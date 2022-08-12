2023 Yamaha YZ450F First Look [18 Fast Facts + 45 Photos]

- The 2023 Yamaha YZ450F’s engine has a new design and plenty of new parts. There’s a new piston, cylinder, and crankshaft—the heart of the powerplant. On top, the titanium intake valves are larger, and the intake and exhaust ports have been reshaped. With a new balancer assembly, the rev ceiling for the 449cc motor is raised by 500 rpm. Also, the motor is more compact and lighter, according to Yamaha. A new, lighter throttle cable translates the desires of the rider’s right wrist.
- The air intake setup is new. The air filter position is ahead of the fuel tank, and air is drawn from under the side covers and the seat. This lowers and narrows the airbox cover, and slims the radiator shrouds.
- “How dry I am,” says the sump. The wet sump design previously used on the YZ450F is replaced by a dry sump lubrication system.
- Yamaha moves to a disc-spring clutch setup. Gone are the traditional coil springs, and there’s a new clutch cover to highlight the change. According to Yamaha, the disc-spring has improved feel and smoother engagement. The clutch is still cable-actuated.
- The transmission is completely redesigned. The gear cluster is vertically stacked in a tri-shaft layout. The crank, main shaft, and drive shaft now form a triangle that makes the bottom end more compact. As before, the transmission is a five-speed.
- The Yamaha Power Tuner App gets a major update. Connecting wirelessly via a CAN-bus on the YZ450F to a device running iOS or Android, the Power Tuner App now has intuitive tuning. There is a setup guide integrated into the app, which is free.
- A slide bar on the screen is used to adjust the engine mapping. Easily understandable, the slider has Smooth at one end and Aggressive at the other.
- There are three traction control settings—High, Low, and Off. Again, this is handled with a slider on your smartphone or tablet.
- Launch control is customizable. Using on-screen buttons, you can select a maximum engine speed out of the gate between 7000 and 12,000 rpm, in 500-rpm increments. If you don’t want launch control, it can be turned off.
- 3D ignition mapping returns. This allows detailed personalization of the throttle response and power output to match the terrain and conditions. There’s now a switch on the handlebar that enables you to switch between engine mappings during the moto.
- A new virtual dash for the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F provides a broad range of information on one screen, making tuning easier. The dash displays rpm, throttle position, speed, engine runtime, lap timer, battery charge, air temperature, water temperature, and more.
- The twin-spar frame is new. It’s still aluminum, and the geometry is unchanged. Changes in the flex characteristics are designed to provide “a better handling machine with lighter feel, more agility and increased traction allowing the rider to enter corners with greater confidence and more line choices,” according to a Yamaha insider.
- With the new frame comes new bodywork. Just as the airbox narrowed the radiator shrouds, the entire ergonomic package for the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F is slimmed down, and that includes the tank. The plastic is more rounded, with fewer seams to catch your pants and boots. Riders get a bit more legroom this year, and the handlebar position has been changed with comfort in mind. The tapered aluminum handlebar can be mounted in four configurations, and the bar gets a new pad.
- The KYB fork and shock get new stock settings to reflect the power, frame, and ergonomic changes.
- We love the KYB Speed Sensitive System fork, which has tool-free compression damping adjustment for 2023.
- The hydraulic hose to the rear brake caliper is more flexible this year. This should make it easier to apply the rear brake without locking the wheel.
- Other changes include lighter footpeg hangers and a new chain guide.
- If you can’t wait, the 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F will be available a month before the standard Team Yamaha Blue model. The 2023 Yamaha YZ450F hits showroom floors in November for $9899, and the Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition arrives a month earlier with a special livery that commands another $200.
- Type: 4-stroke single
- Displacement: 449cc
- Bore x stroke: 97.0 × 60.8mm
- Compression ratio: 13.0:1
- Valvetrain: DOHC; 4 titanium valves
- Fueling: EFI w/ 44mm Mikuni throttle body
- Starting: Electric
- Transmission: 5-speed
- Clutch: Wet multi-plate
- Final drive: Chain
- Frame: Twin-spar aluminum
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable KYB Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; 12.2 inches
- Rear suspension; travel: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable KYB piggyback-reservoir shock; 12.5 inches
- Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
- Front tire: 80/100 x 21
- Rear tire: 120/80 x 19
- Front brake: 270mm disc w/ Nissin caliper
- Rear brake: 240mm disc
- Wheelbase: 58.3 inches
- Rake: 26.9 degrees
- Trail: 4.7 inches
- Seat height: 38.0 inches
- Ground clearance: 13.8 inches
- Fuel capacity: 1.6 gallons
- Wet weight 240 pounds
- Colors: Team Yamaha Blue; Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition (+$200)
2023 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F: $10,099