2022 Unadilla National Motocross Results, Coverage + Standings

Don Williams
Ken Roczen (left) and Justin Rodbell

With a pair of dominating Moto wins at Unadilla MX, Chase Sexton snatches back the lead of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series from Eli Tomac.

Sexton won the Moto 1 by nearly 13 seconds after blowing past Tomac on lap 10 (of 15), recovering from a P6 first lap positioning. Sexton made life easier for himself in Moto 2, as he was in P3 after the opening lap and took over the lead on lap 5, winning by almost 16 seconds over Tomac. Jason Anderson rode a lonely P3 in both Motos to fill out the podium.

Dylan Ferrandis

Defending Champion Dylan Ferrandis raced for the first time with his #1 plate, as he suffered a thumb injury in practice before the season started. Ferrandis finished in P4 in the first Moto, but struggled to P10 in Moto 2. Malcolm Stewart and Dean Wilson also raced their first Nationals of the year, though both struggled. Stewart went 14-16 for P15 overall, with Wilson right behind him with a 19-13 tally.

Aaron Plessinger’s 7-4 day was good enough for P4 overall, with Roczen behind Plessinger with a 5-7 result. Roczen led the first three laps of Moto 1 before surrendering the lead to Tomac.

Jason Anderson

With three rounds (six Motos) remaining, Sexton leads Tomac by a single point. Anderson has a strong hold on P3 in the standings, 21 points clear of Roczen and 82 points behind Tomac.

The 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series continues next Saturday, August 27, at Mechanicsville, Md., for the Budds Creek National. Our 2022 Pro Motocross TV Schedule has the cable and streaming info you’ll need so you don’t miss a gate drop.

Photography by Tyler Caisse

2022 Unadilla Motocross National Results, Unadilla MX, New Berlin, NY

  1. Chase Sexton, Honda, 1-1; 50 points

  2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 2-2; 44

  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 3-3; 40

  4. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 7-4; 32

  5. Ken Roczen, Honda, 5-7; 30

  6. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 6-6; 28

  7. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 4-10; 28

  8. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 10-5; 27

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 9-8; 25

  10. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 11-9; 22

  11. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 13-11; 18

  12. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 8-17; 17

  13. Marshal Weltin, Suzuki, 12-11; 19

  14. Freddie Norén, 12-14; 16

  15. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 14-16; 12

  16. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 19-13; 10

  17. Shane McElrath, Yamaha, 16-18; 8

  18. Marshall Weltin, Suzuki, 38-15; 6

  19. Chris Canning, GasGas, 17-19; 6

  20. Henry Miller, KTM, 18-29; 3

  21. Bryson Gardner, Honda; 23-20; 1

  22. Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna; 20-22; 1

2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series (after 9 of 12 rounds)

  1. Chase Sexton, Honda, 409 points (6 Moto wins; 17 Moto podiums)

  2. Eli Tomac, Yamaha, 408 (10 Moto wins; 15 Moto podium)

  3. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki, 325 (1 Moto win; 9 Moto podiums)

  4. Ken Roczen, Honda, 304 (1 Moto win, 6 Moto podiums)

  5. Christian Craig, Yamaha, 273 (4 Moto podiums)

  6. Ryan Dungey, KTM, 264

  7. Justin Barcia, GasGas, 246 (1 Moto podium)

  8. Aaron Plessinger, KTM, 230 (1 Moto podium)

  9. Joey Savatgy, Kawasaki, 195 (1 Moto podium)

  10. Shane McElrath, Yamaha/Husqvarna, 165

  11. Garrett Marchbanks, Yamaha, 147

  12. Alex Martin, Yamaha, 136

  13. Benny Bloss, KTM, 127

  14. Marshal Weltin, Suzuki/GasGas, 102

  15. Antonio Cairoli, KTM, 89

  16. Brandon Hartranft, Suzuki, 89

  17. Fredrik Norén, KTM, 82

  18. Max Anstie, Honda, 45

  19. Chris Canning, GasGas, 38

  20. Josh Gilbert, Husqvarna, 34

  21. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha, 28

  22. Justin Rodbell, Husqvarna/Kawasaki, 28

  23. Henry Miller, KTM, 27

  24. Kyle Chisholm, Yamaha, 20

  25. Jerry Robin, GasGas, 19

  26. Grant Harlan, Kawasaki, 15

  27. Tyler Stepek, KTM, 15

  28. Tristan Lane, KTM, 14

  29. Cullin Park, Honda, 13

  30. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna, 12

  31. Bryson Gardner, Honda, 12

  32. Ryan Surratt, Yamaha, 11

  33. Dean Wilson, Husqvarna, 10

  34. Felix Lopez, Husqvarna, 8

  35. Carson Brown, Yamaha, 7

  36. Jeremy Hand, Honda, 5

  37. Vincent Luhovey, Kawasaki, 3

  38. Jeffrey Walker, KTM, 3

  39. Jeremy Smith, Kawasaki, 2

  40. Izaih Clark, Honda, 2

  41. Cade Clason, Honda, 2

  42. Justin Cokinos, GasGas, 2

  43. Scott Meshey, Husqvarna, 2

  44. Justin Bogle, Suzuki, 2

  45. Keylan Meston, Husqvarna, 1

 

 

