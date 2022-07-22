2022 Honda CBR300R Buyer’s Guide [Entry-Level Sportbike Information]

The 2022 Honda CBR300R returns unchanged this year, except for a $100 price increase. Available in the same two color choices—Grand Prix Red and Matte Gray Metallic—the CBR300R remains an outstanding choice for a new rider looking for a faired sport motorcycle.The single-cylinder motor is incredibly friendly, making it easy for novices to learn the skills needed for successful sportbike riding without getting in trouble due to excessive power. The handling is completely predictable, and the non-adjustable suspension (except shock spring-preload) is comfortable and up to the 300’s demand. The curb weight of 364 pounds for the ABS version (which we strongly recommend for the nominal $200 premium) makes the CBR300R unintimidating.
The oversquare mill is torquey, yet willing to rev and put the top-end power needed to take on urban freeways. A six-speed transmission with a broad rev range means there’s always the right gear for any situation. Braking is handled by a 296mm disc in the front and a 220mm rear disc—again, spring for the ABS.The ergonomics are semi-upright, and the rider gets the protection offered by a full fairing. There’s also room for a passenger.While the price of the ABS model poked above $5k this year, the 2022 Honda CBR300R remains an outstanding value for urban and canyon neophytes. Heck, experienced riders can have a good time on it, too.
Hello everyone and welcome to Motos and Friends, a Podcast brought to you by the editorial team at Ultimate Motorcycling. My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s first segment, Editor in Chief Don Williams gives us his impressions of the new Honda CB500F. This middleweight motorcycle with a parallel twin motor, is easy to ride, and all around super user-friendly. Is it too much for a beginner, and equally, the question is, does it have enough to satisfy the more experienced rider? Don gives us his thoughts on whether there’s really a place in Honda’s line-up for the CB500F.
In the second segment, I chat with one of my good buddies and riding friends—Alonzo Bodden. You may have seen one of Alonzo’s shows as a stand-up comedian; actually he won the final of the competition show, Last Comic Standing.
We watched one of his shows a few weeks ago at the Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank CA, and let me tell you—he was brilliant; side-splitting, laugh out loud funny. His commentary on people and the human condition is absolutely hilarious; I’d recommend everyone to go see him especially if you’re in need of a laugh.
Alonzo is a long-time motorcycle rider, and has owned a large variety of machines. He’s got some real opinions on the various bikes he’s ridden, so I hope you find this section of the podcast as interesting as much as it is funny.