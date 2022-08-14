2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S Buyer’s Guide [Specs, Photos, Price]

By
Don Williams
-

The Suzuki DR-Z400S keeps chugging along, returning unchanged for 2022, except for a $100 price increase. The 2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S is a venerable dual-sport motorcycle in its 23rd year, flourishing in changing times without evolving.

Although EFI is now the norm, the DR-Z400S continues to have the motor’s 398cc combustion chamber fed by a 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor. There’s a vacuum-style petcock that you switch to reserve should you run the 2.6-gallon fuel tank down. On chilly mornings, you’ll need to use the manually actuated choke. Don’t worry, you do get electric start and liquid-cooling as part of the DOHC package.

2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S Buyer's Guide: Price, MSRP, For Sale, Specs

The dual-sport legend has nearly fully adjustable suspension, with a cartridge-style conventional fork and linkage-assisted shock. The only damping adjustment missing is rebound damping on the shock. Suspended wheel travel exceeds 11 inches at both ends.

Street-friendly Bridgestone Trail Wing tires are mounted on wire-spoke wheels with aluminum rims—a genre-standard 21-/18-inch combo.

Although the 2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S won’t keep up with the modern, highly dirt-oriented dual-sport motorcycles available today, it is quite capable on pavement, including the freeway. If you’re not interested in riding at race speeds in the dirt, the DR-Z will get you pretty much anywhere you want to go.

We have tested the Suzuki DR-Z400S

2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Four-stroke single

  • Displacement: 398cc

  • Bore x stroke: 90.0 x 62.6 mm

  • Compression ratio: 11.3:1

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 valves

  • Fueling: 36mm Mikuni BSR carburetor

  • Cooling: Liquid

  • Lubrication: Dry sump

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Final drive: RK 520 KZO O-ring chain

CHASSIS 

  • Frame: Chromoly backbone design w/ bolt-on aluminum subframe

  • Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable 49mm cartridge-style fork; 11.3 inches

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload and compression-damping adjustable shock; 11.6 inches

  • Wheels: Wire spoke w/ aluminum rims

  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

  • Rear wheel: 18 x 2.15

  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21; Bridgestone Trail Wing 41

  • Rear tire 120/90 x 18; Bridgestone Trail Wing 42

  • Front brake: 250mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

  • ABS: None

DIMENSIONS AND CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

  • Rake: 27.1 degrees

  • Trail: 4.2 inches

  • Seat height: 36.8 inches

  • Ground clearance: 11.8 inches

  • Fuel tank capacity: 2.6 gallons

  • Curb weight: 317 pounds

  • Colors: Solid Iron Gray/Solid Black

2022 Suzuki DR-Z400S Price: $6999 MSRP

 

 

