2022 Honda CBR300R Buyer’s Guide [Entry-Level Sportbike Information]

The 2022 Honda CBR300R returns unchanged this year, except for a $100 price increase. Available in the same two color choices—Grand Prix Red and Matte Gray Metallic—the CBR300R remains an outstanding choice for a new rider looking for a faired sport motorcycle.

The single-cylinder motor is incredibly friendly, making it easy for novices to learn the skills needed for successful sportbike riding without getting in trouble due to excessive power. The handling is completely predictable, and the non-adjustable suspension (except shock spring-preload) is comfortable and up to the 300’s demand. The curb weight of 364 pounds for the ABS version (which we strongly recommend for the nominal $200 premium) makes the CBR300R unintimidating.

The oversquare mill is torquey, yet willing to rev and put the top-end power needed to take on urban freeways. A six-speed transmission with a broad rev range means there’s always the right gear for any situation. Braking is handled by a 296mm disc in the front and a 220mm rear disc—again, spring for the ABS.

The ergonomics are semi-upright, and the rider gets the protection offered by a full fairing. There’s also room for a passenger.

While the price of the ABS model poked above $5k this year, the 2022 Honda CBR300R remains an outstanding value for urban and canyon neophytes. Heck, experienced riders can have a good time on it, too.

We have tested the Honda CBR300R

2022 Honda CBR300R Specifications

ENGINE

  • Type: Single cylinder

  • Displacement: 286cc

  • Bore x stroke: 76mm x 63mm

  • Compression ratio: 10.7:1

    Cooling: Liquid

  • Fueling; EFI w/ 38mm throttle body

  • Valvetrain: DOHC; 4vpc

  • Transmission: 6-speed

  • Final drive: O-ring sealed chain

CHASSIS

  • Front suspension: 37mm fork; 4.7 inches of travel

  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted, spring-preload adjustable shock; 4.1 inches of travel

  • Tires: IRC Road Winner radials

  • Front tire: 110/70 x 17

  • Rear tire: 140/70 x 17

  • Front brake: 296mm disc w/ twin-piston caliper

  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ single-piston caliper

  • ABS: Optional (+$200)

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 54.3 inches

  • Rake: 25.3 degrees

  • Trail: 3.9 inches

  • Seat height: 30.7 inches

  • Fuel capacity: 3.4 gallons

  • Estimated fuel consumption: 71 mpg

  • Curb weight: 354 pounds (ABS: 364 pounds)

  • Colors: Grand Prix Red; Matte Gray Metallic

2022 Honda CBR300R: $4899 MSRP

2022 Honda CBR300R ABS: $5099 MSRP

 

