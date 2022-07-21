2023 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S First Look [7 Fast Facts]

- The engine braking software is new. Now called Engine Brake Control Evo 2, it is calibrated differently for each of the six cogs in the gearbox, and three levels are available. Taking into account the rear tire load, the new software starts with light engine braking. It ramps up as you hit the apex to help you ride a tighter line. The software also works to keep the rear wheel from skidding.
- The quickshifter gets programmed for improved performance at all throttle settings when upshifting. When shifting at full throttle, the fuel still gets cut, with the reintroduction of fuel more carefully instituted. There’s a new strategy for partial-throttle upshift—the ignition timing is retarded, rather than the EFI interrupting the power.
- Traction control has been massaged. The amount of traction control intervention is more sensitive to lean angle.
- Ducati has improved the throttle response of the ride-by-wire system. The engineers have tightened up the response time to throttle input.
- You probably don’t think of the radiator fan as part of the electronics package, but Ducati does, and it gets a software update. The radiator fan operation reduces end-of-session engine heat more effectively. There are also new settings for invoking the radiator fan at street-riding speeds.
- Owners of 2022 Ducati Panigale V4, V4 S, and V4 SP2 models need not despair—you will have access to these features. As soon as the end of this month, your Ducati dealer can load the new software into your 2022 superbike.
- We don’t have a price for the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 yet. We’re also waiting to hear when the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 will be on dealer’s floors. All of the photos are of the S variant.
- Type: Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 w/ counter-rotating crankshaft
- Displacement: 1103cc
- Bore x stroke: 81 x 53.5mm
- Maximum power: 210 horsepower @ 12,500 rpm
- Maximum torque: 91 ft-lbs @ 11,000 rpm
- Compression ratio: 14.0:1
- Valvetrain: Desmodromic actuation w/ 4vpc
- Fueling: Twin injectors per cylinder
- Transmission: 6-speed w/ straight-cut gears
- Clutch: Hydraulically actuated wet multiplate w/ assist and slipper functions
- Final drive: 525 chain
- Frame: Aluminum monocoque
- Front suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Showa BPF 43mm inverted fork; 4.7 inches (V4 S: Fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins NIX25/30 pressurized 43mm fork; 4.9 inches)
- Rear suspension; travel: Fully adjustable Sachs shock; 5.1 inches (V4 S: Fully adjustable semi-active Öhlins TTX36 shock; 5.1 inches)
- Wheels: 5-spoke cast aluminum (V4 S: 3-spoke forged aluminum)
- Front wheel: 17 x 6.00
- Rear wheel: 17 x 3.50
- Tires: Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP
- Front tire: 120/70 x 17
- Rear tire: 200/60 x 17
- Front brakes: Semi-floating 330mm discs w/ Brembo Stylema M4.30 4-piston calipers
- Rear brake: 245mm disc w/ 2-piston caliper
- ABS: Bosch Cornering ABS Evo
- Wheelbase: 57.8 inches
- Rake: 24.5 degrees
- Trail: 3.9 inches
- Seat height: 33.5 inches
- Fuel capacity: 4.5 gallons
- Curb weight: 438 pounds (V4 S: 431 pounds)
2023 Ducati Panigale V4 S Price: $TBA MSRP