2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Buyer’s Guide [Air-Cooled Sportster]

The air-cooled Sportsters are setting in the sun, but they’re not gone yet. Due to emissions and Harley-Davidson’s marketing strategy for the Sportster line, the Forty-Eight may not be long for this world. Fortunately, the 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is still around for those who want a visceral motorcycle with an unbeatable heritage.The 1202cc Evolution V-twin rumbles with the best of them in its rubber mounts, and the look of the pushrod V-twin is unmistakably pure Americana. Although the Forty-Eight doesn’t have the most comfortable riding position, it does put the rider into a stylishly aggressive stance, and it’s hard to ride this cruiser without a bit of an attitude. Although you won’t want to push it too hard in the local canyons, as cornering clearance is limited, it handles well within its limitations. The limited suspension travel is well-managed and delivers an enjoyable ride as long as the road isn’t too rough.
The popular 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight returns unchanged this year, except for a price bump (plus a $600 “surcharge”) and two new colors available at a $400 premium. Regardless, the Forty-Eight continues to offer a rawness that is rare in the modern motorcycle world.
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
Motos and Friends is brought to you by the Yamaha YZF-R7—the comfortable supersport machine. Check it out at at your local Yamaha dealer, or of course at YamahaMotorsports.com.
In this week’s first segment, Editor in Chief Don Williams gives us his impressions of the new Honda CB500F. This middleweight motorcycle with a parallel twin motor, is easy to ride, and all around super user-friendly. Is it too much for a beginner, and equally, the question is, does it have enough to satisfy the more experienced rider? Don gives us his thoughts on whether there’s really a place in Honda’s line-up for the CB500F.
In the second segment, I chat with one of my good buddies and riding friends—Alonzo Bodden. You may have seen one of Alonzo’s shows as a stand-up comedian; actually he won the final of the competition show, Last Comic Standing.
We watched one of his shows a few weeks ago at the Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank CA, and let me tell you—he was brilliant; side-splitting, laugh out loud funny. His commentary on people and the human condition is absolutely hilarious; I’d recommend everyone to go see him especially if you’re in need of a laugh.
Alonzo is a long-time motorcycle rider, and has owned a large variety of machines. He’s got some real opinions on the various bikes he’s ridden, so I hope you find this section of the podcast as interesting as much as it is funny.