budds Creek with a one-point lead in the series, Sexton went down on the first lap of Moto 1, putting him in P29 after the first lap and Tomac in P3 behind Ryan Dungy and leader Ken Roczen. By lap 4, Tomac had taken the lead for good, with Sexton back in P15. Despite falling again, Sexton was able to rebound to P7 by the end. However, Sexton’s one-point series lead had turned into a 10-point deficit with five Motos remaining in the season. Jason Anderson took P2 in the moto, and Ken Roczen rounded out the podium.
Moto 2 was a wild affair, with four different riders leading at various times, and six lead changes in the first 11 laps (of 17). Dungey led the two opening laps, yielding to a hard-charging Roczen on lap 3. A lap later, Anderson took the lead, holding it until lap 8, when Sexton passed him. A lap later, Sexton fell, returning the lead to Anderson, who surrendered it back to Roczen after just one lap. However, Sexton regrouped, taking the lead for good on lap 11. Tomac struggled after a mediocre start that left him in P9 after a lap. Tomac worked his way up to P5 by the end, retaining a single point of the lead he brought into the moto. Anderson and Roczen reprised their first Moto finishing positions.With a 2-2 day, Anderson took the overall, with Tomac’s 1-5 good enough for P2 overall. Roczen’s 3-3 day landed him on the podium, just ahead of Chase Sexton’s 7-1 ride. Ryan Dungey rounded out the top 5, going 4-4.Justin Barcia was disqualified from Moto 2 for an incident involving defending champion Dylan Ferrandis. Ferrandis did not finish the race.The penultimate round beckons on Saturday at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Ind. For the Ironman National. Check out our Pro Motocross TV Schedule for viewing details.Photography by Tyler Caisse2022 Budds Creek Motocross National Results, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, MD
Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 2-2; 44 points
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 1-5; 41
Ken Roczen, Honda, 3-3; 40
Chase Sexton, Honda, 7-1; 39
Ryan Dungey, KTM, 4-4; 36
Christian Craig, Yamaha, 5-7; 30
Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 9-6; 27
Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 10-8; 24
Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 12-10; 20
Freddie Norén, 16-9; 17
Alex Martin, Yamaha, 14-12; 16
Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 13-14; 15
Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 6-36; 15
Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 18-11; 13
Justin Barcia, GasGas, 8-DQ; 13
Shane McElrath, Yamaha, 17-13; 12
Benny Bloss, KTM, 11-38; 10
Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna; 15-18; 9
Antonio Cairoli, KTM; 19-15; 8
Chris Canning, GasGas, 22-16; 5
Jeremy Hand, Honda, 21-17; 4
Henry Miller, KTM, 24-19; 2
Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 29-20; 1
Jerry Robin, GasGas, 20-39; 1
2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 9 of 12 rounds)
Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 449 (11 Moto wins; 16 Moto podium)
Hello everyone and welcome once again to Motos and Friends, the weekly podcast brought to you by Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the awesome Yamaha YZF-R7. The R7 is an amazing supersport machine that is comfortable too! Check out the YZF-R7 at your local Yamaha dealer, or of course at YamahaMotorsports.com.
In this week’s first segment, Senior Editor Nic de Sena goes to the Yamaha MT-10 launch. I have to say, the R1-derived MT-10 is one of my all time favorite street bikes. It’s the perfect balance of instant, usable power, crammed into an agile yet stable chassis. All that is built into an incredibly easy-to-ride package. And I’m not even going to mention it’s ability to wheelie… The latest MT-10 has had some upgrades, so I’m very curious to hear what Nic thinks.
For our second segment this week I chat with Paul Jayson—aka The Motorcycle Broker. Paul has been restoring, collecting, and selling investment grade motorcycles and cars for several decades, and his knowledge and passion for the art of motorcycling seems pretty much unrivaled.
Paul’s quest for total authenticity and insistence on a breathtaking level of detail is incredible. Actually, one of his restorations—a classic MV Agusta—won recently at Salon Privé.
Paul’s take on how the motorcycle market developed globally, and where it’s going, I found fascinating. You can visit Paul’s website at TheMotorcycleBroker.co.uk.
From all of here at Ultimate Motorcycling, we hope you enjoy this episode!