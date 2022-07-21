2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Buyer’s Guide [Air-Cooled Sportster]

Don Williams
2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight For Sale

The air-cooled Sportsters are setting in the sun, but they’re not gone yet. Due to emissions and Harley-Davidson’s marketing strategy for the Sportster line, the Forty-Eight may not be long for this world. Fortunately, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is still around for those who want a visceral motorcycle with an unbeatable heritage.

2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Buyer's Guide: Price and MSRP

The 1202cc Evolution V-twin rumbles with the best of them in its rubber mounts, and the look of the pushrod V-twin is unmistakably pure Americana. Although the Forty-Eight doesn’t have the most comfortable riding position, it does put the rider into a stylishly aggressive stance, and it’s hard to ride this cruiser without a bit of an attitude. Although you won’t want to push it too hard in the local canyons, as cornering clearance is limited, it handles well within its limitations. The limited suspension travel is well-managed and delivers an enjoyable ride as long as the road isn’t too rough.

2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Buyer's Guide: Specs and Photos

The popular 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight returns unchanged this year, except for a price bump (plus a $600 “surcharge”) and two new colors available at a $400 premium. Regardless, the Forty-Eight continues to offer a rawness that is rare in the modern motorcycle world.

2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Specs

ENGINE

  • Type: Air-cooled Evolution V-twin

  • Displacement: 73.4ci (1202cc)

  • Bore x stroke: 3.5 x 3.8” (88.9 x 96.8mm)

  • Maximum torque: 73 ft-lbs @ 3500 rpm

  • Compression ratio: 10:1

  • Valvetrain: Pushrods, 2vpc

  • Cooling: Air

  • Lubrication: Dry sump

  • Transmission: 5-speed

  • Primary drive: Chain

  • Final drive: Belt

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Tubular mild steel

  • Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 49mm cartridge-style fork; 3.6 inches

  • Rear suspension; travel: Adjustable-preload variable rate spring w/ nitrogen-charged emulsion-style shock; 1.6 inches of travel

  • Wheels: Black split 9-spoke cast aluminum w/ machined highlights

  • Front wheel: 16 x 3.00

  • Rear wheel: 16 x 3.00

  • Tires: Michelin Scorcher 31

  • Front tire: 130/90 x 16

  • Rear tire: 150/80 x 16

  • Front brake: 300mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 260mm disc w/ dual-piston caliper

  • ABS: Optional ($816)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.9 inches

  • Rake: 30.2 degrees

  • Fork angle: 28.7 degrees

  • Trail: 5.3 inches

  • Seat height: 28 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 2.1 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 48 mpg

  • Curb weight: 556 pounds

  • Colors: Vivid Black; Reef Blue (+$400); White Sand Pearl (+$400)

2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Price: $12,299 MSRP (+$600 surcharge)

 

